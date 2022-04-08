Arsenal Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Arsenal is one of the historical English clubs. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Arsenal Football Club.

The Gunners are one of the formidable sides in the Premier League. They are among the top 5 highest paying football teams in the league, and a number of their players are on the most lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Arsenal Players.

Current Arsenal Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Arsenal was formed in 1886 and was the first club from the South of England to join the Football league. They have the second-most top-flight matches in English football history. However, Herbert Chapman changed the fortunes of Arsenal forever as he introduced WM formation, floodlights, and shirt numbers. According to Forbes, Arsenal is the eighth-most valuable club in the world.

Arsenal FC (Arsenal)

The club is owned by the descendants of the Bracewell-Smith and Hill-Wood families, and In 2018 Stan Kroenke became the club’s sole shareholder. However, the club’s performance has not been so good since then. It failed to qualify for the European competition for the first time in 26 years.

Arsenal’s highest-paid player

Thomas Partey is Arsenal’sArsenal’s highest-paid player as of 2021-2022. The Ghanaian international was signed for a 5 years contract which sees him earn around £200,000 per week, making him the most expensive Ghanaian player of all time.

Thomas Partey is the highest-paid player at Arsenal (Goal)

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has earned that long contract with the Gunners after a fantastic Europa League and UEFA Super Cup win with the Spanish side in 2018.

Arsenal Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Thomas Partey M 28 2025 £ 1,04,00,000 £ 2,00,000 JJ Sport Nicolas Pepe F 26 2024 £ 72,80,000 £ 1,40,000 AMS Consulting Ben White D 24 2026 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 – Hector Bellerin D 27 2023 £ 57,20,000 £ 1,10,000 Goal Management Kieran Tierney D 24 2026 £ 57,20,000 £ 1,10,000 ICM Stellar Sports Bernd Leno GK 30 2023 £ 52,00,000 £ 1,00,000 Fair-Sport GmBH Granit Xhaka M 29 2024 £ 52,00,000 £ 1,00,000 Signature-ISCM AG Gabriel Martinelli F 20 2025 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 Elenko Sports Ltda Pablo Marí D 28 2024 £ 44,20,000 £ 85,000 AC Talent Cedric Soares D 30 2024 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 – Lucas Torreira M 26 2023 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Oscar Bentancount Ainsley Maitland-Niles M 23 2023 £ 27,04,000 £ 52,000 Colossal Sports Management Gabriel Magalhães D 24 2025 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 Elenko Sports Ltda Matteo Guendouzi M 22 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 2SAgency Rob Holding D 26 2025 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 ICM Stellar Sports Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson GK 27 2024 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 ICM Stellar Sports William Saliba D 21 2024 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 ND Sports Management Bukayo Saka F 20 2024 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 Elite Project Group Ltd Nuno Tavares D 22 2026 £ 14,04,000 £ 27,000 Prodigy Players Konstantinos Mavropanos D 24 2023 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Konstantinos Farras Emile Smith Rowe M 21 2026 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Jordan Wise Aaron Ramsdale GK 23 2026 – £ 3,08,00,000 World in Motion Martin Ødegaard M 23 2025 – £ 3,85,00,000 Nordic Sky Arthur Okonkwo GK 20 2024 – – ARETE Takehiro Tomiyasu D 23 2026 – £ 2,04,60,000 UDN Sports Auston Trusty D 23 2023 – – – Albert Sambi Lokonga M 22 2026 – £ 1,92,50,000 Stirr Associates

Arsenal loaned out player’s wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Hector Bellerin D 27 2023 £ 57,20,000 £ 1,10,000 Goal Management Pablo Mari D 28 2024 £ 44,20,000 £ 85,000 AC Talent Lucas Torreira M 26 2023 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Oscar Bentancount Ainsley Maitland Niles M 23 2023 £ 27,04,000 £ 52,000 Colossal Sports Management Matteo Guendouzi M 22 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 2SAgency Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson GK 27 2024 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 ICM Stellar Sports William Saliba D 21 2024 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 ND Sports Management Konstantinos Mavropanos D 24 2023 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Konstantinos Farras Auston Trusty D 23 2023 – – –

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Arsenal players

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Arsenal’s leading players.

1. Who is the highest-paid player at Arsenal?

As of 2022, Thomas Partey is the highest-paid player at Arsenal, with a weekly wage of £200,000

2. What is the total team value of Arsenal?

According to Forbes, the total team value of Arsenal is around $2.8 Billion as of April 2021.

3. How much do Arsenal spend on total annual wages?

As per Spotrac, Arsenal spends close to £81 million every season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Arsenal in their history?

Thierry Henry is the all-time top goalscorer with 228 goals.

5. How much does Mikel Arteta earn in a year?

Mikel Arteta has an £8 million a year contract at Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette is one of the highest wage-earners at Arsenal.