Xavi Simons 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Xavi Quentin Shay Simons is a talented Dutch professional footballer known for his skills as an attacking midfielder and currently plays for the German club RB Leipzig on loan from PSG and also for the Netherlands national team, and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Simons was born on April 21, 2003, in Amsterdam. His father, Regillio Simons, is a former football player of Surinamese heritage, and his older brother Faustino is also a football player. After spending a successful year stint in PSV, the player decided to join back PSG who had a buy-back clause for the player.

He decided to go out on loan to get more play time, improve his skills and joined RB Leipzig for the 2023/24 season. Known for his technical abilities, vision, and goal-scoring prowess, Xavi Simons is considered one of the rising stars in European football. With his talent and potential, he has already left a mark on some of the top football clubs in Europe and is expected to have a promising future ahead.

Xavi Simons joined RB Leipzig on loan in July 2023 from PSG. (Credits: @XaviSimons Twitter)

Xavi Simons Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Amsterdam, Netherlands Father’s Name Regillio Simons Mother’s Name Peggy Simons Star Sign Taurus Net Worth €4 Million Age 20 Birthday 21 April 2003 Nationality Dutch Position Attacking Midfielder Senior Clubs PSG, PSV, RB Leipzig Achievements 1X TOP GOAL SCORER, 1X FRENCH CHAMPION, 1X FRENCH CUP WINNER, 1X DUTCH CUP WINNER, 1X DUTCH SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Xavi Simons’s Net Worth and Salary

The estimated net worth of Xavi Simons is $4 million. He was a gifted football player who earned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a reputed salary of €2 million. Simons started his career at La Masia in Barcelona, went to PSG, spent a successful season with PSV Eindhoven, and then returned to the club. Simons’ potential and accomplishments have helped him accumulate a sizable net worth and a high salary as he makes his mark in professional football.

Xavi Simons Club Career

Simons started playing football in the elite La Masia academy in Barcelona in 2010, and he swiftly advanced to become one of the most talented young players. However, he left Barcelona in July 2019 after failing to reach a new contract agreement with them. He then joined Paris Saint-Germain. He initially joined PSG’s under-19 team, but in February 2021, he made his professional debut. Simons was successful while playing with PSG, winning the Coupe de France and the Ligue 1 championship.

He joined PSV Eindhoven as he returned to his native Netherlands in 2022. He had a big influence in his debut season with the team, helping PSV win the KNVB Cup, and the Johan Cruyff Shield, and finishing as the Eredivisie’s top scorer. He signed a four-year contract to return to PSG in 2023 after the French club was impressed by his strong performances. He was promptly given a loan by PSG to RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga for the 2023–24 campaign.

Xavi Simons ✖️ RB Leipzig on loan. pic.twitter.com/8FDMqX0R2r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

Xavi Simons International Career

Simons has also represented the Netherlands at various youth levels before earning his senior debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He played a crucial role in helping the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Xavi Simons Family

Xavi Simons hails from Amsterdam and is the son of Regillio Simons, a former Dutch footballer with Surinamese heritage. Xavi’s older brother, who also played football, is interestingly born on the same day as him. The football-playing heritage of Xavi’s family has unmistakably inspired his love of the game and his ascent to the status of a rising professional football star.

Xavi Simons Girlfriend

Simons is allegedly single, not in a relationship, and is entirely focused on improving his professional abilities. Additionally, there is no proof of his prior relationships. He would undoubtedly want to get into a relationship shortly in order to advance in his life.

Xavi Simons is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Xavi Simons has been attracting sponsors from a young age, securing his first advertising contract with Nike when he was just 13 years old. In 2021, he made a switch to Adidas, further solidifying his presence in the sports industry. In 2023, Simons joined Puma, showcasing his marketability and appeal as a prominent and sought-after football talent.

Xavi Simons Cars and Tattoos

Xavi Simons is known to own a Ford car. However, details about his car collection beyond the ownership of a Ford vehicle are not readily available. He has not tattooed his body yet.

Read More:

FAQs about Xavi Simons