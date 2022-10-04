Jim Proudfoot 2022 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job, and more

Jim Proudfoot is a famous English football commentator who is working in TV media and national radio since the late 1990s and in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job, and more

Jim Proudfoot is currently a commentator on Premier League mostly on Saturday afternoons. The United Kingdom-born commentator has also commentated for the Darts Championship. We’ll get to know more about Jim in the following paragraphs.

Birth Place West Country, UK Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth $1.5 million Age 49 years Date of Birth 16 December 1972 Nationality British Occupation Commentator Wife NA Social Media Twitter

Jim’s main source of income is from commentating and is estimated to have a net worth of $1.5 million. The current salary of Jim Proudfoot is not available and as a famous person in the media, he earns pretty well.

Jim Proudfoot wife, net worth, and salary. (Image: Google)

Jim’s professional career in broadcasting started in 1991 when he joined Devon Air, where he served as a football reporter and later as a DJ. Later he worked as a journalist and also a newsreader for TFM before joining Capital Gold in 1994. Jim was a part of the award-winning team in Capital Gold led by Jonathan Pearce.

Before joining the National radio station Talksport in 1999, Jim worked as a commentator for South Coast Radio and Xtra AM. He became the leading commentator in 2002 and commentated on the 2002 FIFA World Cup, and also went on to commentate on the 2004 UEFA Euro final and the 2006 FIFA World Cup final.

Jim left the station in 2010 to Absolute Radio to commentate on Premier League but later joined back in 2014 in the advancement of the 2014 World Cup. He became their primary commentator and commentated on the 2014 World Cup and on the 2016 Euros. Also, Jim commentates on Premier League matches for the worldwide audience.

At the Stade de France ahead of the final. On @TimesRadio to look ahead to the match with @alexisconran and the Sports Panel shortly pic.twitter.com/gHa9NNGHda — Jim Proudfoot (@JimProudfoot) May 28, 2022

Jim was born on the 16th of December 1972 in West Country but later moved to the Midlands. He was educated at Solihull School. The parental details about him are not available as of now. Jim was attracted by the media stream and chose it as a career which turned out to be successful.

The 49-year-old commentator is married and is having a happy life now. The details of Jim’s spouse are not revealed as of now. Together, they share two kids, one boy and one girl. The details about them are also not available.

The iconic Premier League commentator, one of the most famous quotes came when Jim said “All the glitters are not gold, sometimes it is Silva” when Bernando Silva scored a brace for Manchester City. The British commentator established himself as one of the well-known people in the field.

Jim Proudfoot joined TalkSport’s commentary team for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. (Image: TalkSPORT)

