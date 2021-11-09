Michele Lacroix: Kevin de Bruyne wife, net worth, career, kids and family

Michele Lacroix is an Instagram star and is the wife of Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.
Lacroix originally came from Genk, Belgium, and She is known for being the wife of Belgium star mid-field player Kevin De Bruyne.
Michele Lacroix Facts
|Birth Place
|Gent, Belgium
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Saggitarus
|Net Worth (2021)
|$ 5,00,000
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|28
|Date of Birth
|December 8th, 1993
|University
|University of Hasselt
|Nationality
|Belgian
|Spouse
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Children
|Four children
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Michele Lacroix and Kevin De Buyne Families
Michele was born on December 8, 1993, in Gent, Belgium, and has studied at the University of Hasselt in Belgium. Nothing much is known about her family.
Kevin De Bruyne was born on June 28, 1991, in Drongen, Belgium. There is not much information about his father, but De Bruyne’s mother was born in Burundi when it comes to his mother. His hometown is Drongen which is a city go, Ghent. De Bruyne also speaks French, English, and German.
Michele Lacroix husband, Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne started his career with his hometown club KVV Drongen in 1997. He was under development in their youth setup and was soon rewarded to the first team squad. De Bruyne is a great admirer of Michael Owen.
De Bruyne was signed by Wolfsburg for 18 million pounds in 2014, where he established himself as one of the best Bundesliga players and was an integral part of the club’s DFB-Pokal win. However, it didn’t take much time for him to establish himself as a big match-winner as he got soon signed for Manchester City for a club record of 54 million pounds.
Since then, he has been one of the most important players of their team, having won three Premier League titles, five League Cups, and a FA Cup with the club. He also played an integral part in attaining the City’s record of 100 points in a single season.
De Bruyne plays internationally for Belgium, where he has scored 22 goals and was a part of the Belgium squad, which won the third-place play-off at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
He is often regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and described as a “complete footballer.” De Bruyne was also named in the FIFA World Cup Dream Team, UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season.
Michele Lacroix and Kevin De Bruyne Kids
Michele met Kevin in the middle of quite a dramatic situation as the footballer was devastated by his ex-girlfriend cheating on him with his teammate. It was then only he met the love of his life and, after dating for a while, proposed to her in the most romantic fashion at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in December 2016 as the two got engaged. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy.
Michele gave birth to their first child Mason Milian De Bruyne, in 2016, and within one year of their wedding, Rome was born on October 31, 2018. Last year they welcomed their third son Suri on September 5.
Michele Lacroix Career, Profession, Net Worth
Michele is a social media Influencer with over 280K followers. She has a degree from the University of Hasselt in Belgium. She doesn’t come that much to watch her husband play, but she was present when De Bruyne lifted the Premier League Trophy in 2019.
She has a net worth of $500,000 as of now, which she earns from social media.
Worth FAQs about Michele Lacroix
|When did Michele Lacroix and Kevin De Bruyne get married?
|They got married in 2017 in Italy
|What is Michele Lacroix doing now?
|Michele is a social media influencer
|How old is Michele?
|Michele is 28 years old
|Is Michele an American citizen?
|No, Michele is Belgian
|What is Michele’s net worth?
|Michele has a net worth of $500,000