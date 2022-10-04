Sam Matterface is an English commentator who currently works for ITV sports and TalkSport and in this blog, we will see about Sam Matterface’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job, and more

Samuel Peter Matterface has been working in the media since 1992 and is a well-known commentator and sports broadcaster for talkSport. He was also a commentator for the dance reality show ‘Dance on Ice’ and below we will see more about him.

Sam Matterface is a popular commentator for ITV (Credits: @sammatterface Twitter)

Sam Matterface Facts

Birth Place Kent, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth $500k Age 42 years Date of Birth 21 April 1978 Nationality English Occupation Commentator Wife Stef Matterface Social Media Twitter

Instagram

Sam Matterface Net worth and Salary

Sam had a successful career as a radio presenter and owing to that, he is estimated to have a net worth of $500k. He has been in the field for almost 30 years now and is one of the most popular radio presenters in England. Sam currently earns around $24k – $89k annually.

Sam Matterface Professional Career

Sam started his professional career by working as a sports commentator for the local hospital radio station OHR in 1992 at the age of 16. Then joined BBC Radio Kent in 1998, and later worked at Capital Radio Sport from 1999.

The net worth of Sam Matterface is $500k. (Credits: @sammatterface Twitter)

Sam then joined 107.4 The Quay and presented a variety of sports-related shows from 2001 – 2007. Then in 2007, Matterface joined Sky Sports News and worked there till 2010.

In 2018 January, ITV confirmed that Matterface will be replacing Matt Chapman as the main commentator for the show Dancing on Ice. Also in June 2020, ITV announced that Matterface would be a leading commentator for football for the 2020-2021 season.

Sam Matterface Early Life

Sam was born on 21 April 1978 in Kent, England. He was raised by his parents till his teenage years. Sam never revealed any details concerning his parents or siblings and it still remains to be unknown. He graduated from the Coopers School with a major in sports and English in Chislehurst in 1996.

Sam Matterface commentating for Talksport along with Dean Ashton. (Credits: @sammatterface Instagram)

Sam Matterface Wife – Stef Matterface

Previously, Sam married the TV presenter Natalie Sawyer. They both met at Sky Sports and following happy times, they got engaged in front of the workers of SkySports in 2009. They have a son together named Matterface Sawyer born in 2012. The couple got divorced in 2014.

In 2016, Sam got married to Stef Matterface and has been spending more than 6 happy years together with her. They both were blessed with a son in 2017, and later they named him Herbert Paul Matterface.

Sam was commentating live and went completely mad in 2012 when Sergio Aguero‘s late goal led to Man City beating Queen Park Rangers which helped them to win the Premier League. It would arguably be his most memorable moment – that, and being in the commentary box for England’s semi-final win in the UEFA Euros 2020.

