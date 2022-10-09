William Saliba 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

William Saliba is a French professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League team Arsenal and also for the France National team and in this blog we will see more about Fabio Vieira’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

William Alain André Gabriel Saliba, popularly called William Saliba, joined the English side Arsenal in 2019 and was out for loans to several clubs before getting regular play time under coach Mikel Arteta. Saliba returned to the club in June 2022 and was included in the preseason matches with the Gunners.

In this season, Saliba has proved to be an absolute rock at the back and has been a starter so far for the coach. We’ll get to know more about the French defender in the following paragraphs.

William Saliba is an Arsenal player. (Credits: @w.saliba4 Instagram)

William Saliba Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Bondy, France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth $5 Million Age 21 Birthday 24 March 2001 Nationality French Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Saint-Étienne, Arsenal, Nice, Marseille Achievements 1X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

William Saliba Net Worth and Salary

Saliba is beginning to rise as a baller as well his net worth is starting to rise. The French International is said to have an estimated net worth of $ 5 Million. He has a long-term contract with Arsenal which earns up to 2 million euros annually.

He has been so good this season is certainly one for the future and certainly, Arsenal will make him stay at the club by offering lucrative contracts. His market value is updated to 30 million euros in May 2022.

William Saliba Club Career

Saliba started to play at the age of six under the guidance of Kylian Mbappe’s father. In 2016, he moved to Saint-Étienne and signed his first contract at the age of 17. He made his debut in September 2018, in a Ligue1 win over Toulouse and went on to make 13 appearances that season.

William Saliba in a Saint-Étienne jersey.

Arsenal signed him in 2019 for an estimated fee of 27 million pounds plus add-ons and then was again loaned back to Saint-Étienne. He made 17 appearances and helped the team reach the 2020 Coupe de France Final. He returned to Arsenal in July 2020.

He made his first appearance for Arsenal in a pre-season friendly match against MK Dons in August 2020. He was left out of the squad and was only able to play for the Arsenal U23. He was again loaned to the french teams Nice and Marseille for which the Arsenal boss Arteta expresses his regret.

William Saliba International career

On March 21 2022, Saliba received his first senior International call-up following the injury of Benjamin Pavard for the friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa. Saliba played from France U16 to France U21 National Football Team before playing the senior France national team for which he has appeared 7 times.

William Saliba on his International Duty. (Credits: @w.saliba4 Instagram)

William Saliba Early Life

Saliba was born on 24 March 2001 in Bondy, France. His father is Lebanese and his mother is Cameroonian. The parental details of the french footballer are not available as of now. We certainly hope that he has a good time with his family.

William Saliba Girlfriend

Saliba is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills on the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.

William Saliba has a boot-related endorsement deal with Nike. As a part of the endorsement deal with Nike, Saliba exclusively uses Nike products in matches. In the 2021/22 season, Saliba exclusively wore the Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite boots throughout the season. Other than this, he doesn’t seem to endorse any other products.

The net worth of William Saliba is 5 million euros. (Credits: @w.saliba4 Instagram)

William Saliba Cars and Tattoos

The young French centre-back has never been spotted driving a car in London and many assume that he doesn’t own a car. He doesn’t seem fancy about automobiles and maybe in future, it may change. William has a lot of space on his body to be tattooed but there is no evidence that he has inked his skin. His pictures on social media have clearly indicated that he is not a fan of tattoos and doesn’t have one.

