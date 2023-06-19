Pedro Neto 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Pedro Lomba Neto is a Portuguese professional footballer who began his career at Braga and currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, in this blog, let us see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Pedro Neto is a talented Portuguese winger who started his career at Braga and currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has showcased his skills both domestically and internationally, despite facing injury setbacks.
Joining Braga’s youth system at the age of 13, Neto quickly progressed through the ranks and made his professional debut for Braga’s reserves in May 2017, appearing as a substitute in a match against Porto B in the Segunda Liga. He joined Wolverhampton in 2019 and has been playing at a consistent level and as an ambitious footballer, he looks forward to enhancing his playstyle.
Pedro Neto Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Viana do Castelo, Portugal
|Father’s Name
|Pedro Neto Sr.
|Mother’s Name
|Cristina Lombo Neto
|Star Sign
|Pisces
|Net Worth
|£8 Million
|Age
|23
|Birthday
|9 March 2000
|Nationality
|Portuguese
|Position
|Winger
|Senior Clubs
|Braga B, Braga, Lazio, Wolverhampton Wanderers.
|Achievements
|1X ITALIAN CUP WINNER
1X TORNEIO INTERNACIONAL ALGARVE U17
|Girlfriend
|Carolina Silva
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Pedro Neto Net Worth, Salary
Pedro Neto, the 22-year-old Portuguese footballer, currently earns a weekly wage of £39,000, which amounts to a yearly salary of £2,028,000. He plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers as an attacking midfielder (AM RLC) and forward (F C) in the Premier League. Neto’s net worth is estimated to be £8,000,720. His current contract with Wolves is set to expire on June 30, 2025.
Pedro Neto Club Career
He played with Braga’s first squad in the Primeira Liga, and he made a strong impression by scoring minutes after replacing Nacional in a 4-0 triumph. With this strike, he became Braga’s youngest-ever Primeira Liga goal scorer.
On August 31, 2017, Neto and his teammate Bruno Jordo were given a two-year loan to Lazio in Italy, with a clause requiring Lazio to purchase both players for a total of €26 million. In a home game against Juventus in January 2019, he entered as a late substitute to make his Serie A debut.
Neto joined Wolverhampton Wanderers, a Premier League team, in August 2019. He made his Wolves debut against Pyunik in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, when he scored and assisted in a 4-0 home victory. A few days later, he entered the game against Manchester United as a substitute to make his Premier League debut.
In September 2019, Neto made his debut league appearance for Wolves and contributed to a goal in a 2-0 win over Watford. He kept contributing to the team, and in a game against Fulham in October 2020, he scored his first Premier League goal. In November 2020, he extended his affiliation with the Wolves till 2025.
However, Neto suffered a serious knee injury in April 2021, which ruled him out for the remainder of that season and a significant portion of the following season. He made his comeback in February 2022, and on his 22nd birthday, he agreed to a new contract with Wolves that runs until 2027.
Pedro Neto International Career
Neto has represented Portugal at various levels. He made his debut for the senior national team in November 2020, scoring a goal in his first appearance and becoming the first player born in the 2000s to represent Portugal. Unfortunately, he was ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an injury.
Pedro Neto Family
Pedro Neto, the attacking midfielder, was born to parents Debora and Bruna Neto, as stated in the provided source. However, specific details about his family background, including siblings or other relatives, are not mentioned on the internet. Neto’s upbringing and family life remain relatively undisclosed, with the focus primarily on his professional football career.
Pedro Neto’s Girlfriend – Carolina Silva
Pedro Neto, the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward is dating Carolina Silva. The couple began dating earlier this year and have been seen enjoying their time together, including a trip to the United States. Carolina, who has a growing following on Instagram, expressed her love for Neto in heartfelt posts, and now it seems they will continue their journey in north London.
Pedro Neto Sponsors and Endorsements
There are no specific details regarding Pedro Neto’s sponsors and endorsements. While professional athletes often have brand partnerships and endorsement deals, it appears that Neto’s current sponsorship status is not publicly disclosed.
Pedro Neto Cars and Tattoos
Although there isn’t much information on Pedro Neto’s cars or tattoos, it is known that he owns a few vehicles. The specifics of his car collection are not, however, made public. Neto also has tattoos on his left arm and chest, although little is known about the nature of the artwork and its purpose.
FAQs about Pedro Neto
|What is the net worth of Pedro Neto?
|The net worth of Pedro Neto is £8 million.
|How many clubs have Pedro Neto played for?
|Pedro Neto has played with four clubs at the senior level – Braga B, Braga, Lazio, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
|How old is Pedro Neto?
|He is 23 years old.
|Nationality of Pedro Neto?
|He is Portuguese.
|Has Pedro Neto ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.