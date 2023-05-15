Ademola Lookman 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ademola Lookman is a professional footballer who currently plays as a winger for Serie A club Atalanta and the Nigerian national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Lookman was born in Wandsworth, South West London, to Nigerian parents, and he attended St Thomas the Apostle College in Peckham. Lookman started his professional football career with Charlton Athletic’s academy in 2014.

He has represented England’s youth team at the national level and has switched nationality to represent Nigeria at the senior level. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta BC reacts during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Bologna FC. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Ademola Lookman Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Wandsworth, London, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth £14.8 Million Age 25 Birthday 20 October 1997 Nationality English / Nigerian Position Winger Senior Clubs Charlton Athletic, Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham, Leicester City, Atalanta. Achievements 1X UNDER-20 WORLD CUP CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Ademola Lookman Net Worth and Salary

Ademola Lookman, the Nigerian-born footballer, has been making headlines for his remarkable net worth and market value. At just 24 years of age, Lookman’s net worth is estimated to be around £14 million. He currently earns a salary of £41,000 per week, which translates to an annual income of £2,132,000 while playing for Atalanta. The market value of Lookman is also impressive, coming in at £22,950,000. Lookman’s current contract is slated to expire on June 30, 2026, and his future career prospects appear bright.

Ademola Lookman Club Career

Lookman started his professional football career with Charlton Athletic’s academy in 2014. He made his first-team debut on November 3, 2015, thanks to Charlton’s U18 and U21 teams’ strong scoring records. Lookman joined Everton in January 2017 for an undisclosed sum that was reportedly initially £7.5 million but may have increased to £11 million with add-ons. Ten days later, he made his Everton debut, netting the fourth goal in a 4-0 win over Manchester City. Lookman made his debut for Everton in a 1-0 victory over MFK Ruomberok in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Ademola Lookman has been directly involved in more league goals this season (17) than he has in the last four seasons combined (16).



Reborn in Bergamo. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/kw1vjUciDO — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 7, 2023

After making only 24 appearances for Everton, Lookman joined Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. Lookman scored the game-winning goal in his debut for Leipzig against Borussia Mönchengladbach after being introduced as a late substitute. Lookman signed a five-year contract to return to RB Leipzig permanently in July 2019.

In September 2020, Lookman joined Premier League side Fulham on a season-long loan. He scored his first league goal for Fulham against Sheffield United in October. Lookman signed a season-long loan with Leicester City on August 31, 2021. In September 2021, he made his Leicester debut as a substitute during a 1-0 loss to Manchester City. In August 2022, Lookman joined Serie A club Atalanta on a four-year contract for a reported fee of €15 million. He scored on his debut for the club, a 2-0 Serie A win over Sampdoria in August 2022.

Ademola Lookman International Career

Lookman has represented England at under-19 to under-21 levels and won the FIFA U-20 World Cup with England in 2017. Although he was eligible to play for Nigeria, Lookman rejected several approaches to play for the African nation’s national team. However, in 2022, Lookman received clearance from FIFA to represent Nigeria, and he made his debut for the team in a friendly against Ghana in October 2022.

The net worth of Lookman is estimated to be around £14 million. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Ademola Lookman Family

There is limited information available about Ademola Lookman’s family. However, it is known that he was born in Wandsworth, South West London to Nigerian parents. It is unclear whether he has any siblings or other family members who are involved in professional sports. Lookman’s focus on education is evident from his academic achievements, as he attained three A*s and five As at GCSE while attending St Thomas the Apostle College in Peckham.

Ademola Lookman Girlfriend

Ademola is one of the most sweetest and humble people known in the game. He prefers to be focussing on improving his game and hasn’t been spotted outside the pitch dating a woman. There are chances that the player might keep his personal details private as he prefers to stay away from the media spotlight.

It appears that he doesn’t have any major sponsorship deals or brand endorsements at this time. However, as he continues to excel in his football career, it’s possible that he may attract the attention of potential sponsors and endorsement deals in the future.

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta BC is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Ademola Lookman Cars and Tattoos

Ademola Lookman currently drives a Mercedes E-Class car. However, there is no information suggesting that he has any tattoos. While many footballers have a penchant for tattoos, Lookman appears to prefer a more natural look. As an athlete, he is known for his focus and discipline, and it seems that he channels these traits into his personal appearance as well.

