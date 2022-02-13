Who Is Anouska Santos? Meet The Girlfriend Of Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw Girlfriend Anouska Santos Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Anouska Santos is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester United star Luke Shaw. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Anouska is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Luke Shaw for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Luke Has achieved major success at Manchester United. He has become the first choice full-back of the Red Devils and has excelled in his work. That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately. However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful girlfriend of Luke Shaw, which can answer all the questions.

Anouska Santos Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 16, 1992 Place of Birth London, England Nationality English Residency N.A Husband Luke Shaw Job N.A Instagram @anouskasantos Height 5 ft 4 inches (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Anouska Santos Childhood and Family

Anouska was born on May 16, 1992. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and will update the article if we find new data.

Anouska Santos doesn’t make many public appearances. (Credit: Instagram @lukeshaw23)

Anouska Santos Education

Anouska spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in London. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.

Anouska Santos career

Anouska’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has welcomed children recently, and Anouska likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is also a very supportive person and often visits Old Trafford to cheer for her husband.

Luke Shaw announced the relationship with Anouska in 2017. (Picture was taken from FirstSportz)

Anouska Santos Net Worth

Anouska’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.

Luke Shaw has a net worth of €17.5 Million which primarily represents his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns £7,8 Million per year at Manchester United. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the Shaw family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Anouska Santos and Luke Shaw relationship

Luke Shaw met with his girlfriend sometime before 2017. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, finally, they were spotted at the Wireless Music Festival in 2017. The duo has remained inseparable since then. They were also pictured in Phil Jones’ wedding ceremony in 2017. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship over the years. They are yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can come soon.

Manchester United star Luke Shaw and his girlfriend went out shopping. (Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)

Anouska Santos and Luke Shaw Children

Anouska gave birth to their first child, a son named Reign London, in November 2019. The couple always enjoys the company of their child. They put adorable pictures of the newborn on their social media feeds.

Luke Shaw with his girlfriend and son. (Picture was taken from FirstSportz)

Anouska Santos Social media

Anouska has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Luke Shaw became public. She currently has 48.6k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child on Instagram. She also likes travelling and has travelled to many places, including Ibiza, Paris and New York.

FAQs about Anouska Santos

When did Anouska Santos and Luke Shaw get married? They are yet to get married. What is Anouska Santos doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Anouska Santos? She is 30 years old. Nationality of Anouska Santos? She is English. What is Anouska Santos’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

Read More: