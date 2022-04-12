Liverpool Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Liverpool is one of the major English clubs. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Liverpool Football Club.

The Reds are one of the most widely supported and one of the most valuable clubs in the World. They are among the top 5 highest paying football teams in the league, and a number of their players are on the most lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Liverpool Players.

Liverpool FC (Pinterest)

Current Liverpool Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Liverpool was formed in 1892 and gained official recognition three months later. The club established itself as a significant force in English and European football in the 1970s and 1980s. Since then, the club has won nineteen League titles, seven FA Cups, a record nine League cups, and six European Cups, which is more than any other English Club. In addition, they have won many more trophies, making them the joint-most successful club in English football.

Liverpool FC won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 (Sky Sports)

The club was founded by John Houlding, the owner of Anfield (Liverpool’s Home Ground). He was also the club’s first chairman. The Chairmanship changed hands many times before John Smith, whose father was a shareholder of the club, took the role in 1973 and saw the most successful period in Liverpool’s history. The club is now owned by Fenway Sports Group.

Liverpool’s highest-paid player

Virgil Van Dijk is Liverpool’s highest-paid player as of 2021-2022. The Dutch international was signed by the club for 4 years with a weekly salary of £220,000, making him one of the highest-paid defenders in the World.

Virgil van Dijk

The former Southampton defender played a pivotal role in making the club reach back to back UEFA Champions League Finals and win the latter one. Van Dijk also helped end the club’s 30-year league title drought by winning the 2019-20 Premier League.

Liverpool Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Virgil Van Dijk D 30 2025 £ 1,14,40,000 £ 2,20,000 – Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento M 31 2024 £ 1,04,00,000 £ 2,00,000 The Player Management Mohamed Salah F 29 2023 £ 1,04,00,000 £ 2,00,000 – Trent Alexander-Arnold D 23 2025 £ 93,60,000 £ 1,80,000 PLG Roberto Firmino F 30 2023 £ 93,60,000 £ 1,80,000 ROGON Fabinho Tavares M 28 2026 £ 93,60,000 £ 1,80,000 Gestifute Alisson Becker GK 29 2027 £ 78,00,000 £ 1,50,000 Neis World Sports Jordan Henderson M 31 2025 £ 72,80,000 £ 1,40,000 – Naby Keita M 27 2023 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 ROOF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain M 28 2023 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 Colossal Sports Management Sadio Mane F 30 2023 £ 52,00,000 £ 1,00,000 ROOF Joel Matip D 30 2024 £ 52,00,000 £ 1,00,000 ASBW Sport Marketing Diogo Jota F 25 2025 £ 47,00,000 £ 90,385 Gestifute Joe Gomez D 24 2024 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Wasserman Takumi Minamino F 27 2024 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Sarcle Co. Ltd. Ibrahima Konate D 25 2026 £ 36,40,000 £ 70,000 ICM Stellar Sports Nathaniel Phillips D 25 2023 £ 33,60,000 £ 64,615 – Ben Davies D 26 2026 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 ICM Stellar Sports Divock Origi F 26 2024 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 DLF Konstantinos Tsimikas D 25 2025 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 Prosport International Adrian San Miguel del Castillo GK 35 2023 £ 30,16,000 £ 58,000 Bahia Internacional Andrew Robertson D 28 2026 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 PLG Neco Williams D 20 2025 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Wasserman Curtis Jones M 21 2025 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500 Wasserman Caoimhin Kelleher GK 23 2026 £ 3,12,000 £ 6,000 ICM Stellar Sports Luis Díaz F 25 2027

– Nomi Sports Harvey Elliott M 19 2026 – – – Sheyi Ojo M 24 2023 – – – Rhys Williams D 21 2023 – – ICM Stellar Sports James Milner M 36 2022 £ 2,18,40,000 £ 1,40,000 Samii Sport-Marketing Agentur

Liverpool loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Nathaniel Phillips D 25 2023 £ 33,60,000 £ 64,615 – Ben Davies D 26 2026 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 CAA Base Ltd Neco Williams D 20 2025 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Wasserman Sheyi Ojo M 24 2023 – – – Ben Woodburn M 22 2022 £ 6,24,000 £ 12,000 ICM Stellar Sports Sepp van den Berg D 20 2022 – – Key United

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Liverpool players

Below are some of the fans’ common questions regarding some of Liverpool’s leading players.

1. Who is the highest-paid player at Liverpool?

As of 2022, Virgil Van Dijk is the highest-paid player at Liverpool, with a weekly wage of £220,000.

2. What is the total team value of Liverpool?

According to Forbes, the total team value of Liverpool is around $4.1 Billion as of April 2021.

3. How much does Liverpool spend on total annual wages?

As per Spotrac, Liverpool spends close to £137 million every season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Liverpool in their history?

Ian Rush is the all-time top goalscorer with 336 goals.

5. How much does Jurgen Klopp earn in a year?

Jurgen Klopp has a £16million-a-year contract at Liverpool.

