Marc Albrighton 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Marc Albrighton is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a wing-back for the English club Leicester City and in this blog, we will see more about Marc Albrighton’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Marc Kevin Albrighton joined the Premier League club Leicester City in 2014 from Aston Villa and has made over 200 appearances for the club in the period of 8 years. He also represented England’s youth national team when he was younger and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation.

After joining Leicester City in 2-14, Marc won the Premier League in the 2015–16 season and the FA Cup in the 2020–21 season with the team. He is a Leicester City legend and never had a second thought about joining another club. In the following paragraphs, we will see Marc’s profile in detail.

Marc Albrighton of Leicester City has a sizable net worth and salary. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Marc Albrighton Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Tamworth, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Carol Albrighton Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth 17 Million Euros Age 32 Birthday 18 November 1989 Nationality English Position Winger/ Wing-back Senior Clubs Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic, Leicester City Achievements 1X ENGLISH CHAMPION

1X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend Chloe Fulford Children 2 daughters Social Media Twitter

Marc Albrighton Net worth and Salary

Marc has been playing in the Premier League for more than thirteen years now. The net worth of Marc Albrighton is estimated to be around 17 Million euros. The market value of the winger is valued at 10.6 million euros by Transfermarkt.

The English wing-back has been earning for almost 8 years now in Leicester. He signed his new contract with the team in 2021, which had an increased salary of 2.7 Million Euros per year.

Marc Albrighton Club Career

Marc started his footballing career at his hometown club Mile Oak Monarchs. He was rejected by Aston Villa’s local rival club West Bromwich Albion and then later signed by Aston Villa when he was just eight years old.

After serving 9 years in the youth team, he got his first senior debut in Villa’s jersey in the UEFA Cup match at CSKA Moscow on 26 February 2009 which resulted in a 2-0 loss. He was then included in the 2009-10 preseason tournament of Aston Villa, the Peace Cup. He scored his first goal for the club in a 3–1 win over Atlanta in the Peace Cup.

Marc Albrighton of Leicester City in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He made his Premier League debut against Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the League of the 2009-10 season. He assisted 2 goals in the 3-0 victory against the team in that match. On November 5, He signed a 5-year contract that runs till 2014.

He was loaned out to Wigan Athletic for a period of 28 days on October 30 2013. Before returning from the loan, he made 4 appearances for the side. He was then released by Villa in 2014. In the same year, he joined Leicester City on a 4-year deal following the club’s return to the Premier League after a decade.

He made his debut for Leicester replacing Riyad Mahrez, in the match against Chelsea on August 23 2014. Later with the appointment of a new manager in the next season, he was given more minutes and became a regular player for the team.

He partnered with N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater in the 4 man midfield lineup that season. He then signed a contract extension with the Foxes in 2021, that would allow him to stay in the club till 2024.

Marc Albrighton International Career

Marc is yet to make his senior debut for the England National football team. He represented the U20 and U21 teams when he was younger. He has 1 goal in his 8 appearances for the U21 England national side with just 15 minutes after coming in as a substitute.

Leicester City’s English midfielder Marc Albrighton warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Marc Albrighton Personal Life

Marc Albrighton was born on 18 November 1889 in Tamworth, England. His mother is Carol Albrighton and his father’s name is still unknown. He was an Aston Villa fan since his childhood and quotes that it was his dream to play for Villa.

Marc scored the 20000th goal in the Premier League in 2011 against Arsenal and received a £20,000 cheque from league sponsors Barclays. He donated the entire amount to the charity Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Marc Albrighton Wife – Chloe Fulford

Marc tied the knot to Chloe Fulford in 2016 after spending several years together. The stunning woman has been involved in a lot of anti-terrorism campaigns. Marc became a father on 19 February 2012 when his partner Chloe Fulford gave birth to a daughter. Currently, the couple has 2 daughters. One is named Matilde Lea and the other daughter’s name is not disclosed by the couple yet.

Marc Albrighton Sponsors and Endorsements

Marc has not been endorsing any products on his social media till now. The English Wing-back’s boot sponsors however remain to be Nike.

Marc Albrighton of Leicester City looks on during the UEFA Conference League Semi Final Leg One match between Leicester City and AS Roma at The King Power Stadium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Marc Albrighton Cars and Tattoos

Marc has not been afraid of needles and has some good taste in tattoos. He has ink on his chest which has some handprints and birds. He has been spotted with his Range Rover and we have no reasons why he shouldn’t be happy with his 4-wheeler.

FAQs about Marc Albrighton