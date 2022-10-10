Enock Mwepu 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Enock Mwepu is a former Zambian football player who used to play for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League before being forced to retire early due to a heart condition. In this blog, we will see about the Zambian’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Enock Mwepu, a 24-year-old midfielder is a Zambian midfielder who used to play for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. A talented midfielder, he was a key part of the Seagulls’ set-up until an unfortunate early retirement.

Mwepu started off the season pretty well for the then Graham Potter’s side. However, the midfielder has not played since the international break when the Zambian fell ill and he has since then been diagnosed with a heart condition that has forced him to retire early on October 10, 2022.

The net worth of Enock Mwepu is $2 million. (Credits: @enockmwepu Instagram)

Enock Mwepu Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Lusaka, Zambia Father’s Name Robby Mwepu Mother’s Name Emmalle Mwepu Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $2 Million Age 24 Birthday 1 January 1998 Nationality Zambian Position Midfielder Senior Clubs NAPSA Stars, Kafue Celtic, Red Bull Salzburg, Liefering, Brighton & Hove Albion Achievements 4X AUSTRIAN CHAMPION

3X AUSTRIAN CUP WINNER

1X UNDER-20 AFRICA CUP WINNER Wife Matilda Mwepu Children NA Social Media Instagram

Enock Mwepu Net Worth and Salary

The former RB Salzburg midfielder is said to have an estimated net worth $2 Million. Playing in the Premier League for a fairly mid-table side, it is not surprising that the 24-year-old is pretty well off until now.

During his time in Austria, Mwepu made a supposed £4,300 a week. His salary at Brighton though was never revealed. Mwepu joined the Seagulls from Salzburg on a permanent transfer in 2021 for a rumored fee of 19.2 million pounds.

Enock Mwepu Club Career

At a fairly young age, the 24-year-old has a fairly distinguished CV boasting of clubs like RB Salzburg and Brighton which is no mean feat. Mwepu started off his professional career at Chambishi Rising and Youth Academy.

Enock Mwepu in training grounds of Brighton. (Credits: @enockmwepu Instagram)

After impressing at his hometown club, the Zambian made the switch to Kafue Celtic in 2014 where he started off on a very bright note. Mwepu stayed there until 2017 after which he chose to join FC Leifering but he did not stay there for too long.

RB Salzburg came calling, just the next summer and Mwepu didn’t think twice before he jumped ship. It was at the Austrian club that Mwepu really caught the eye with his performances and this meant that he had offers from bigger leagues.

After spending three seasons for the best part with the Austrian club, Mwepu joined Brighton in the Premier League. Establishing himself as an important player for the club in his first season, big things were expected of Mwepu.

However, in what was an unfortunate turn of events, Mwepu was diagnosed with a heart ailment which meant that he couldn’t continue what was shaping up to be a very promising career.

Enock Mwepu International career

Mwepu has won 24 caps for the senior Zambia national team until now scoring six goals. He was the captain of the team and talisman in midfield and will be a huge miss to a nation who doesn’t produce star footballers that often.

Enock represents Zambia national football team. (Credits: @enockmwepu Instagram)

Prior to this, Mwepu has progressed through almost all the youth ranks of the Zambian team. He was a regular at the U-20 level but did not feature much for the U-23 side though as he was fast-tracked to the senior team.

Enock Mwepu Early Life

Enock was born in January 1998 in Lusaka, Zambia to the couple Robby Mwepu and Emmalle Mwepu. he was one of the 6 kids of the couple. Being stuck with poverty, the family found it so difficult to even have a meal of good food. His parents were farmers who failed to make enough income before moving to Lusaka.

With the thought of escaping poverty, Enock and his siblings started playing football without boots or shirts and spent time till evening on the pitch. Mwepu’s career began with Kafue Celtic in Lusaka.

Enock Mwepu Wife – Matilda Mwepu

Enock married his longtime lover Matilda Mwepu in January 2021. The event surprised the entire nation, as many were invited to the marriage despite being in Covid-19 pandemic. The couple has just married recently, and will hope to enjoy their time together.

Enock Mwepu married Matilda Mwepu in January 2021. (Credits: @enockmwepu Instagram)

The Zambian former football player has just ended his footballing career and will try to spend more time with his family and other work. Enock has not been seen endorsing a product on his social media. He is currently retired, and the sponsor details when he was a player is not available.

Enock Mwepu Cars and Tattoos

Enock is crazy about automobiles and already has a G-Wagon, BMW, and has also gifted a fancy car to his wife. Looks like there won’t be enough space to park his cars in his garage if he tries to buy more cars. Enock doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body and maybe in future if his mind changes he might ink himself.

