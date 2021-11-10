Isabelle Matuidi – Blaise Matuidi wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Isabelle Matuidi is a passionate entrepreneur and Businesswomen. She is the wife of Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Isabelle Matuidi comes from France, and She is known for being the wife of World-cup winner Blaise Matuidi.

Isabelle Matuidi Facts

Birth Place France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth (2021) $500,000 Salary (2021) NA Age 34 Date of Birth November 1, 1987 High School Local High School of France Nationality French Spouse Blaise Matuidi Children Four children Social Media Instagram,

Isabelle Matuidi and Blaise Matuidi Families

Isabelle was born on November 1, 1987, in France. There are not many details about her family, but she shares a great connection with them.

Blaise Matuidi with wife Isabelle (Instagram)

Blaise Matuidi was born on 9 April 1987 in Tolouse, Haute-Garonne to an father Fair Rivelino and mother Elise. He has four siblings and was raised in a Parisian suburb.

Isabelle husband, Blaise Matuidi

Matuidi began his football career at six, playing for his hometown club US Fontenay-sous-Bois and CO Vincennes. He was even selected to attend the prestigious Clairefontaine academy.

Blaise Matuidi

In 2004, Matuidi signed with Troyes and made his professional debut in the 2004-05 season. After participating in the 2008-09 edition of the UEFA Cup with Saint Etienne, he played European football for the first time.

Matuidi was transferred to PSG on a three-year deal in 2011. He won 16 domestic honors during his time with the club, Including four consecutive Ligue 1 titles.

REGGIO NELL’EMILIA, ITALY – JULY 15: Blaise Matuidi of Juventus FC in action during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Juventus at Mapei Sadium – Citta del Tricolore on July 15, 2020 in Reggio nell’Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

He later joined Juventus, winning the domestic double in his first season, followed by two more consecutive league titles. Matuidi is currently associated with the MLS club Inter Miami.

Let us not forget that Matuidi is a 2018 World Cup winner and Euro 2016 runners-up.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JULY 15: Blaise Matuidi of France celebrates with the World Cup Trophy following his sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Isabelle and Blaise Matuidi Kids

Their love story began at a very young age when Blaise met Isabelle in Troyes. After years of dating, Blaise romanticized his dream girl in the Grand Rex theatre as Isabelle was waiting for a Star Wars movie. Still, the screen played the montage of their pictures with a big question mark, to which Isabelle said yes.

Blaise Matuidi with his family and Kids (Instagram)

In 2017 they tied the knot, which was attended by all of their family and friends. They have four children together. In May, their first daughter was born, and within the next three years, they gave birth to one son and a daughter. (Mylene, Naelle, Eden)

In 2021 Isabelle gave birth to a baby girl named Nahla Ivy Matuidi.

Isabelle Matuidi Career, Profession, Net Worth

Isabelle is a really talented female. She is a trained osteopath and has a certificate in banking as well. In addition, she is the founder and CEO of GIMmini Kids, which makes her a successful Entrepreneur.

Isabelle Matuidi (Instagram)

She is also a social media influencer with 100k followers on Instagram and has a net worth of $500,000 in 2021.

Worth FAQs about Isabelle Matuidi

When did Isabelle and Blaise Matuidi get married? They got married in 2017. What is Isabelle doing now? She is the CEO of GIMmini Kids How old is Isabelle? Isabelle is 34 years old Is Isabelle an American citizen? No, Isabelle is French What is Isabelle’s net worth? Isabelle has a net worth of $500,000