Konstantinos Mavropanos 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Konstantinos Mavropanos is a Greek professional footballer who currently plays as a centre-back for VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Born on December 11, 1997, in Athens, Greece, Mavropanos began his football career with the youth team at Apollon Smyrnis before moving to PAS Giannina in January 2016.

Konstantinos Mavropanos of Stuttgart reacts during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and VfB Stuttgart. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Konstantinos Mavropanos Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Athens, Greece Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth £4.9 Million Age 25 Birthday 11 December 1997 Nationality Greek Position Center-back Senior Clubs PAS Giannina, FC Nürnberg, VfB Stuttgart. Achievements NA Girlfriend Maria Tzigkouz Children NA Social Media Instagram

Konstantinos Mavropanos’s Net Worth and Salary

Konstantinos Mavropanos is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £4.9 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £1.1 Million per year playing for Marseille.

Konstantinos Mavropanos Club Career

Mavropanos quickly established himself as a regular player in the PAS Giannina squad and made 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals during his time with the club. He joined the Premier League team in January 2018 for a rumoured sum of €2.1 million after impressing Arsenal with his performances. In April 2018, Mavropanos made his Premier League debut for Arsenal, and both fans and critics applauded his performance. He later made a few appearances for the team, but due to injuries and insufficient playing time, he was loaned out to 1. FC Nürnberg in January 2020.

1 – Jakub Kiwior's first league start for Arsenal is coming in their 34th game of the campaign. The last Arsenal player to make their full league debut this far into a campaign was Konstantinos Mavropanos in 2017-18 (35th game), a 2-1 defeat against Man Utd. Baptism. pic.twitter.com/X8GTcmEeCu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2023

At Nürnberg, Mavropanos quickly established himself as a key player in the team and won consecutive Man of the Match awards in his second and third games for the club. However, his loan spell was cut short by injury, and he returned to Arsenal in the summer of 2020. Mavropanos then joined VfB Stuttgart on a €250,000 loan for the 2020-21 season, where he was reunited with Sven Mislintat, who had originally scouted and signed the player for Arsenal. He made his competitive debut for Stuttgart in October 2020, and quickly became a key player in the team, helping them secure promotion back to the Bundesliga.

Mavropanos’ loan deal was extended for a second season in June 2021, with an option to make the loan permanent for a fee of €3.5 million at the end of the season. He has continued to impress for Stuttgart during the 2021-22 season, scoring two goals and helping the team to a mid-table position in the Bundesliga.

Konstantinos Mavropanos International Career

Mavropanos is also a regular member of the Greek national team, having made his debut in a friendly against Saudi Arabia in November 2017. He has since gone on to make six appearances for his country and is considered one of Greece’s most promising young players.

The net worth of Konstantinos Mavropanos is estimated to be £4.9 million as of 2023. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Konstantinos Mavropanos Family

Konstantinos Mavropanos was born on 11 December 1997 in Athens, Greece. His parent’s names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Konstantinos Mavropanos’s Girlfriend

The Center-back has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Maria Tzigkou. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. She is on Instagram with 4.1K followers. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Konstantinos Mavropanos is currently dating Maria Tzigkou. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Konstantinos Mavropanos Cars and Tattoos

Konstantinos Mavropanos drives a Mini Cooper. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Konstantinos Mavropanos has not inked his skin yet.

