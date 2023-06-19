Pedro Neto 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Pedro Lomba Neto is a Portuguese professional footballer who began his career at Braga and currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, in this blog, let us see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Pedro Neto is a talented Portuguese winger who started his career at Braga and currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has showcased his skills both domestically and internationally, despite facing injury setbacks.

Joining Braga’s youth system at the age of 13, Neto quickly progressed through the ranks and made his professional debut for Braga’s reserves in May 2017, appearing as a substitute in a match against Porto B in the Segunda Liga. He joined Wolverhampton in 2019 and has been playing at a consistent level and as an ambitious footballer, he looks forward to enhancing his playstyle.

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Pedro Neto Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Viana do Castelo, Portugal Father’s Name Pedro Neto Sr. Mother’s Name Cristina Lombo Neto Star Sign Pisces Net Worth £8 Million Age 23 Birthday 9 March 2000 Nationality Portuguese Position Winger Senior Clubs Braga B, Braga, Lazio, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Achievements 1X ITALIAN CUP WINNER

1X TORNEIO INTERNACIONAL ALGARVE U17 Girlfriend Carolina Silva Children NA Social Media Instagram

Pedro Neto Net Worth, Salary

Pedro Neto, the 22-year-old Portuguese footballer, currently earns a weekly wage of £39,000, which amounts to a yearly salary of £2,028,000. He plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers as an attacking midfielder (AM RLC) and forward (F C) in the Premier League. Neto’s net worth is estimated to be £8,000,720. His current contract with Wolves is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

Pedro Neto Club Career

He played with Braga’s first squad in the Primeira Liga, and he made a strong impression by scoring minutes after replacing Nacional in a 4-0 triumph. With this strike, he became Braga’s youngest-ever Primeira Liga goal scorer.

On August 31, 2017, Neto and his teammate Bruno Jordo were given a two-year loan to Lazio in Italy, with a clause requiring Lazio to purchase both players for a total of €26 million. In a home game against Juventus in January 2019, he entered as a late substitute to make his Serie A debut.

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Neto joined Wolverhampton Wanderers, a Premier League team, in August 2019. He made his Wolves debut against Pyunik in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, when he scored and assisted in a 4-0 home victory. A few days later, he entered the game against Manchester United as a substitute to make his Premier League debut.

In September 2019, Neto made his debut league appearance for Wolves and contributed to a goal in a 2-0 win over Watford. He kept contributing to the team, and in a game against Fulham in October 2020, he scored his first Premier League goal. In November 2020, he extended his affiliation with the Wolves till 2025.

However, Neto suffered a serious knee injury in April 2021, which ruled him out for the remainder of that season and a significant portion of the following season. He made his comeback in February 2022, and on his 22nd birthday, he agreed to a new contract with Wolves that runs until 2027.

Pedro Neto International Career

Neto has represented Portugal at various levels. He made his debut for the senior national team in November 2020, scoring a goal in his first appearance and becoming the first player born in the 2000s to represent Portugal. Unfortunately, he was ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an injury.

Pedro Neto Family

Pedro Neto, the attacking midfielder, was born to parents Debora and Bruna Neto, as stated in the provided source. However, specific details about his family background, including siblings or other relatives, are not mentioned on the internet. Neto’s upbringing and family life remain relatively undisclosed, with the focus primarily on his professional football career.

Pedro Neto with his girlfriend Carolina Silva. (Credits: @pedroneto_30 Instagram)

Pedro Neto’s Girlfriend – Carolina Silva

Pedro Neto, the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward is dating Carolina Silva. The couple began dating earlier this year and have been seen enjoying their time together, including a trip to the United States. Carolina, who has a growing following on Instagram, expressed her love for Neto in heartfelt posts, and now it seems they will continue their journey in north London.

There are no specific details regarding Pedro Neto’s sponsors and endorsements. While professional athletes often have brand partnerships and endorsement deals, it appears that Neto’s current sponsorship status is not publicly disclosed.

Pedro Neto Cars and Tattoos

Although there isn’t much information on Pedro Neto’s cars or tattoos, it is known that he owns a few vehicles. The specifics of his car collection are not, however, made public. Neto also has tattoos on his left arm and chest, although little is known about the nature of the artwork and its purpose.

The net worth of Pedro Neto is £8 Million. (Credits: @pedroneto_30 Instagram)

