Giannina Maradona – Sergio Aguero Ex-Wife, her Family and more

Who Is Giannina Maradona? Meet The Ex Wife Of Sergio Aguero

Giannina Maradona is an accessory designer by profession and she is famous for being the ex wife of former Argentinian star Sergio Aguero and here we learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from one of the most famous Argentine families, Giannina Maradona has progressed emphatically in her career. From the love perspective, she has one of the most thriving love stories in the football world. Being a secretive person, she doesn’t share much on the internet, that’s why fans know very little about her. We believe you’ll find everything there is to learn about Giannina in this article.

Sergio Aguero is considered as one of the best strikers of all time and due to his spell at Manchester City he has been regarded as one of the best players to ever play in the Premier League. The Argentine star had to retire last year due to heart issues, however, he still remains an admirer of the sport and often discusses his career moments with his fans through social media channels.

The striker had a wonderful relationship with Diego Maradona’s daughter. But it couldn‘t survive the test of time. In this article, we are going to learn everything about their journey.

Giannina Maradona Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 16, 1989 Place of Birth Buenos Aires, Argentina Nationality Argentinian Residency Buenos Aires, Argentina Ex Partner Sergio Aguero Job Accessory Designer Instagram @giamaradona Height 1.57 m (5 ft 2 in) Weight 54 kg (119 lbs) Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Dalma Maradona and Diego Sinagra Father & Mother Father- Diego Maradona, Mother- Claudia Villafañe Religion Christianity Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $25 Million

Giannina Maradona Childhood and Family

Giannina was born on May 16, 1989, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She is the daughter of the great Diego Maradona and Claudia Villafañe. Her mother is a businesswoman and a producer. We believe her parents did a fantastic job raising her.

They were highly involved with her childhood life; hence, most of Giannina’s characteristics are influenced by her parents. She has two siblings named Dalma Maradona and Diego Sinagra. We are on the lookout for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning ex wife of Sergio Aguero.

Giannina Maradona is the daughter of Diego Maradona. (Credit: tellygupshup.com)

Giannina Maradona Education

Giannina went to a reputed high school in her hometown. Even though she wasn’t one of the best students in her class, she had big ambitions from childhood. Later, the Argentine beauty pursued a degree in Accessory Designing.

Giannina Maradona career

Giannina is a professional Accessory Designer. She was passionate about designing from an early age. So, when she completed her education, she wanted to make a career out of her passion. We currently don’t know which company she is working for or if she has her own agency. She mainly deals with high-end clients’ accessory design needs.

Apart from her professional life, Giannina is also a responsible and caring partner. By having a calm and understanding personality, the Argentine beauty has been able to form a bond of friendship with her son. The duo has become each other’s biggest supporters lately.

Giannina Maradona is an Accessory Designer. (Credit: richathletes.com)

Giannina Maradona Net Worth

Giannina has a net worth of $25 Million. We believe she has earned a hefty salary from her accessory designer role. Apart from that, her family owns several businesses as well. But as we don’t know the ownership information of such companies, we couldn’t find out if she gets the income from that.

Giannina Maradona and Sergio Aguero relationship

Sergio Aguero met his Ex wife when he was playing for Atlético Madrid. It was love at first sight for both of them as they were pretty overwhelmed by each other’s charm. Giannina was convinced that her partner was exceptional and could achieve incredible heights.

She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career. They tied the knot in 2008 at a lavish wedding ceremony. One year later, their son was born, and everything seemed perfect. However, their relationship fell in 2012.

The Argentinian beauty expressed her feelings about their breakup on social media.

“It makes me very sad that having so many people around you, not one of them can tell you that your son comes first.”

Sergio Aguero met his Ex wife when he was playing for Atlético Madrid. (Credit: SportMob)

When her fans started taking her side and criticised Aguero, Giannina showed respect for her husband and defended the Argentine star.

“Don’t say that; he’s the father of my son, and he’s nothing like what you say he is. When a couple finish, it’s both their faults.”

Giannina Maradona and Sergio Aguero Children

The duo has a beautiful son named Benjamin, born in 2009. He is Sergio Aguero’s only son, and the former Argentine star often meets his child. They even celebrate Benjamin’s birthday together.

Sergio Aguero with Ex Wife and son. (Credit: YouTube)

Giannina Maradona Social media

Giannina used to have a significant social media presence. However, she decided to deactivate all her accounts to focus on her personal life.

FAQs about Giannina Maradona

When did Giannina Maradona and Sergio Aguero get married? They got married in 2008. What is Giannina Maradona doing now? She is an accessory designer. How old is Giannina Maradona? She is 33 years old. Nationality of Giannina Maradona? She is Argentine. What is Giannina Maradona’s net worth? Her net worth is $25 Million.