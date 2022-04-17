Ranking the top 10 Bayern Munich Players of all time

Bayern Munich is the most successful club in Germany, and here we learn more about the top 10 Best Inter Milan Players of all time.

Founded in 1900, Bayern Munich has been the undisputed champion of club football in Germany. With 31 German top tier league titles and unprecedented success in Europe, Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world as well. This incredible success has been possible because of the great players featured for them in different eras. So, without further ado, let’s find out the top 10.

10. Gerd Müller (1964–1979)

Bundesliga record goalscorer Gerd Müller. (Credit: Picture-alliance)

Considered one of the greatest strikers of all time, Gerd Müller spent most of his peak years in Bayern Munich. Müller wasn’t a physically strong, tall, fast and powerful player; however, what made him special was his hunger for goals.

Being short, he had the advantage of quick turns. His aerial qualities are incredible, and his short distance run was lethal. Scoring 523 goals in 580 matches, Gerd Müller remains the top scorer of the German club. He lifted 3 European Champion Clubs’ Cups, 4 German Championships, 4 German cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups and 1x Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger.

9. Franz Beckenbauer (1964–1977)

Franz Beckenbauer captained the Bayern Munich side. (Credit: Twitter)

Franz Beckenbauer was involved with Bayern Munich from childhood. But, he made it to the top of the world after becoming a senior team member. Nicknamed Der Kaiser (“The Emperor”), Beckenbauer was an example for all the players around him during his peak years. He was elegant, donating, physically strong, technically superior and hard working.

Having excellent leadership skills, he led the tea to massive success. The two time Ballon d’Or winner played 546 matches in the Bayern jersey scoring 58 goals and assisting 74 more. He won 3 European Champion Clubs’ Cups, 4 German Championships, 4 German cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups, and 1 Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger.

8. Philipp Lahm (1977–1988)

Philipp Lahm’s work rate was incredible. (Image credit: Eurosport)

Philipp Lahm is another Bayern Munich player considered one of the most outstanding leaders ever to feature in football. Lahm was known for his tactical knowledge, game awareness, passing skills, versatility and crossing abilities.

He played in the left-back role for the most time of his career, but he also featured in wide midfield positions. Scoring 16 goals and assisting 70 more in 517 matches, Lahm helped the German team secure 1 Champions League, 8 German Championships, 6 German Cups, 1 German League Cup, 3 German Super Cups, 1 Uefa Supercup and 1 Club World Cup.

7. Sepp Maier (1962–1980)

Sepp Maier in action for Bayern Munich. (Credit: Diario AS)

Sepp Maier was a one-club man who spent all his club career at Bayern Munich. Apart from agility, speed, and strong hands, Maier was a calm and composed player with an incredible sense of humour. He played 666 matches with the German giants and was a fan favourite during his peak years. He lifted 3 European Champion Clubs’ Cups, 4 German Championships, 4 German cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups and 1 Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger.

6. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (1974–1984)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge going past a defender. (Credit bundesliga.com)

The current chairman of Bayern Munich, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, used to be a sensational forward during his playing career. Known for his exceptional passing, heading and goal scoring abilities, Rummenigge played several forward roles, including second striker, winger and flat-out centre forward.

Scoring 217 goals and assisting 69 more in 423 matches, Rummenigge helped the German team win 2 European Champion Clubs’ Cups, 2 German Championships, 2 German Cups and 2 Intercontinental Cups.

5. Arjen Robben (2009–2019)

Arjen Robben in action for Bayern Munich. (Credit: en.as.com)

Considered one of the greatest wingers of his generation, Robben spent 10 years at Bayern Munich. His pace, dribbling skills, shooting power, control and game awareness was superior. His move to cut to his left foot and advance into the central position to hit the ball became a trademark ‘Arjen Robben’ move.

Scoring 144 goals and assisting 101 more, he helped the German team lift 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 Champions League, 8 German Championships, 5 German Cups, 1 Uefa Supercup and 4 German Super Cups.

4. Paul Breitner (1978–1983)

Paul Breitner during his Bayern Munich days. (Credit: Bayern Munich)

Paul Breitner was a legendary showman who featured in the midfield and left-back roles for Bayern Munich. His unique abilities were versatility, work rate, technical skills and game awareness. Breitner formed a lethal partnership with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge for Bayern Munich.

Playing 348 matches, Breitner scored 110 goals and 41 assists. He won 1 European Champion Clubs’ Cup, 5 German Championships, and 2 German cups during his spell with Bayern.

3. Franck Ribéry (2007–2019)

Franck Ribéry was a Bayern Munich superstar. (Credit: Bayern Munich)

Considered one of the greatest wingers of all time, Ribéry was fast, agile, tricky, hardworking, an excellent dribbler and a top crosser. His partnership with Arjen Robben became a legendary duo. Together they dominated European football and wrecked the opponent’s defences.

He scored 124 goals and assisted 182 more in 425 matches. Ribery won 9 German Championships, 1 Champions League, 6 German Cups, 1 German League Cup, 1 Uefa Supercup and 4 German Super Cups.

2. Bastian Schweinsteiger (2002–2015)

Bastian Schweinsteiger of Muenchen runs with the ball during a Bundesliga match. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

One of the most crucial players in the German national team and Bayern Munich’s history, Bastian Schweinsteiger, is considered a reference point for modern-day midfielders. His incredible intelligence, coupled with his passing ability and crossing skills, made him a threat to the opponent’s defence.

He mainly played a deep-lying role, but he stepped up and scored some crucial goals whenever required. Scoring 68 goals and assisting 100 more, Schweinsteiger helped his team secure 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 Champions League, 8 German Championships, 7 German Cups, 3 German League Cups, 1 Uefa Supercup and 2 German Super Cup.

1. Stefan Effenberg (1990–1992 & 1998–2002)

Stefan Effenberg in action for Bayern Munich. (Credit: Bayern Munich)

Stefan Effenberg was a hardworking and skilful central midfielder who used to outrun and outsmart opponents. Whenever he failed in the aforementioned process, he used physical strength to break the opponent’s attacks. Effenberg collected 109 yellow cards during his career: a record at that time. A controversial character, Effenberg gave his all on the pitch. He was an excellent passer and shooter at the same time, making him threatening.

Scoring 48 goals and assisting 51 more in 234 matches, Effenberg secured 1 Champions League, 3 German Championships, 1 German cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 3 German League Cups, and 2 German Super Cups.