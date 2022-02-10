Who is Montse Benitez? Meet the wife of Rafael Benitez

Montse Benitez is a social worker in North Africa, and She is known for being the wife of one of the legendary coaches of the world Rafael Benitez.

Benitez comes from Spain, and she is known for being the partner of former Real Madrid manager and coach Rafael Benitez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Montse Benitez Facts

Birth Place Madrid, Spain Father’s Name Jacinto Seara Mother’s Name Mercedes Seara Star Sign Aries Net Worth (2021) $30 million Salary (2021) NA Age 54 Date of Birth 1967 University NA

Nationality Spanish Husband Rafael Benitez

Children 2 Children Social Media Instagram,

Montse Benitez and Rafael Benitez Families

Montese was born in 1967 in Madrid, Spain, to her mother Mercedes Seara and father Jacinto Seara. It is not known whether she has a sibling or not.

Rafael Benitez the Liverpool manager with his wife Montse during the Hillsborough Memorial match between Liverpool Legends and All-Stars XI at Anfield \(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Rafael Benitez was born on 16 April 1960 in Madrid, Spain, to father Francisco, who worked as a hotelier and mother Rosario Maudes. There is no information on whether he has a sibling or not.

Montse Benitez husband Rafael Benitez

Rafael Benitez is a Spanish professional manager and former player. He recently managed Premier League club Everton but is mainly known for his time with Real Madrid as he has been associated with the team for a long time in his career.

Rafa Benitez manager of Newcastle United gives a thumbs-up as he celebrates victory and promotion after the Sky Bet Championship match between Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Benitez joined Real Madrid’s coaching staff at the age of 26 and worked as a reserve team coach and assistant manager for the senior team. He was later appointed the coach of Valencia, where he won La Liga in the 2001-02 season. In 2004 another La-Liga title and a UEFA Cup victory. He also took Valencia to two consecutive Champions League finals.

Chelsea Interim Manager Rafael Benitez poses with the trophy during the UEFA Europa League Final between SL Benfica and Chelsea FC at Amsterdam Arena. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

After leaving Valencia, he moved to English club Liverpool, guiding the club to victory in the UEFA Champions League in 2005. Rafael was also named UEFA Manager of the year. He left Liverpool after a successful time with the club to join Inter Milan but was dismissed midway through the 2010-11 season. He was appointed the interim manager of Chelsea, where he won the 2013 Europa League.

Rafael Benitez, Manager of Newcastle United celebrates with the Championship trophy after the Sky Bet Championship match between Newcastle United and Barnsley at St James’ Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Rafael then became the coach of Real Madrid in June 2015, but it was short-lived. He was then appointed as manager of Newcastle United in March 2016 and even won a championship. He left the club by Mutual consent and took over as manager at Everton in June. However, he was dismissed in January 2022.

Montse and Rafael Benitez Kids

Rafael and Montse got married in 1998 after dating each other for a long time. It was a private ceremony attended by only close friends and family.

Rafael Benitez with wife Montse and Kids (Tribuna)

They have two daughters. The first one is Claudia, born in Madrid in 1999 and Agata, born in Valencia in 2002. She is very supportive of her husband’s career and has been seen together at the launch of the Montse Benitez foundation.

Montse Benitez Profession, Career, Net Worth

Montse has graduated in Humanitarian Law from one of the universities in Spain. She is a social labourer who recently worked for the Red Cross in North Africa. She also opened the Montse Benitez Foundation in the year 2011.

Rafa Benitez’s wife Montse helps send 40 disadvantaged children from Liverpool to Disneyland (Mirror)

She is not very socially active as she has not been found on social media. In addition, there is no disclosure of her net worth, but it can be said that the couple has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

FAQs about Montse Benitez

When did Montse and Rafael Benitez get married? They got married in 1998. What is Montse doing now? She is a social worker How old is Montse? Montse is 54 years old. Nationality of Montse? Montse Benitez is Spanish What is Montse’s net worth? The couple has an estimated net worth of $30 million