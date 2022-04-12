Liverpool Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Liverpool is one of the major English clubs. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Liverpool Football Club.
The Reds are one of the most widely supported and one of the most valuable clubs in the World. They are among the top 5 highest paying football teams in the league, and a number of their players are on the most lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Liverpool Players.
Current Liverpool Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Liverpool was formed in 1892 and gained official recognition three months later. The club established itself as a significant force in English and European football in the 1970s and 1980s. Since then, the club has won nineteen League titles, seven FA Cups, a record nine League cups, and six European Cups, which is more than any other English Club. In addition, they have won many more trophies, making them the joint-most successful club in English football.
The club was founded by John Houlding, the owner of Anfield (Liverpool’s Home Ground). He was also the club’s first chairman. The Chairmanship changed hands many times before John Smith, whose father was a shareholder of the club, took the role in 1973 and saw the most successful period in Liverpool’s history. The club is now owned by Fenway Sports Group.
Liverpool’s highest-paid player
Virgil Van Dijk is Liverpool’s highest-paid player as of 2021-2022. The Dutch international was signed by the club for 4 years with a weekly salary of £220,000, making him one of the highest-paid defenders in the World.
The former Southampton defender played a pivotal role in making the club reach back to back UEFA Champions League Finals and win the latter one. Van Dijk also helped end the club’s 30-year league title drought by winning the 2019-20 Premier League.
Liverpool Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Virgil Van Dijk
|D
|30
|2025
|£ 1,14,40,000
|£ 2,20,000
|–
|Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento
|M
|31
|2024
|£ 1,04,00,000
|£ 2,00,000
|The Player Management
|Mohamed Salah
|F
|29
|2023
|£ 1,04,00,000
|£ 2,00,000
|–
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|D
|23
|2025
|£ 93,60,000
|£ 1,80,000
|PLG
|Roberto Firmino
|F
|30
|2023
|£ 93,60,000
|£ 1,80,000
|ROGON
|Fabinho Tavares
|M
|28
|2026
|£ 93,60,000
|£ 1,80,000
|Gestifute
|Alisson Becker
|GK
|29
|2027
|£ 78,00,000
|£ 1,50,000
|Neis World Sports
|Jordan Henderson
|M
|31
|2025
|£ 72,80,000
|£ 1,40,000
|–
|Naby Keita
|M
|27
|2023
|£ 62,40,000
|£ 1,20,000
|ROOF
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|M
|28
|2023
|£ 62,40,000
|£ 1,20,000
|Colossal Sports Management
|Sadio Mane
|F
|30
|2023
|£ 52,00,000
|£ 1,00,000
|ROOF
|Joel Matip
|D
|30
|2024
|£ 52,00,000
|£ 1,00,000
|ASBW Sport Marketing
|Diogo Jota
|F
|25
|2025
|£ 47,00,000
|£ 90,385
|Gestifute
|Joe Gomez
|D
|24
|2024
|£ 39,00,000
|£ 75,000
|Wasserman
|Takumi Minamino
|F
|27
|2024
|£ 39,00,000
|£ 75,000
|Sarcle Co. Ltd.
|Ibrahima Konate
|D
|25
|2026
|£ 36,40,000
|£ 70,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Nathaniel Phillips
|D
|25
|2023
|£ 33,60,000
|£ 64,615
|–
|Ben Davies
|D
|26
|2026
|£ 31,20,000
|£ 60,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Divock Origi
|F
|26
|2024
|£ 31,20,000
|£ 60,000
|DLF
|Konstantinos Tsimikas
|D
|25
|2025
|£ 31,20,000
|£ 60,000
|Prosport International
|Adrian San Miguel del Castillo
|GK
|35
|2023
|£ 30,16,000
|£ 58,000
|Bahia Internacional
|Andrew Robertson
|D
|28
|2026
|£ 26,00,000
|£ 50,000
|PLG
|Neco Williams
|D
|20
|2025
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Wasserman
|Curtis Jones
|M
|21
|2025
|£ 3,90,000
|£ 7,500
|Wasserman
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|GK
|23
|2026
|£ 3,12,000
|£ 6,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Luis Díaz
|F
|25
|2027
|–
|Nomi Sports
|Harvey Elliott
|M
|19
|2026
|–
|–
|–
|Sheyi Ojo
|M
|24
|2023
|–
|–
|–
|Rhys Williams
|D
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|ICM Stellar Sports
|James Milner
|M
|36
|2022
|£ 2,18,40,000
|£ 1,40,000
|Samii Sport-Marketing Agentur
Liverpool loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Nathaniel Phillips
|D
|25
|2023
|£ 33,60,000
|£ 64,615
|–
|Ben Davies
|D
|26
|2026
|£ 31,20,000
|£ 60,000
|CAA Base Ltd
|Neco Williams
|D
|20
|2025
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Wasserman
|Sheyi Ojo
|M
|24
|2023
|–
|–
|–
|Ben Woodburn
|M
|22
|2022
|£ 6,24,000
|£ 12,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Sepp van den Berg
|D
|20
|2022
|–
|–
|Key United
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Liverpool players
Below are some of the fans’ common questions regarding some of Liverpool’s leading players.
1. Who is the highest-paid player at Liverpool?
As of 2022, Virgil Van Dijk is the highest-paid player at Liverpool, with a weekly wage of £220,000.
2. What is the total team value of Liverpool?
According to Forbes, the total team value of Liverpool is around $4.1 Billion as of April 2021.
3. How much does Liverpool spend on total annual wages?
As per Spotrac, Liverpool spends close to £137 million every season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Liverpool in their history?
Ian Rush is the all-time top goalscorer with 336 goals.
5. How much does Jurgen Klopp earn in a year?
Jurgen Klopp has a £16million-a-year contract at Liverpool.
Read More:
- Arsenal Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents
- Top 5 Manchester City fan chants
- Top 5 Leeds United fan chants