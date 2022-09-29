Guy Nicholas Mowbray is an English commentator working for BT Sport and BBC Sport currently and here in this blog, we will see more about Guy Mowbray’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job and more.

Guy Mowbray became the youngest ever Television commentator at the age of 26 to feature in a World Cup Final when he was working for Eurosport at the 1998 World Cup. He’s been in the field for more than 24 years now. We are going to talk about the 50-year-old’s professional career, personal life and much more in this article. So without any delay, let’s get started.

Guy Mowbray Facts

Birth Place York, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth $1 million Age 50 years Date of Birth 16 February 1972 Nationality English Current Job Commentator Wife NA Social Media Twitter

Guy Mowbray commentating for BBC Sport. (Credits: @Guymowbray Twitter)

Guy Mowbray Net Worth and Salary

The English commentator is estimated to have a net worth of $1 million as reported by Networthpost. His main source of income is from commentary and as he is one of the most famous people in the media definitely would earn less. He works for 3 media currently and would be earning more.

Guy Mowbray Professional Career

Guy Mowbray made his Television debut in April 1997 with Eurosport. In a year’s time, he became their primary commentator and led the commentator team for the 1998 World Cup in France. He received the Newcomer of the Year award from the Royal Television Society.

Guy Mowbray then joined ITV in 1999. He covered the Champions League, Italian League, and Football League live matches. He also helped in covering commentaries at Euro 2000, Euro 2004, and also the 2002 World Cup.

In 2004, Guy Mowbray joined BBC and commentated on Premier League matches virtually every week. He was chosen to commentate for BBC of England games in the 2010 World Cup. Following that he also commentated on England during Euro 2012. He was also chosen by BBC to commentate on the BBC’s coverage of England for 2020 Euros.

The net worth of Guy Mowbray is $1 million. (Credits: @Guymowbray Twitter)

He commentated on the UEFA Champions League, and the Europa League in the English Language for international viewers. He has been working for BT Sport and IMG since 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Guy Mowbray Personal Life

Guy Mowbray was born on 16 February 1972 in York, England. The details of his father and mother are not available as of now. He went to Huntington school in the north of the city. Mowbray was more of a cricket player than a footballer and regularly plays for Bishopthorpe Cricket Club and is also a supporter of York City.

Guy Mowbray has quoted that he has been living with Asthma since when he was young. He has mentioned that it did not prevent him from playing any sport despite having many asthma attacks throughout his childhood. He said that he was also lucky enough that it did not affect his media career.

Guy Mowbray Wife

The 50-year-old BBC commentator tries to keep his profile low-key and has never revealed details about the family. But according to many reports Guy Mowbray is said to be married and has never spoken much about his wife’s name and her profile.

Together with their child, Mowbray has posted their pic on social media. And the pics seem to convey to us the meaning that they are leading a healthy and happy life privately.

Guy Mowbray has quoted that the 2018 World cup semifinal match between Argentina and France which resulted in a 4-3 win for France, was the best match he has seen live. Son Heung-min‘s effortless solo goal against Burnley in the 2020/21 season was the best goal he has ever commentated on and also revealed that Zinedine Zidane was the best player he has ever seen.

