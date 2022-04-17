Ranking the 10 Best Inter Milan Players of all time

Inter Milan is one of the biggest clubs in Italy, and here we learn more about the 10 Best Inter Milan Players of all time.

Inter Milan have the highest home game attendance in Italian football and the sixth highest in Europe. They have been fortunate enough to see some of the greatest footballers perform their skills at the San Siro stadium.

One of the three most successful teams in Italy, Inter Milan has a rich history and tradition which have reached a global level due to some of the greatest players who featured for the club. So, let’s find out the top 10 of them.

10. Diego Milito (2009–2014)

Diego Milito celebrating after his goal. (Credit: sempreinter.com)

Nicknamed ‘El Príncipe’ (“The Prince” in Spanish), Diego Milito was a sensational striker who dominated Italian football during his peak time. The Italian star was dynamic, fast, intelligent and had the perfect mixture of technical skills and shooting ability. In his five-year career with the Nerazzurri, Milito scored 75 goals and assisted 29 more, helping the team win 1 Champions League, 1 Italian championship, 2 Italian Cups, 1 Italian Super Cup and 1 Club World Cup.

9. Roberto Boninsegna (1969–1976)

Roberto Boninsegna played in the striking role. (Credit: wikimedia.org)

After a few decent spells with Italian clubs, Boninsegna joined Inter in 1969. When he arrived, he wasn’t the fanciest striker, but he gave a spell worth remembering while at the club. He developed crucial skills like athleticism, agility, finishing acrobatics and great game awareness in the penalty box.

Even though he didn’t have much height, he was impressive in the air. Boninsegna bagged 173 goals and four assists in 283 matches, making him one of the finest goalscorers in the club’s history. He lifted 3 Italian championships, 1 Italian cup and 1 Uefa Cup.

8. Alessandro Altobelli (1977–1988)

Alessandro Altobelli in action for Inter Milan. (Credit: sempreinter.com)

Another prolific goalscorer who left a lasting legacy in Inter Milan’s history, Alessandro Altobelli, dominated Italian football during his time with Inter. His unique abilities were agility, finishing, power, athleticism and an eye for goal.

Apart from being a skilful player, he was one of the most hard-working players in his team. Scoring 209 goals and six assists in 465 matches, Alessandro Altobelli helped Inter secure 1 Italian Championship and 2 Italian cups.

7. Walter Zenga (1978–1994)

lter Zenga organizing his defence. (Credit: Inter.it)

Considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in Inter Milan’s history, Walter Zenga featured 473 times for the club, making him one of the top appearance makers of the club. Nicknamed Deltaplano (“Hang glider”), Zenga was athletic, physically strong and a consistent performer. The Italian team won 1 Italian championship, 1 Italian Super Cup, and 2 Uefa Cups during his spell.

6. Ronaldo (1997–2002)

Ronaldo was a sensational goal-scorer. (Credit: Getty Images)

Considered one of the most fantastic no. 9 strikers, if not the greatest, Ronaldo‘s spell at Inter was full of sparkling performances. Nicknamed O Fenomeno (the phenomenon), Ronaldo’s technical skills, coupled with his extreme pace, power and accuracy, made him a lethal weapon. During his time at Inter, he scored 59 goals and gave 12 assists in 99 appearances, helping them win 1 uefa Cup.

5. Giuseppe Bergomi (1979–1999)

Giuseppe Bergomi in action for Inter Milan. (Credit: sempreinter.com)

A one-club man, Giuseppe Bergomi, has been involved with the club since childhood. The fast, athletic and hard-working player mainly operated from the right-back but was capable of playing any position in the defence line. Playing 754 matches in the Nerazzurri jersey, he became the second-highest appearance maker for Inter Milan.

4. Sandro Mazzola (1963–1974)

Sandro Mazzola was a versatile player. (Credit: sempreinter.com)

Sandro Mazzola is considered one of the greatest Italian footballers of all time. During his time at Inter, he operated in several positions like attacking midfield, forward, winger etc. The Italian had the perfect mixture of defensive aggressiveness and attacking skill set.

He was hard-working, athletic, superior in the air and an excellent passer. Playing 565 matches, he scored 162 goals and gave 10 assists, helping the team win 2 European Champion Clubs’ Cups, 4 Italian Championships, and 2 Intercontinental Cups.

3. Giacinto Facchetti (1960–1978)

Giacinto Facchetti was a crucial part of Inter’s successful team. (Credit: sempreinter.com)

Giacinto Facchetti was a part of the “Grande Inter” team under manager Helenio Herrera which brought significant success to the team during the 60s and 70s. For his stamina, pace, strength, and technical skills, Facchetti became one of the best left-back of his time.

Despite operating from the defensive zone, he often used to make forward runs. He also had an eye for goal, making him a crucial asset for the team. By scoring 75 goals in 636 matches, he helped the team win 2 European Champion Clubs’ Cups, 4 Italian championships, 1 Italian Cup and 2 Intercontinental Cups.

2. Giuseppe Meazza (1924–1927)

Giuseppe Meazza in action for Inter Milan. (Credit: footballmemories.net)

Giuseppe Meazza joined Inter Milan from Gloria in 1924 and quickly became one of the most exciting players to watch. Apart from lethal scoring techniques, the Italian was known for his elegance and acrobatic skills. Scoring 284 goals in 409 matches, Meazza became the club’s top scorer, and the record remains unbroken. He won 3 Italian championships as an Inter Milan star.

1. Javier Zanetti (1995–2014)

Javier Zanetti captained Inter Milan. (Credit: SkySports)

Considered one of the greatest defenders of all time, Javier Zanetti is the longest-serving player in Inter Milan’s history. Nicknamed El Tractor, the former Inter captain was known for his stamina and tireless running on the pitch. Zanetti was fast, physically strong, technically skilful and an intelligent defender.

Zanetti started his career as a right offensive winger but later adapted to the role of a midfielder. Even though he was proficient in the midfield, his physical abilities and stamina made him perfect for defence. He played as a full-back and central defender during his peak years.

Zanetti’s extended spell spanned over 858 matches, and he helped the team lift 5 Italian Championships, 1 Champions League, 4 Italian Cups, 4 Italian Super Cups and 1 UEFA Cup.