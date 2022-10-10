Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a Georgian professional footballer who plays as a winger for Serie A club Napoli and also for the Georgia national team in this blog we will see more about Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, also known as Kvara, joined the Italian side Napoli in 2022 from the Georgian club Dinamo Batumi on a permanent transfer. He is nicknamed ‘Kvaradona’ after the club legend Diego Maradona after seeing his form from the previous club.

Khvicha has been in the news recently after attracting fans with his impressive performances. The young Georgian has the potential to become a world-class player and in the coming paragraphs, we will get to know about the player’s bio in detail.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a Napoli jersey. (Credits: @kvara7 Instagram)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Tbilisi, Georgia Father’s Name Badri Kvaratskhelia Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth $1.5 Million Age 21 Birthday 12 February 2001 Nationality Georgian Position Winger Senior Clubs Dinamo Tbilisi, Rustavi, Lokomotiv Moscow, Rubin Kazan, Dinamo Batumi, Napoli Achievements 1x Russian cup winner

1x Young player of the year Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Net Worth and Salary

Khvicha is beginning to shine as a footballer and also his net worth is growing as well. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a young rich Georgian footballer who has a net worth of $5 million. Khvicha’s salary is not yet known as he joined the club just recently.

Khvicha had a very good season before joining Napoli. Regardless of his last season, his salary and net worth has been growing exponentially. His market value saw a huge rise from 15 million euros to 35 million euros in a year’s time.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Club Career

Khvicha joined Dinamo Tbilisi’s youth academy in 2012 and moved all the way up to join the senior team in 2017. In the next season, he was sold to Rustavi where he made 18 senior appearances scoring 3 goals that year.

The net worth of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is $1.5 million. (Credits: @kvara7 Instagram)

Kvaratskhelia joined the Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow on loan in February 2019. He made his league debut against Anzhi Makhachkala on March 10. On July 10, 2019, Khvicha left his club due to the expiration of his loan.

On 6 July 2019, Kvaratskhelia signed a new five-year deal with Rubin Kazan. Khvicha started his career growth initially there. Khvicha’s transfer was considered one of the best transfers for Rubin. Khvicha increased his net worth five times between 2019 and 2020. Khvicha had won Player Of The Month four times.

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, foreign players in Russia were allowed to suspend their contracts from the club and sign for any team outside Russia. Rubin Kazan stated that Khvicha’s contract had been terminated and he joined Dinamo Batumi on the same day.

After making 11 appearances for the Georgian side, he joined Napoli in 2022. Napoli signed him for a 5-year-long contract for a reported fee of 10-12 million euros. Replacing the club’s previous captain Lorenzo Insigne, he had a lot of expectations on his back. He also stood up to the expectations and has been playing at a top level. He netted his first champions league goal against Ajax in a 6-1 win on October 4.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia International Career

Khvicha was called up to represent Georgia national team, and following that he made his debut in March 2021 in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar. He scored his international goal against North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League 2022 which resulted in a draw.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia representing his national team Georgia. (Credits: @kvara7 Instagram)

He scored against Spain and against Greece within a few days after facing Spain and he was named the most prolific Georgian in the Nations League. With just 19 appearances for the National side, he has already bagged 10 goals.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Early Life

Khvicha was born on 12 February 2001 in Tbilisi, Georgia. His father Badri Kvaratskhelia represented Azerbaijan national team internationally. He has 2 brothers, the youngest brother Tornike is also a footballer.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Girlfriend

Khvicha is single and currently not dating anyone, focusing completely on developing his skills on the field and with his impressive performances on the field, he will definitely attract many female fans. Like his career grew unknowingly, he might also be dating someone that we are not aware of.

Khvicha has no sponsors as of now but will make them fight for sponsorship for him in the near future. Khvicha has not been seen endorsing a product till now on his social media but has every quality to become a model footballer.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is currently single. (Credits: @kvara7 Instagram)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Tattoos and Cars

The 21-year-old forward is afraid of needles or maybe doesn’t fancy tattoos on his body. By looking at his pictures on social media, it is clear that he has no tattoos. Khvicha has just moved to the new club, and has not been spotted driving a car in Naples. But with his increased net worth, it is a matter of time to spot him with some fancy cars.

Read more:

FAQs about Khvicha Kvaratskhelia