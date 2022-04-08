Manchester City has been one of the most successful clubs in the Premier League in the last few years. The fans celebrate this grand achievement by chanting songs at the Etihad Stadium. Read on to find the top 5 Manchester City fan chants.

Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City remains threatening in the Premier League due to the brand of football they play on the pitch. Even though the battle is with opponents on the pitch, another battle is fought in the stands between the fans of the two teams.

City fans sing their most famous chants in order to motivate the players and threaten the opponents. Sometimes the trolls rival through the songs. So, without further ado, let’s find out the top 5.

Latest Manchester City fan chant

Manchester City fans have created their own version of ‘Si Senior’, a chant used by Liverpool fans for their lethal Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino. The City version praises Oleksandr Zinchenko as the best full-back in the world and trolls Liverpool by claiming to be champion of England again.

Even though Pep Guardiola’s team had a large gap last year, Liverpool has bridged some of it. This chant could become a celebratory song if City wins the league this season.

There’s something the Kippax wants you to know, The best full-back in the world is Zinchenko, He’s from Ukraine, City’s gonna win the league again. Si Señor, The Scousers aren’t the Champions anymore.

5. I’m City ’til I Die

This chant reflects the undying love of a Manchester City supporter towards the club. The source of several loyal supporters’ happiness is the football team. This kind of love for the club is so immense that it’s immeasurable.

This chant reflects that no matter how difficult the path can be they will always stand beside the club. A popular fan chant, ‘I’m City ’til I Die,’ is sung in the Etihad stadium regularly. Supporters align their voices to sing this song the loudest so that the players can hear it and understand the enormous stakes involved with the City job.

I’m City ’til I die I’m City ’til I die I know I am I’m sure I am I’m City ’till I die.

4. Singing the Blues

This chant is sung to the tune of the song called “Singing the Blues” by Guy Mitchell. The ‘Blue’ refers to Manchester City, whose home jersey is typically in Blue shades. This is a short chant often used by the fans while City wins and United loses.

In the last few years, Citizens have been more successful in English football regarding overall win percentage, trophy hauls, and one-on-one wins vs United. The managerial mastermind Pep Guardiola has been working his magic, which the fans have loved because they got to chant this song in front of their bitter rivals.

I never felt more like singing the Blues City win, United lose Oh City You’ve got me singing the blues.

3. Invisible Man

Three is several theories on how ‘Invisible Man’ was born. The Club website claims it “pays homage to the fans that continued to follow City when they were in the old, third division. It still remains a terrace chant today at the City of Manchester Stadium.”

However, popular theories suggest this chant was born at Millwall, where away city fans were banned because of violence in a previous encounter between the two. However, the supporters somehow managed to get into the stadium and sang this one, which you can say was a form of sarcasm for them. But it quickly turned into one of the famous chants among city supporters.

We are not, we’re not really here We are not, we’re not really here Just like a fan Of the invisible man We are not, we’re not really here.

2. Boys in Blue

This one is the official anthem of Manchester City. The club plays it after every match in the Etihad stadium. It boosts the morale of the fans as well as the players. The chant depicts the team’s winning mentality by suggesting they will ‘never give in.

The lyrics also pay homage to the loyal supporters who have been supporting the team regardless of the results. The chant suggests that the club’s tradition will always move forward, passing through generation after generation. ‘Boys in Blue’ is 2nd in the list of top 5 Manchester City fan chants.

City-Manchester City We are the lads who are playing to win City-the Boys in Blue will never give in Football is the game that we all live for Saturday is the day we play the game Everybody has to pull together And together we will stand.

1. Blue Moon

Manchester City’s most famous anthem, Blue Moon’s original version, came in 1934. Crewe Alexandra’s fans were the first to use an improvised version of their own. But later, City fans picked the chant and made a new version, which became immensely famous.

Now this song can be heard in every match that City plays. This chant tells a story of a person who didn’t have any love and purpose in his life. Hearing the person’s pain, the ‘Blue Moon’ gave him something to care for. Now the person is not alone anymore.

The underlying meaning of the lyrics reflects a life of a supporter who didn’t have anyone to love; then, he started following Manchester City and became attached to the club’s journey. He found many fellow supporters along the way, and now he is not alone anymore.

Blue Moon

You saw me standing alone

Without a dream in my heart

Without a love of my own

Blue Moon

You knew just what I was there for

You heard me saying a prayer for

Someone I could really care for

Then suddenly they’ll appear before me

The only one my arms could ever hold

I heard someone whisper “Please adore me”

And when I looked my moon had turned to gold.

Blue Moon

Now I’m no longer alone

I have a dream in my heart

I have a love of my own

Read More: