Ian was previously one of the top four commentators on Sky Sports alongside Martin Tyler. And he was also the main commentator along with Jim Watt and Ian covering many important British boxing matches.

Ian Darke with his fellow commentator Stewart Robson (Credits: @IanDarke Twitter)

Ian Darke Net Worth and Salary

Ian Darke is one of the well-known English commentators for decades and definitely must have not earned less. He is estimated to have a net worth of $2 million in 2022. He currently works for BT Sport and earns around $ 78k per year from BT Sport.

Ian Darke Professional Career

Ian worked for almost 10 years on BBC Radio covering many sports before joining Sky Sports in 1992. After spending almost 10 years as a boxing commentator, he got his first chance to commentate for live football. He then commentated on Sky Sports for UEFA Champions League matches, Premier League matches, and Football League matches.

Darke was hired in 2010 by ESPN to commentate on the 2010 FIFA World Cup and later returned back to Sky Sports for the 2011-12 Premier League campaign. ESPN offered a three-year contract for the English commentator, and he accepted it and even expanded his duty and commentated on MLS games and the 2014 World Cup where he was the leading commentator.

He returned to ESPN more permanently as the leading commentator for La Liga. Darke joined BT Sports in 2013 and is now loaned to Fox Sports for commentating on the 2022 World Cup.

All set for England v Denmark semi at Wembley. Kicks off at 3 ET on ESPN. Saka in for England. Danes unchanged. pic.twitter.com/zITDdzCea8 — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) July 7, 2021

Ian Darke Family

The English Football and boxing commentator has kept his profile low-key and never disclosed any details about him. He was born in 1954 in Portsmouth, England and was raised by his parents. Like his joyful and smooth career, we hope that he is leading a happy life with his family.

Ian Darke Wife

Ian dated his current wife before accepting to marry her in front of his friends and family members. Together they have two children named Erin and Kathy. Kathy is a sports enthusiast and even participated in the 2018 London Marathon. Mrs Ian Darke, just like Ian, stays out of the media’s spotlight.

Ian Darke Famous Quotes

Ian is famous for his puns in his commentaries like this one “With just four minutes gone, the score is already 0-0”. Also when he says “Never go for a 50-50 ball unless you’re 80-20 sure of winning it”, we can understand his study in the field of football.

“I always think the toughest commentary is on a bad goalless draw. If I were assessing a young commentator, I would rate him on a game where nothing is happening.”, explains his experience as a commentator.

The net worth of Ian Darke is $1 million (Credits: @IanDarke Twitter)

Ian Darke Social Media

Darke doesn’t seem to use Instagram but is active on Twitter since 2010. The English commentator has around 153k followers currently. But rarely, he shares his family and personal pics on social media.

