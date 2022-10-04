Jim Proudfoot 2022 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job, and more

Jim Proudfoot is a famous English football commentator who is working in TV media and national radio since the late 1990s and in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job, and more
Jim Proudfoot is currently a commentator on Premier League mostly on Saturday afternoons. The United Kingdom-born commentator has also commentated for the Darts Championship. We’ll get to know more about Jim in the following paragraphs.
Jim Proudfoot Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|West Country, UK
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Sagittarius
|Net Worth
|$1.5 million
|Age
|49 years
|Date of Birth
|16 December 1972
|Nationality
|British
|Occupation
|Commentator
|Wife
|NA
|Social Media
Jim Proudfoot Net Worth and Salary
Jim’s main source of income is from commentating and is estimated to have a net worth of $1.5 million. The current salary of Jim Proudfoot is not available and as a famous person in the media, he earns pretty well.
Jim Proudfoot Professional Career
Jim’s professional career in broadcasting started in 1991 when he joined Devon Air, where he served as a football reporter and later as a DJ. Later he worked as a journalist and also a newsreader for TFM before joining Capital Gold in 1994. Jim was a part of the award-winning team in Capital Gold led by Jonathan Pearce.
Before joining the National radio station Talksport in 1999, Jim worked as a commentator for South Coast Radio and Xtra AM. He became the leading commentator in 2002 and commentated on the 2002 FIFA World Cup, and also went on to commentate on the 2004 UEFA Euro final and the 2006 FIFA World Cup final.
Jim left the station in 2010 to Absolute Radio to commentate on Premier League but later joined back in 2014 in the advancement of the 2014 World Cup. He became their primary commentator and commentated on the 2014 World Cup and on the 2016 Euros. Also, Jim commentates on Premier League matches for the worldwide audience.
Jim Proudfoot Early Life and Family
Jim was born on the 16th of December 1972 in West Country but later moved to the Midlands. He was educated at Solihull School. The parental details about him are not available as of now. Jim was attracted by the media stream and chose it as a career which turned out to be successful.
Jim Proudfoot Wife
The 49-year-old commentator is married and is having a happy life now. The details of Jim’s spouse are not revealed as of now. Together, they share two kids, one boy and one girl. The details about them are also not available.
Jim Proudfoot Famous Commentary
The iconic Premier League commentator, one of the most famous quotes came when Jim said “All the glitters are not gold, sometimes it is Silva” when Bernando Silva scored a brace for Manchester City. The British commentator established himself as one of the well-known people in the field.
Read more:
- Ian Darke 2022 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job, and more
- Jamie Redknapp 2022- Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
- Alex Scott 2022 – Net Worth, Husband, Salary, Current Job and more
FAQs about Jim Proudfoot
|What is the net worth of Jim Proudfoot?
|The net worth of Jim Proudfoot is 1.5 Million dollars.
|How old is Jim Proudfoot?
|He is 49 years old.
|Does Jim Proudfoot commentate on the Premier League?
|Yes, Jim commentates on the Premier League.
|Is Jim Proudfoot British?
|Yes, Jim Proudfoot is from the UK.