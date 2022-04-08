Leeds United have one of the most loyal footballers in English football. You can hear them chanting their hearts out during home games at Elland Road. Read on to find the top 5 Leeds United fan chants.

The loyal fans of Leeds United have been with the team in highs and lows, and they understand that the team is making improvements every passing day. They create a mesmerizing environment at Elland Road, which boosts the players’ morale when they take on the big boys at the league. But, it wouldn’t have been possible without their famous chants.

Latest Leeds United fan chant

Leeds United has revealed a new chant for Kalvin Phillips. The academy graduate has become a star performer for the first team in recent seasons. The defensive midfielder has shown the potential of becoming a Leeds legend one day.

Due to his impressive performances with the Peacocks, he has earned England call-ups. Playing 222 games in the Whites’ jersey Phillips, Phillips has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists. He has been a viable asset in the midfield for the manager, but he can also play centra; defensive role whenever required.

The Englishman couldn’t feature much this season due to a hamstring injury. As the fans have already started chanting his name, he would have tremendous pressure on his shoulder in the coming seasons.

He’s magic, you know, Phillips Yorkshire’s Pirlo, He’s magic, you know, Phillips Yorkshire’s Pirlo

5. Follow, follow, follow

This chant shows the confidence of the supporters who portray Leeds as the best team globally. In the lyrics, they praise several players and mention Kalvin Phillips as the Yorkshire Pirlo. Well, as they say, winning the mental battle is more important initially; Leeds fans are in the attempt to win the mind battle through their chants.

Football is full of surprises, and the underdogs sometimes achieve the unthinkable because of their winning mentality and attitude. However, the opposite is not valid, as, without the urge to win, quality skills wouldn’t be any good. Leeds might be going through a challenging phase at this moment; this chant will surely give the players hope to overturn things around.

Follow, follow, follow We’ve got the best team in the world Bamford and Firpo Raph and Rodrigo Phillips the Yorkshire Pirlo

4. Stand up if you hate Man U

This one is a straightforward trolling chant towards Leed’s rivals Manchester United. Independent research by the Football Fans Census reveals that “Leeds and Manchester United are ranked within the top three clubs based on the number of clubs that consider them their rivals.”

Even though nowadays, not much intensity can be seen when both teams clash, things were very different during the 1970s when the club’s respective hooligan firms used to get involved in violent fights. Since then, they have remained arch-rivals. Hence Leeds fans showcase their hatred towards United through this chant and calls for action from the home supporters.

Stand up if you hate Man U stand up if you hate Man U stand up if you hate Man U stand up if you hate Man U.

3. We all love Leeds

This chant shows the undying love and respect of the fans towards the club. The loyal supporters who have faith in the players and the process sing this song to showcase their allegiance. The significance of this chant increases when the team is going through hard times. That’s when the players require the maximum energy to overturn the circumstances.

We all love Leeds we all love Leeds we all love Leeds we all love Leeds.

2. WACCOE

Leeds became a European Cup champion in 1975. It was a result of several years of hardship and impressive performances. In the 70s, the Whites became a grand force in English football. They won the league in 1974 and came runners up in three consecutive seasons before that.

It was a historical period in the club’s history. So after the team won the European Cup, fans celebrated their achievement by chanting this song. ‘WACCOE’ is 2nd in the top 5 Leeds United fan chants.

We are Champions, Champions of Europe. We are Champions, Champions of Europe.

1. Marching On Together

‘Marching On Together is no.1 in our list of top 5 Leeds United fan chants. Les Reed and Barry Mason composed the original version of this song in 1972. It was an instant hit among the Leeds supporters who needed an energetic chant to motivate and congratulate the players on the field.

This chant reflects that Leeds United will continually advance despite ups and downs. Through this chant, the fans reveal how proud and happy they are with the team’s performance. This chant has become the official anthem of the Peacocks as they find this one closer to their hearts than any other. Apart from gaining popularity as a chant, ‘Marching On Together’ remained on the UK charts for three months and peaked in 10th position.

Here we go with Leeds United, We’re gonna give the boys a hand Stand up and sing for Leeds united They are the greatest in the land, Na na na Everyday, we’re all gonna say We love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds! Everywhere, we’re gonna be there We, love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds! Marching On Together! We’re gonna see you win Na na na na na na We are so proud We shout it out loud we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds! We’ve been through it all together And we’ve had our ups and downs (UPS AND DOWNS!) We’re gonna stay with you forever At least until the world stops going round Na na na Everyday, we’re all gonna say we love you Leeds!Leeds!Leeds! Everywhere, we’re gonna be there We, love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds! Marching On Together! We’re gonna see you win Na na na na na na We are so proud We shout it out loud we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds! We are so proud, we shout it out Loud we love you LEEDS! LEEDS! LEEDS!

