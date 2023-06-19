Myles Peart-Harris 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Myles Peart-Harris is a professional football player who currently plays as an attacking midfielder for Forest Green Rovers on loan from Brentford in the Premier League, in this Blog we will get to know about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Myles Peart-Harris started his club career at Chelsea before transferring to Brentford and subsequently going on loan to Forest Green Rovers. He has shown promise and versatility in his club career, progressing through the youth ranks at Chelsea, transferring to Brentford, and gaining valuable experience during his loan spell at Forest Green Rovers.

Myles Peart-Harris of Brentford runs with the ball during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Brentford and Oldham Athletic. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Myles Peart-Harris Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Isleworth, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £562 K Age 20 Birthday 19 September 2002 Nationality English Position Attacking Midfielder Senior Clubs Brentford, Forest Green Rovers Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Myles Peart-Harris Net Worth and Salary

Myles Peart-Harris, the talented midfielder playing for Brentford, reportedly earns a weekly salary of £4,900, amounting to an annual income of approximately £254,800. While his net worth is estimated to be around £562,640, it’s important to note that these figures are approximate and subject to change. At the age of 19, Myles Peart-Harris has a contract with Brentford that is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

Myles Peart-Harris Club Career

He entered into his first professional contract with the team in September 2019. After joining Chelsea’s Development Squad, he continued to advance and ended the 2020–2021 campaign as the team’s joint-top scorer. He did, however, leave Chelsea’s Cobham practice facility in July 2021.

Peart-Harris moved to Premier League team Brentford on July 23, 2021. For an undisclosed cost that was reportedly worth £1.4 million, he agreed to a four-year contract with an additional year’s option. He played in two cup games during his debut year at Brentford and was a member of the B squad that won the 2021–2022 London Senior Cup.

Myles Peart-Harris of Chelsea is seen on the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Manchester City U23’s and Chelsea U23’s. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

After the 2022–2023 preseason, Peart–Harris discovered himself at the bottom of Brentford’s midfield hierarchy. He was thus given a loan to League One team Forest Green Rovers through January 2023. He made 25 appearances and scored four goals in the first half of the season while on loan, making an impression.

Even though the team lost 4-0, Peart-Harris assumed the captaincy of the squad in his absence for a league game against Ipswich Town on February 18, 2023. Sadly, his 47 appearances and six goals during the 2022–2023 season resulted in Forest Green Rovers’ relegation to League Two.

Myles Peart-Harris International Career

Peart-Harris represented England at the U16 level, earning five caps during the 2017-2018 season. He was also called up to the U19 training camp in November 2020. However, he was an unused substitute for England’s three 2019 European U17 Championship elite round qualifying matches and did not make the final tournament squad.

Myles Peart-Harris is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @mylespeartharris Instagram)

Myles Peart-Harris Family

The family of Myles Peart-Harris is only vaguely known. It is known, however, that he was born in England and has chosen to play professional football as a vocation. Considering his youth and dedication to his football career, nothing is known about his family or history. Myles Peart-Harris is committed to progressing in his professional career after gaining recognition for his abilities on the pitch.

Myles Peart-Harris Girlfriend

There is no publicly available information about Myles Peart-Harris’s girlfriend or his current relationship status. As a private matter, details regarding his personal life and relationships are not widely disclosed. Myles Peart-Harris primarily remains in the spotlight for his football career and professional achievements.

There is no specific information available about Myles Peart-Harris’s sponsors and endorsements. Players often secure sponsorship and endorsement deals throughout their careers, which can include partnerships with sportswear brands, equipment manufacturers, or other commercial entities.

Myles Peart-Harris Cars and Tattoos

Myles Peart-Harris, the talented footballer, is known for driving a stylish blue Mercedes. Additionally, he sports a tattoo on his left arm, showcasing his personal style and self-expression. These personal choices reflect Myles Peart-Harris’s individuality and perhaps hold personal significance to him.

The net worth of Myles Peart-Harris is £562 K. (Credits: @mylespeartharris Instagram)

