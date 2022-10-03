Darren Barr Fletcher is a former Scottish football player, a former coach, and currently the technical director of Manchester United and in this blog, we will see about the former player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more

The former Scottish midfielder enjoyed the most of his senior footballing career at Manchester United. Following his retirement, he joined Man United as a youth coach and then became the sporting director in 2021.

Darren even represented the Scotland National team and had a successful career in football and let’s get to know about the midfielder in detail below.

Darren Fletcher playing for Stoke City

Darren Fletcher Facts

Birth Place Dalkeith, Scotland Father’s Name Bobby Fletcher Mother’s Name Bridie Gieltly Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth $20 million Age 38 years Date of Birth 1 February 1984 Nationality Scottish Current Job Technical director Wife Hayley Grice Achievements 1X CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNER

1X FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP WINNER

5X ENGLISH CHAMPION

1X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER

3X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER

4X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER Social Media NA

Darren Fletcher Net Worth and Salary

The current technical director of Man United is reported to have a net worth of around $20 million. The former player’s major source of income was from his footballing career and revenues from coaching and from the post of technical director, added to his bank balance.

The current salary of Darren as a sporting director is said to be $7 million. Despite ending his footballing career, Darren doesn’t seem to finish his habit of earning much.

Darren Fletcher Club Career

Darren was a product of Man United’s youth academy and after spending over 20 years there, he made 342 appearances for the club. Darren won 14 titles with Man United including the Champions League and the Club World Cup. He was named as the vice-captain the season before he was sold to West Bromwich Albion in 2015.

The midfielder made 97 appearances for the club scoring 6 goals. Then in the last part of his career, Darren joined Stoke City and a year later after leaving the club Darren announced his retirement in 2020 after a successful career.

Darren Fletcher captaining West Bromwich

Darren Fletcher International Career

After his impressive performances, Darren got his name called for representing the Scotland national football team in 2003. The following year after his debut, Darren got the captain armband and became the youngest captain in over a decade. In 2009, Fletcher was named a captain on a permanent basis.

In total, Fletcher made 80 appearances scoring 5 goals for the nation. Darren was one of the key players in his time on the Scotland National team.

Darren Fletcher Job

Following his retirement, Darren wished to be a manager in future and to his wish, he joined as a head coach for Manchester United’s U-16 players in December 2020. And after his good time there he was appointed to coach the first team in 2021. In march 2021, he was appointed as the technical director at Manchester United.

Darren Fletcher celebrating after scoring for West Bromwich Albion.

Darren Fletcher Family and Personal Life

Dareen was born on the 1st of February 1984 in Dalkeith, Scotland to the couple Bobby Fletcher and Bridie Gieltly. In 2008, Fletcher’s father was caught speeding Darren’s Range Rover and Darren was called to identify the person which he failed to do and received penalty fees for that to the court.

Darren was one of the victims to have faced burglars attack in home when he was playing away games. It happened in 2009 when Man United faced Inter Milan in Milan for the Champions league match. Darren’s wife was held at knifepoint and the burglars stole some possessions of them.

Fletcher was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 2011 and took an extended break from football owing to his illness. It took years for him to recover from the illness and he made his first league start after 390 days in 2013.

Net worth of Darren Fletcher is $20 million

Darren Fletcher Wife

Darren married Hayley Grice in early June 2010 and both have been leading a happy life till now. Together they have a twin named Jack and Tyler. Both are students in Manchester City’s youth academy and even got the Scotland U16 national team call-up in August 2022. Both Darren and his wife prefer to stay out of social media and are focusing more on their personal life.

Darren Fletcher Charity and other works

The former box-to-box midfielder not only got involved in the build-ups of the game but also got involved in many charity and noble-cause programs. He was involved in the program “Deaf Friendly Football” for encouraging youngsters run by Man United along with National Deaf Children’s Society. In 2014, Darren was officially announced as the ambassador for the charity Chron’s and Colitis UK.

Read more:

FAQs about Darren Fletcher