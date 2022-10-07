Craig Pawson is an English professional football referee who officiates primarily in the premier league, and in this article, we will see about Craig Pawson’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more.

Craig Pawson started his refereeing career in 1993 and continues to serve in the field for more than 29 years now. The 43-year-old referee has officiated many important matches and has officiated a total of 493 official matches till now. Let’s get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

Craig Pawson Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Sheffield, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth $1.5 million Age 43 years Date of Birth 2 March 1979 Nationality English Occupation Referee Wife NA Social Media NA

Craig Pawson Net Worth and Salary

Craig Pawson is one of the best and richest referees in the Premier League. He has officiated more than 212 official Premier League matches till now. The English referee has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million.

English referee Craig Pawson indicates a penalty to Newcastle during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Craig has been in the group of elite referees in the Premier League for years now and is reported to earn around £1,500 to £48,000 per game in the Premier League. Apart from the Prem, he also earns by officiating UEFA matches, and also international matches.

Craig Pawson Refereeing Career

Pawson started to officiate matches regularly from the 2012-2013 season. He made 12 appearances as a referee in the Championship matches including a League 2 play-off final match held in Wembley Stadium.

Pawson’s first premier league appearance as a referee was in March 2013 between Swansea City and Newcastle United at the Liberty Stadium. He was appointed as the fourth official for the 2014 FA Cup semifinal match between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic at Wembley.

Pawson was the seventh English referee to be added to the FIFA International List of Referees, meaning that he could officiate the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and also International matches either as a referee or an assistant referee from 2015.

Pawson officiated the 2015 Football League Cup final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley and also officiated the 2015 FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Craig Pawson Early Life

Craig was born on 2 March 1979 in Sheffield, England to a hardworking English couple. As he was from Sheffield, he is associated with the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Football Association. He began to work as a referee at the young age of 14. His parental details are not available as of now but we hope that he had a good time in his childhood.

Referee Craig Pawson speaks to Alisson Becker of Liverpool during The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Craig Pawson Wife

Craig Pawson seems to be married and is a father too. But the details of his partner and children are not revealed by him till now and looks like he is enjoying his life isolated away from the media’s spotlight. And the 43-year-old referee doesn’t seem to show interest on social media and probably there is no Instagram account and Twitter account for him.

Craig Pawson Controversies

Craig Pawson was the referee for the 2019 Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Leeds United. It was considered to be a high profile and important game as Leeds were fined and reprimanded by the EFL already once in the season.

Pawson awarded Derby a penalty in the second half of the match, but later with the advice of his assistant referee, he overturned the decision. Later, Derby County got eliminated after suffering a loss versus Leeds United by 1-0.

Pawson was caught winking Mikel Arteta just before shaking the manager’s hand. This incident happened right after the huge win of Arsenal over Manchester United at the Emirates. This left the netizens tweeting much about and later Pawson got huge hatred on social media.

Craig Pawson has an impressive net worth and salary as a Premier League referee. (Image: TikiTakaCorner on Twitter)

The Ex-Premier League referee commented that Pawson was lazy in his match between Newcastle United and Burnley as he missed to notice the foul from Nathan Collins but later following VAR’s interference the decision was overturned and a penalty was awarded.

