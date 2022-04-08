Arsenal Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Arsenal is one of the historical English clubs. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Arsenal Football Club.
The Gunners are one of the formidable sides in the Premier League. They are among the top 5 highest paying football teams in the league, and a number of their players are on the most lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Arsenal Players.
Current Arsenal Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Arsenal was formed in 1886 and was the first club from the South of England to join the Football league. They have the second-most top-flight matches in English football history. However, Herbert Chapman changed the fortunes of Arsenal forever as he introduced WM formation, floodlights, and shirt numbers. According to Forbes, Arsenal is the eighth-most valuable club in the world.
The club is owned by the descendants of the Bracewell-Smith and Hill-Wood families, and In 2018 Stan Kroenke became the club’s sole shareholder. However, the club’s performance has not been so good since then. It failed to qualify for the European competition for the first time in 26 years.
Arsenal’s highest-paid player
Thomas Partey is Arsenal’sArsenal’s highest-paid player as of 2021-2022. The Ghanaian international was signed for a 5 years contract which sees him earn around £200,000 per week, making him the most expensive Ghanaian player of all time.
The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has earned that long contract with the Gunners after a fantastic Europa League and UEFA Super Cup win with the Spanish side in 2018.
Arsenal Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Thomas Partey
|M
|28
|2025
|£ 1,04,00,000
|£ 2,00,000
|JJ Sport
|Nicolas Pepe
|F
|26
|2024
|£ 72,80,000
|£ 1,40,000
|AMS Consulting
|Ben White
|D
|24
|2026
|£ 62,40,000
|£ 1,20,000
|–
|Hector Bellerin
|D
|27
|2023
|£ 57,20,000
|£ 1,10,000
|Goal Management
|Kieran Tierney
|D
|24
|2026
|£ 57,20,000
|£ 1,10,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Bernd Leno
|GK
|30
|2023
|£ 52,00,000
|£ 1,00,000
|Fair-Sport GmBH
|Granit Xhaka
|M
|29
|2024
|£ 52,00,000
|£ 1,00,000
|Signature-ISCM AG
|Gabriel Martinelli
|F
|20
|2025
|£ 46,80,000
|£ 90,000
|Elenko Sports Ltda
|Pablo Marí
|D
|28
|2024
|£ 44,20,000
|£ 85,000
|AC Talent
|Cedric Soares
|D
|30
|2024
|£ 39,00,000
|£ 75,000
|–
|Lucas Torreira
|M
|26
|2023
|£ 39,00,000
|£ 75,000
|Oscar Bentancount
|Ainsley Maitland-Niles
|M
|23
|2023
|£ 27,04,000
|£ 52,000
|Colossal Sports Management
|Gabriel Magalhães
|D
|24
|2025
|£ 26,00,000
|£ 50,000
|Elenko Sports Ltda
|Matteo Guendouzi
|M
|22
|2023
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|2SAgency
|Rob Holding
|D
|26
|2025
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson
|GK
|27
|2024
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|William Saliba
|D
|21
|2024
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|ND Sports Management
|Bukayo Saka
|F
|20
|2024
|£ 15,60,000
|£ 30,000
|Elite Project Group Ltd
|Nuno Tavares
|D
|22
|2026
|£ 14,04,000
|£ 27,000
|Prodigy Players
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|D
|24
|2023
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Konstantinos Farras
|Emile Smith Rowe
|M
|21
|2026
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|Jordan Wise
|Aaron Ramsdale
|GK
|23
|2026
|–
|£ 3,08,00,000
|World in Motion
|Martin Ødegaard
|M
|23
|2025
|–
|£ 3,85,00,000
|Nordic Sky
|Arthur Okonkwo
|GK
|20
|2024
|–
|–
|ARETE
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|D
|23
|2026
|–
|£ 2,04,60,000
|UDN Sports
|Auston Trusty
|D
|23
|2023
|–
|–
|–
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|M
|22
|2026
|–
|£ 1,92,50,000
|Stirr Associates
Arsenal loaned out player’s wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Hector Bellerin
|D
|27
|2023
|£ 57,20,000
|£ 1,10,000
|Goal Management
|Pablo Mari
|D
|28
|2024
|£ 44,20,000
|£ 85,000
|AC Talent
|Lucas Torreira
|M
|26
|2023
|£ 39,00,000
|£ 75,000
|Oscar Bentancount
|Ainsley Maitland Niles
|M
|23
|2023
|£ 27,04,000
|£ 52,000
|Colossal Sports Management
|Matteo Guendouzi
|M
|22
|2023
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|2SAgency
|Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson
|GK
|27
|2024
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|William Saliba
|D
|21
|2024
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|ND Sports Management
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|D
|24
|2023
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Konstantinos Farras
|Auston Trusty
|D
|23
|2023
|–
|–
|–
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Arsenal players
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Arsenal’s leading players.
1. Who is the highest-paid player at Arsenal?
As of 2022, Thomas Partey is the highest-paid player at Arsenal, with a weekly wage of £200,000
2. What is the total team value of Arsenal?
According to Forbes, the total team value of Arsenal is around $2.8 Billion as of April 2021.
3. How much do Arsenal spend on total annual wages?
As per Spotrac, Arsenal spends close to £81 million every season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Arsenal in their history?
Thierry Henry is the all-time top goalscorer with 228 goals.
5. How much does Mikel Arteta earn in a year?
Mikel Arteta has an £8 million a year contract at Arsenal.
