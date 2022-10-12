Michael Olise 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Michael Olise is a professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Crystal Palace and also the France youth National team and in this blog, we will see more about Michael Olise’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Michael Olise joined the English club Crystal Palace in 2021. The Right midfielder is also a versatile player, who plays also as an attacking midfielder and as a winger.

The young midfielder needs to upgrade himself to play big and also to fight for a spot in the senior national team. We will get to know Michael in detail in the following paragraphs.

Michael Olise is a Crystal Palace player. (Credits: @m.olise Instagram)

Michael Olise Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Hammersmith, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth $1.5million Age 20 Birthday 12 December 2001 Nationality English Position Attacking-midfielder Senior Clubs Reading, Crystal Palace Achievements 1X EFL Young Player of the Season Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Michael Olise Net Worth and Salary

Michael has just now started his professional career as a footballer and is yet to see his net worth explode. The reported net worth of Michael is estimated at around $1.5million. The 20-year-old midfielder was earning around £150,800 a year at Reading FC. The salary details of the player at Crystal Palace have not been disclosed yet.

Michael Olise Club Career

Michael started playing football at a very young age, he was a part of the youth academies of top Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea. He left Chelsea when he was 14 after spending 7 years in their youth academy. He joined Reading in 2016 and spent three years with the youths.

Michael made his first debut for the club on 12 March 2019 against Leeds United which ended in a 3-0 loss. In July 2019, he signed his professional 3-year-long contract with the team. He was nominated for EFL young player of the season. In April 2021, he was crowned EFL Young Player of the Season with his impressive performances throughout the season.

The net worth of Michael Olise is $1.5million. (Credits @m.olise Instagram)

With his scintillating character, many clubs were interested in signing him. Crystal Palace won the race and signed him after activating his release clause of £8.37 million release clause. His Premier League debut for Crystal Palace in a 3-0 home win against Tottenham was one of the best performances of the team in the 2020/21 season. His first start was against Newcastle United which resulted in a 1-1 draw.

On October 3 2021, Michael scored his first Premier League goal coming in as a substitute against Leicester City making him the youngest scorer for the team since 1998.

Michael Olise International Career

Despite being born in England, Michael was also eligible to represent France’s national team. He was called up for the France U18 national team for the 2019 Toulon Tournament. He made his debut against Qatar on 2 June 2019.

He was included in the France U21 national football team for the first team in March 2022, then made his debut against the Faroe Islands under-21 team on 24 March and it ended in a 2-0 win for the defending World Cup Champions. He is yet to make his senior debut for the national team.

Michael Olise has 33 appearances for Crystal Palace. (Credits: @m.olise Instagram)

Michael Olise Early Life

Michael was born on 12 December 2001 in Hammersmith, England. His father was a Nigerian and his mother was from a French-Algerian background. He has a younger brother Richard who is also a footballer. His brother joined Chelsea as an Under-9 and is currently representing England at the youth level.

Michael Olise Girlfriend

Michael is currently single and not dating anyone as of now. The 20-year-old midfielder enjoys his time alone and maybe that might change if he finds the right partner for him.

Michael Olise Sponsorship and Endorsement

The young Premier League midfielder is yet to attract sponsors but it is just a matter of time to see him with a good company sponsor. Michael has not been seen endorsing a product till now on his social media.

Michael Olise Cars and Tattoos

Michael Olise has not been spotted driving cars on the streets of England till now, but with his increasing net worth, we might see Michael driving some fancy cars. Michael has not revealed any of his tattoos and it is still uncertain if he has one.

Michael Olise joined Crystal Palace in 2021. (Credits: @m.olise Instagram)

