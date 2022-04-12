Liverpool Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Liverpool is one of the major English clubs. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Liverpool Football Club.

The Reds are one of the most widely supported and one of the most valuable clubs in the World. They are among the top 5 highest paying football teams in the league, and a number of their players are on the most lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Liverpool Players.

Liverpool Player Wages 2022
Liverpool FC (Pinterest)
Current Liverpool Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Liverpool was formed in 1892 and gained official recognition three months later. The club established itself as a significant force in English and European football in the 1970s and 1980s. Since then, the club has won nineteen League titles, seven FA Cups, a record nine League cups, and six European Cups, which is more than any other English Club. In addition, they have won many more trophies, making them the joint-most successful club in English football.

Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool: Mo Salah and Divock Origi goals hand Liverpool sixth European crown | Football News | Sky Sports
Liverpool FC won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 (Sky Sports)

The club was founded by John Houlding, the owner of Anfield (Liverpool’s Home Ground). He was also the club’s first chairman. The Chairmanship changed hands many times before John Smith, whose father was a shareholder of the club, took the role in 1973 and saw the most successful period in Liverpool’s history. The club is now owned by Fenway Sports Group. 

Liverpool’s highest-paid player 

Virgil Van Dijk is Liverpool’s highest-paid player as of 2021-2022. The Dutch international was signed by the club for 4 years with a weekly salary of £220,000, making him one of the highest-paid defenders in the World. 

Virgil van Dijk

The former Southampton defender played a pivotal role in making the club reach back to back UEFA Champions League Finals and win the latter one. Van Dijk also helped end the club’s 30-year league title drought by winning the 2019-20 Premier League.

Liverpool Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list 

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Virgil Van Dijk D 30 2025 £ 1,14,40,000 £ 2,20,000
Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento M 31 2024 £ 1,04,00,000 £ 2,00,000 The Player Management
Mohamed Salah F 29 2023 £ 1,04,00,000 £ 2,00,000
Trent Alexander-Arnold D 23 2025 £ 93,60,000 £ 1,80,000 PLG
Roberto Firmino F 30 2023 £ 93,60,000 £ 1,80,000 ROGON
Fabinho Tavares M 28 2026 £ 93,60,000 £ 1,80,000 Gestifute
Alisson Becker GK 29 2027 £ 78,00,000 £ 1,50,000 Neis World Sports
Jordan Henderson M 31 2025 £ 72,80,000 £ 1,40,000
Naby Keita M 27 2023 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 ROOF
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain M 28 2023 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 Colossal Sports Management
Sadio Mane F 30 2023 £ 52,00,000 £ 1,00,000 ROOF
Joel Matip D 30 2024 £ 52,00,000 £ 1,00,000 ASBW Sport Marketing
Diogo Jota F 25 2025 £ 47,00,000 £ 90,385 Gestifute
Joe Gomez D 24 2024 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Wasserman
Takumi Minamino F 27 2024 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Sarcle Co. Ltd.
Ibrahima Konate D 25 2026 £ 36,40,000 £ 70,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Nathaniel Phillips D 25 2023 £ 33,60,000 £ 64,615
Ben Davies D 26 2026 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Divock Origi F 26 2024 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 DLF
Konstantinos Tsimikas D 25 2025 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 Prosport International
Adrian San Miguel del Castillo GK 35 2023 £ 30,16,000 £ 58,000 Bahia Internacional
Andrew Robertson D 28 2026 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 PLG
Neco Williams D 20 2025 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Wasserman
Curtis Jones M 21 2025 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500 Wasserman
Caoimhin Kelleher GK 23 2026 £ 3,12,000 £ 6,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Luis Díaz F 25 2027
Nomi Sports
Harvey Elliott M 19 2026
Sheyi Ojo M 24 2023
Rhys Williams D 21 2023 ICM Stellar Sports
James Milner M 36 2022 £ 2,18,40,000 £ 1,40,000 Samii Sport-Marketing Agentur

Liverpool loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Nathaniel Phillips D 25 2023 £ 33,60,000 £ 64,615
Ben Davies D 26 2026 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 CAA Base Ltd
Neco Williams D 20 2025 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Wasserman
Sheyi Ojo M 24 2023
Ben Woodburn M 22 2022 £ 6,24,000 £ 12,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Sepp van den Berg D 20 2022 Key United

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Liverpool players

Below are some of the fans’ common questions regarding some of Liverpool’s leading players.

1. Who is the highest-paid player at Liverpool?

As of 2022, Virgil Van Dijk is the highest-paid player at Liverpool, with a weekly wage of £220,000.

2. What is the total team value of Liverpool?

According to Forbes, the total team value of Liverpool is around $4.1 Billion as of April 2021.

3. How much does Liverpool spend on total annual wages?

As per Spotrac, Liverpool spends close to £137 million every season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Liverpool in their history?

Ian Rush is the all-time top goalscorer with 336 goals.

5. How much does Jurgen Klopp earn in a year?

Jurgen Klopp has a £16million-a-year contract at Liverpool. 

