Ranking the 10 Best Real Madrid Players of all time

The team with the most European titles, Real Madrid, has been home to some of the most exceptional players in football history. Read on to learn the 10 best Real Madrid players of all time.

Real Madrid won the FIFA Club of the century award in 2000, suggesting their dominating display. From Cristiano Ronaldo to Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid had the opportunity to enjoy the performance of top players every decade. So without further ado, let’s find out the top 10 players.

10. Roberto Carlos (1996–2007)

Roberto Carlos was an aggressive full-back. (Picture was taken from football365.com)

Considered one of the greatest fullbacks of all time, Roberto Carlos was known for his pace, solidity and shooting abilities. His world-class free-kicks sometimes questioned the laws of physics. In 527 matches, he played for the Madrid based team across all competitions; Carlos scored 70 goals and gave 99 assists, helping them win 3 Champions League, 4 Spanish league titles and several other significant accolades.

He was part of the ‘Galactico’ team full of world-class forward players who relied on Carlos’ incredible services. Considering all the achievements, we have picked Roberto Carlos in the 10th position of the 10 best Real Madrid players of all time.

9. Karim Benzema (2009–)

Karim Benzema is Real Madrid’s third highest goalscorer. (Credit: Reuters)

Real Madrid’s 3rd highest goalscorer Karim Benzema has developed into a world-class striker in recent years. He was part of the ‘BBC’ lineup that included Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. Even though he couldn’t outshine his Portuguese colleague, after the departure of Ronaldo in 2018, Banzema’s importance for the Madrid team has become apparent.

He has scored 313 goals and given 157 assists in 594 matches, helping Los Blancos win 4 Champions League, 3 Spanish League titles, 4 Club World Cup and many other major titles. We have placed Benzema in 9th position of the 10 best Real Madrid players of all time.

8. Iker Casillas (1999–2015)

Iker Casillas directing his defenders. (Picture was taken from en.as.com)

Coming out of the Real Madrid youth setup, Iker Casillas developed himself into one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. Without his excellent saves on the pitch, Los Blancos couldn’t have been able to secure all the major titles that they have now.

He has helped his team keep 264 clean sheets in 725 games, which is remarkable considering the ruthless teams Real Madrid faced. After becoming the captain in 2008, Casillas led his team to significant success. Overall, he has won 3 Champions League, 5 Spanish League titles, 1 Club World Cup and several other noteworthy accolades. Iker Casillas stands 8th in the 10 best Real Madrid players of all time.

7. Fernando Hierro (1989–2003)

Fernando Hierro has scored many goals. (Credit: Twitter/ESPN)

Fernando Hierro was an exceptional central defender who flourished in scoring goals apart from doing his defensive duties. The Spaniard bagged 126 goals in 601 matches across all competitions, which was a long-standing record for Los Blancos players until Sergio Ramos broke it.

He was a massive barrier for opponent defenders because of his incredible defensive qualities. Hierro helped his team win 5 Spanish League titles and 3 Champion League titles. Fernando Hierro has secured the 7th spot in the 10 best Real Madrid players of all time.

6. Paco Gento (1953–1971)

Paco Gento won 6 European Cups. (Picture was taken from laprensalatina.com)

Paco Gento is the only player in Real Madrid history to win six European Cups (now called the UEFA Champions League). He was a sensational winger with exceptional crossing abilities and an eye for goal. He bagged a total of 159 goals in 523 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

Apart from European glory, he helped the team secure 12 Spanish League titles, an unthinkable record for modern players. Paco Gento has secured the 6th spot in the 10 best Real Madrid players of all time.

5. Raul (1994–2010)

Raul is Real Madrid’s second highest top scorer. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

Mainly operating from the second striker role, Raul‘s assisting abilities were as good as his passing. A selfless player who always acted in the best interest of the team. Raul was a versatile player who played centre-forward, attacking midfield and wing roles wherever required. Raul scored 324 goals and assisted 116 more in 741 appearances across all competitions.

Raul ranked Spanish footballer of the year five times, which shows his dominance. He helped Los Blancos secure 5 Spanish League titles, 3 Champion Leagues and several other major titles. Raul has ranked in the 5th spot of the 10 best Real Madrid players of all time.

4. Ferenc Puskas (1958–1966)

Ferenc Puskas won 3 European Cups. (Credit: By Raphael Cosmisdis & Alberto Pinero)

Ferenc Puskas is one of Real Madrid’s greatest goalscorers. Even though he signed for the team past his 30th birthday, Puskas had a highly productive spell in eight years. He was a part of a top-notch forward lineup that included the likes of Alfredo Di Stefano, Kopa and Paco Gento.

Puskas scored 199 goals in 226 matches across all competitions helping his team win 3 European Cups and 5 Spanish League titles. Considering his influence in the game, FIFA named their best goal award on Puskas. Ferenc Puskas has secured the 3rd spot in the 10 best Real Madrid players of all time.

3. Sergio Ramos (2005–2021)

Sergio Ramos celebrating a late winner. (Image credit: AFP)

Sergio Ramos is probably the most ruthless defender in the modern era. His aggression, coupled with his winning mentality, created a threatening status. Since joining Sevilla in 2003, Ramos developed himself into one of the greatest defenders in the world during his stint with Los Blancos.

Apart from his solid defensive abilities, Ramos had exceptional shooting skills. He scored 101 goals in 671 games for Real Madrid. He is the highest-scoring defender among all active players as well. Becoming the captain in 2015, Ramos did an exceptional job leading his team to European glory.

He has helped Los Blancos win 4 Champions League, 5 Spanish League titles, 4 Club World Cups and many more. We have placed Sergio Ramos in the 3rd spot of the 10 best Real Madrid players of all time.

2. Alfredo Di Stefano (1953–1964)

Alfredo Di Stefano won 5 European Cups. (Credit: Getty Images)

Two times Ballon d’Or winner Alfredo Di Stefano left a lasting impression on Real Madrid’s history. It is believed that after spending a few days with Barcelona, Di Stefano got to know that Real Madrid had won the battle for his signature.

At first, the Catalan giants were infuriated, but Di Stefano kept humiliating them in later years. The Argentine scored 276 goals in 348 matches and helped his team win 5 European Cups and 8 Spanish League titles. Alfredo Di Stefano has secured the 2nd spot in the 10 best Real Madrid players of all time.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (2009–2018)

Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s highest goalscorer. (Credit: marca.com)

There is no better player to secure the 1st spot in the 10 best Real Madrid players of all time than Los Blancos’ highest scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Since joining the team in 2009, Ronaldo kept giving goal-laden seasons year after year.

Without the highest scorer of the Champions League, the Madrid based team wouldn’t have been able to secure 4 Champions League titles in 6 years. Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 matches during his spell, which remains a club record to this date.

