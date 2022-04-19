Mason Mount 2022 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Mason Mount is an English professional football player who is currently playing for Chelsea and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming out of the Chelsea academy, Mason Mount stepped up when he was needed the most. During Chelsea’s transfer ban, Frank Lampard didn’t have any option but to use academy stars. However, rather than backfiring, the process worked and brought significant success to the club. Mount has been one of the most crucial parts of the process and was a hero in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph.

Despite being very young, Mason Mount has achieved incredible success, which he has been able to handle properly. Apart from heavy support from his family members and friends, the Blues star has a big fan following. To understand his day-to-day life properly we have to dive deep into his professional and personal journey. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Mason Mount Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Portsmouth, United Kingdom Father’s Name Tony Mount Mother’s Name Debbie Mount Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth €21.8 Million (£20 Million) Age 23 years Date of Birth 10 January 1999 Nationality English Position Midfielder Youth Clubs Boarhunt Rovers, United Services Portsmouth, Chelsea Senior Clubs Chelsea, Vitesse (loan), Derby County (loan) Achievements (Selected) U18 Premier League: 2016–17, FA Youth Cup(x2): 2015–16, 2016–17, UEFA Youth League: 2015–16, UEFA Champions League: 2020–21, UEFA Super Cup: 2021, FIFA Club World Cup: 2021, 2020–21, EFL Cup runner-up: 2021–22, UEFA European Under-19 Championship: 2017 Girlfriend Chloe Wealleans-Watts Children N.A Sponsorships Nike Social Media Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Mason Mount net worth and salary

After a successful spell with the first team, Mason Mount signed a lucrative five year deal with Chelsea in 2019. Considering the growth of the academy star, The Blues didn’t want to lose a prospect. Hence they agreed to a considerable wage offer. The Englishman is currently earning 3.8 Million Euros (3.5 Million Pound) per year. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Mount has a net worth of €21.8 Million (£20 Million). The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals.

Considering he is still very young, Chelsea’s wage offer seems enormous. However, when you look at the consistently high-quality performances he has been putting in each day, his salary doesn’t seem inappropriate. He still ranks pretty low on the Chelsea salary payroll list. As he is constantly improving his game, it wouldn’t take much time for him to secure another lucrative deal.

Mason Mount has a net worth of €21.8 Million (£20 Million). (Credit: standard.co.uk)

Mason Mount Club Career

Mason Mount’s father was a non-league football player during his time; hence his excitement and love for football in Mount probably came from his father. He started his football journey with local club Boarhunt Rovers and United Services Portsmouth. Due to his rapid growth, it didn’t take long for him to attract the eyes of some big teams.

At the age of 4, Mount spent one week at Chelsea. In 2005, the Englishman officially joined the academy. Later, he featured in U-18, U-21 level games for the Blues youth team. He played a significant role in the youth team’s 2016–17 U18 Premier League triumph by scoring ten goals in 30 matches. He won two FA Youth Cups, the UEFA Youth League.

During 2017 and 2018, Mount spent two loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County. He scored 11 goals and assisted six more in 44 matches for the English team and bagged 14 goals and ten assists while at the Dutch team. The experience helped him to improve his game.

Mount got his breakthrough in the first team in July 2019. He made his senior debut on 11 August 2019 in a 0–4 away defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. The academy star scored eight goals and six assists in that season, helping Chelsea finish fourth in the Premier League.

Mason Mount is one of Chelsea’s brightest homegrown star. (Credit: AFP)

Mount became more mature in the following season. He knew what he needed to do and excelled in his role as a midfielder. He became a star player in the team after current manager Thomas Tuhcel took over the charge in 2021. Mount scored nine goals, and nine assists in 54 matches, including a goal in the UCL semi-final against Real Madrid and an assist in the final against Manchester City.

Mason Mount lifted the UEFA Champions League last season with the team and became a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge. Mount has been one of the best players in the team in this campaign so far, scoring 12 goals and assisting 14 times. It remains to be seen what other accolades he achieves this term.

Mason Mount International career

Mason Mount has represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels. Following his rapid growth at Chelsea, he was called up by manager Gareth Southgate to train with the senior team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He made his Three Lions debut on 7 September 2019 in England’s 4–0 home win over Bulgaria in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying. Mount participated in all the matches except two in the UEFA Euro tournament for England.

Mason Mount celebrating after scoring for England. (Credit: indianexpress.com)

Mason Mount Family

Mount was born on 10 January 1999 to Tony Mount and Debbie Mount. His father played non-league football during his youth. Later he coached local clubs, including Havant Town. We currently don’t know the occupation of her mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings as well.

Mason Mount Girlfriend – Chloe Wealleans-Watts

Mason Mount is in a beautiful relationship with London based girl-group 303’s lead vocalist Chloe Wealleans-Watts. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe the duo formed a connection during their first meeting. It evolved into love in no time, and they have been together since then.

Nike sponsors Mason Mount. The English star endorses their products and promotes campaigns in all his social media accounts.

Mason Mount Car and Tattoo

Mount doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He drives a black sedan at this point.

Mason Mount Social Media

Mount is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 1.4M Followers Here Instagram 5m followers Here Facebook 7.1M followers Here

FAQs about Mason Mount

What is Mason Mount’s net worth? Mount’s net worth is €21.8 Million (£20 Million). How many clubs have Mason Mount played for? Mount has played with three clubs at senior level – Chelsea, Vitesse (loan), Derby County (loan). How old is Mason Mount? He is 23 years old. Nationality of Mason Mount? He is English. Has Mason Mount ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.