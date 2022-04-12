Zack Steffen 2022 Net worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Zack Steffen is an American professional footballer who is currently playing for Nengsih giants Manchester City and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Since joining Manchester City in 2019, Zack Steffen has been playing a backup role for the team’s main goalkeeper. He was shipped to a one-season loan move to F. Düsseldorf, but after failing to cement his spot with the German team, he returned to the Etihad.

Currently, he is the second choice shot-stopper of the Citizens. Pep Guardiola has given him some chances to feature in the FA Cup ties this term where he has shown impressive spells. At 27, gaining the first-team position is very difficult for the American star as there is already one world-class keeper, Ederson who is making regular appearances for the team.

Prior to City, Zack Steffen played with several American teams. He has gathered a significant sum through professional contracts as well. Follow along to learn more about Zack Steffen.

Zack Steffen Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Coatesville, Pennsylvania, United States Father’s Name William Steffen Mother’s Name Stefanie Steffen Star Sign Aries Net Worth $2 million Age 27 years Date of Birth 2 April 1995 Nationality American Position Goalkeeper Youth Clubs West Chester United, FC DELCO and Philadelphia Union Senior Clubs SC Freiburg II, Columbus Crew SC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds (loan), Manchester City and Fortuna Düsseldorf (loan) Achievements (Selected) Premier League: 2020–21, EFL Cup: 2020–21, CONCACAF Nations League: 2019–20, MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award: 2018, MLS Best XI: 2018, MLS All-Star: 2018 Girlfriend Liza Carey Children N.A Sponsorships Nike Social Media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Zack Steffen net worth and salary

Zack Steffen has been playing senior level football since 2015. In the past six years, he has played with some of the biggest clubs in America and recently, he has been involved with one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Thus, his salary has also increased significantly in the spell. Currently, he is earning $2.5 million (£6m) at the English club. After crunching the numbers, we have found out that his net worth is $2 million.

Despite low appearances on the field, the American star is bagging a significant amount of money. Even though it does not concern him in the short term, the situation can significantly impact his long term career. To get a bigger and better salary, he has to showcase his work and the field, and without such spells, his agents wouldn’t be able to negotiate a better deal for him.

Zack Steffen has a net worth of $2 million. (Credit: Instagram)

Zack Steffen Club Career

Zack Steffen started playing football at the age of five for the local rec league side, West Bradford Youth Athletics. Surprisingly he started as a central defender. But after failing to make the cut as a defender, he transformed himself into a shot-stopper.

Zack Steffen started his senior career with SC Freiberg II in 2015. After one year, he moved to Columbus Crew SC, where he played from 2016 to 2019. The highlight of his career is the 2017/18 MLS season when he won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award and got a spot in the MLS Best XI and MLS All-Star team.

After his impressive spell with the Columbus Crew, Steffen was spotted by Manchester City, who signed him by splashing a whopping $7 million. Later, his former club revealed that Steffen’s sale was the largest in club history. He also brought in the highest amount of money for an MLS goalkeeper.

Zack Steffen in action for Manchester City. (Credit: Instagram)

After signing for City, he was shipped to a one-season spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he appeared for only 18 teams. He returned to City in 2020 and has remained the second choice goalkeeper.

He has shown impressive spells in this season’s FA Cup tournament, which might prompt Pep Guardiola to give him more chances in the future.

Zack Steffen International career

Zack Steffen played in the 2015 CONCACAF U-20 Championship and the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup as the starting goalkeeper for the United States U-20 side. He even gave an impressive performance in the round of 16 of the 2015 U-20 World Cup, where he saved a penalty kick against Colombia to push his nation to the next level.

Even though Steffen received his first senior call-up on May 16, 2016, he didn’t appear at that time. Later on, in January 2018, he made his first appearance for the senior team in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Since then, the American shot-stopper has made 28 appearances for his country. He was part of the team that won the 2019–20 CONCACAF Nations League.

Zack Steffen made his international senior debut in January 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

Zack Steffen Family

Zack Steffen was born on April 2 1995, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, the United States, to William Steffen and Stefanie Steffen. There is not much information available on the internet about his parents. He has four siblings: two sisters and two brothers.

His sister Katy played college softball at Penn State University’s Brandywine campus, and Lexy played collegiate soccer at West Chester University. We are looking for more information about his childhood and early life. So stay tuned to read more updated data.

Zack Steffen with his family. (Credit: US Soccer)

Zack Steffen Girlfriend – Liza Carey

Zack Steffen has a girlfriend named Liza Carey. The American beauty was born on February 22, 1996. She has two bachelor’s degrees: one in Business administration and management from San Diego State University and another in communications from Ohio State University.

Liza taught students at Lemon. She has worked as an administrator at Free People and a front work area chief at LA Fitness in Columbus, Ohio.

Zack Steffen with his girlfriend Liza Carey. (Credit: Instagram)

Zack Steffen has a sponsorship deal with Nike. You can check his Instagram profile, where he has endorsed several products of the brand through his posts.

Zack Steffen Car and Tattoo

Zack Steffen has tattooed the phrase: forever my family on his rib cage, reflecting his love for his family. We currently don’t have any information about Zack Steffen’s car.

Zack Steffen Social Media

Zack Steffen is active on all three major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Instagram 302k followers Here Facebook 8.4K followers Here Twitter 77K Followers Here

