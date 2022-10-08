Sian Massey-Ellis is a professional English football referee who primarily officiates Premier League matches and football league matches as an assistant referee and in this blog, we will see more about Sian Massey-Ellis’s Net Worth, Husband, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and so on.

Sian Louise Massey-Ellis popularly called Sian Massey-Ellis currently serves mostly as an assistant referee and has officiated about 150 matches in her career. She was added to FIFA’s list of Women referees in 2009 and was promoted to an official referee in 2010. We will get to know more about her profile in this blog, so let’s get started.

Sian Massey-Ellis Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Coventry, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth $1.5 million Age 36 years Date of Birth 5 October 1985 Nationality English Occupation Assistant Referee, Ex-Teacher Husband Robert Ellis Social Media NA

Sian Massey-Ellis Net Worth and Salary

Sian Massey-Ellis is considered to be one of the most popular and richest women referees in England and is estimated to have a net worth of $1.5 million. Sian’s primary source of income is through the Refereeing profession. She is said to earn about £850 per match and an annual basic salary of around £40,000.

🗣 "Once I've finished my career, I want to make sure we've got the next generation of referees and sports women coming through"



On #InternationalWomensDay, Sian Massey-Ellis talks about the pathway for female officials in the #PL pic.twitter.com/WqJUYBhbSi — Premier League (@premierleague) March 8, 2021

Sian Massey-Ellis Domestic Refereeing Career

Massey-Ellis debuted in the FA Cup Women’s final in May 2009 as a fourth official at Derby’s Pride Park stadium between Arsenal and Sunderland. She was appointed as an assistant referee in August 2009 for the match between Hereford United and Port Vale.

In February 2010, Massey-Ellis officiated the FA Women’s Premier League Cup final between Leeds Carnegie and Everton. She was then promoted as a professional referee in 2010 and joined the Professional Game Match Officials Board, which officiates the Men’s Premier League matches. Sian’s first premier league appearance as an assistant referee was in 2010 when Blackpool faced Sunderland.

Massey-Ellis was added to the Select Group of match officials in 2011 and was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2017 for her services to football.

Sian Massey-Ellis International Refereeing Career

Massey-Ellis made her first international appearance in the 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup as a fourth official for the match between England and Austria. She was then promoted as an assistant referee in the friendly match when England faced Denmark which ended in a 2-1 defeat for England.

Sian Massey-Ellis is the most famous female referee in English football. (Image: @FootyAccums on Twitter)

Massey-Ellis was also included in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2009 and also in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 in the Netherlands as an assistant referee. She was then appointed as an assistant in the 2018 UEFA Women’s Champions League Final. She was appointed to officiate the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup as an assistant.

Massey-Ellis made her first appearance in men’s football as an assistant referee in October 2019, for the UEFA Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and LASK which resulted in a 0-0 draw.

Sian Massey-Ellis Family

Sian was born on 5 October 1985 in Coventry to an English couple. After her formal education, she chose refereeing as her career and has been leading a successful career till now. The parental details about her are not available and will update the section soon. We hope that she had happy times and moments with her family in her childhood.

Sian Massey-Ellis Husband – Robert Ellis

Massey-Ellis got married to Robert Ellis, who is also a referee by career. The couple just didn’t succeed in their career but also succeeded in their marriage as they gave birth to a daughter, named Harriet. Robert is a part of the refereeing team who has officiated the Nations League since 2020 and also the Women’s Super League since 2018.

Sian Massey-Ellis net worth, husband, and family. (Image: @premierleague on Twitter)

Sian Massey-Ellis Controversies

Massey-Ellis has gone through many controversies being a woman. She faced a sexist controversy in 2011 in her second Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers. This incident led to the sacking of Sky Sports commentator Andy Gray and presenter Richard Keys and reporter Andy Burton was suspended.

Massey-Ellis was withdrawn from the next match by the PGMOB as they felt the attention she caught would detract her from officiating the match. She was also withdrawn from another match by PGMOB for the same reasons.

She was subjected to an Iranian TV Broadcast ban in the match between Manchester United and Tottenham in 2012. She was cut away from the broadcast more than 100 times by the Islamic group of Iranian Broadcast as Iranian law suggests that women are required to cover their legs and hair in public.

Read more:

FAQs about Sian Massey-Ellis