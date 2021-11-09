Michele Lacroix: Kevin de Bruyne wife, net worth, career, kids and family

Michele Lacroix is an Instagram star and is the wife of Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.

Lacroix originally came from Genk, Belgium, and She is known for being the wife of Belgium star mid-field player Kevin De Bruyne.

Michele Lacroix Facts

Birth Place Gent, Belgium Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Saggitarus Net Worth (2021) $ 5,00,000 Salary (2021) NA Age 28 Date of Birth December 8th, 1993 University University of Hasselt Nationality Belgian Spouse Kevin De Bruyne Children Four children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Michele Lacroix and Kevin De Buyne Families

Michele was born on December 8, 1993, in Gent, Belgium, and has studied at the University of Hasselt in Belgium. Nothing much is known about her family.

Michele and Kevin De Bruyne (Instagram)

Kevin De Bruyne was born on June 28, 1991, in Drongen, Belgium. There is not much information about his father, but De Bruyne’s mother was born in Burundi when it comes to his mother. His hometown is Drongen which is a city go, Ghent. De Bruyne also speaks French, English, and German.

Michele Lacroix husband, Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne started his career with his hometown club KVV Drongen in 1997. He was under development in their youth setup and was soon rewarded to the first team squad. De Bruyne is a great admirer of Michael Owen.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

De Bruyne was signed by Wolfsburg for 18 million pounds in 2014, where he established himself as one of the best Bundesliga players and was an integral part of the club’s DFB-Pokal win. However, it didn’t take much time for him to establish himself as a big match-winner as he got soon signed for Manchester City for a club record of 54 million pounds.

Since then, he has been one of the most important players of their team, having won three Premier League titles, five League Cups, and a FA Cup with the club. He also played an integral part in attaining the City’s record of 100 points in a single season.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City are presented with the Trophy as they win the league following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

De Bruyne plays internationally for Belgium, where he has scored 22 goals and was a part of the Belgium squad, which won the third-place play-off at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He is often regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and described as a “complete footballer.” De Bruyne was also named in the FIFA World Cup Dream Team, UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season.

MUNICH, GERMANY – JULY 02: Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium reacts during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Belgium and Italy at Football Arena Munich on July 02, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Michele Lacroix and Kevin De Bruyne Kids

Michele met Kevin in the middle of quite a dramatic situation as the footballer was devastated by his ex-girlfriend cheating on him with his teammate. It was then only he met the love of his life and, after dating for a while, proposed to her in the most romantic fashion at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in December 2016 as the two got engaged. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy.

Michele with her family (Instagram)

Michele gave birth to their first child Mason Milian De Bruyne, in 2016, and within one year of their wedding, Rome was born on October 31, 2018. Last year they welcomed their third son Suri on September 5.

Kevin De Bruyne with his family (Instagram)

Michele Lacroix Career, Profession, Net Worth

Michele is a social media Influencer with over 280K followers. She has a degree from the University of Hasselt in Belgium. She doesn’t come that much to watch her husband play, but she was present when De Bruyne lifted the Premier League Trophy in 2019.

Kevin De Bruyne’s wife Michele Lacroix (Instagram)

She has a net worth of $500,000 as of now, which she earns from social media.

Worth FAQs about Michele Lacroix

When did Michele Lacroix and Kevin De Bruyne get married? They got married in 2017 in Italy What is Michele Lacroix doing now? Michele is a social media influencer How old is Michele? Michele is 28 years old Is Michele an American citizen? No, Michele is Belgian What is Michele’s net worth? Michele has a net worth of $500,000