Isabelle Matuidi – Blaise Matuidi wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Isabelle Matuidi is a passionate entrepreneur and Businesswomen. She is the wife of Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi.
Isabelle Matuidi comes from France, and She is known for being the wife of World-cup winner Blaise Matuidi.
Isabelle Matuidi Facts
|Birth Place
|France
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Scorpio
|Net Worth (2021)
|$500,000
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|34
|Date of Birth
|November 1, 1987
|High School
|Local High School of France
|Nationality
|French
|Spouse
|Blaise Matuidi
|Children
|Four children
|Social Media
|Instagram,
Isabelle Matuidi and Blaise Matuidi Families
Isabelle was born on November 1, 1987, in France. There are not many details about her family, but she shares a great connection with them.
Blaise Matuidi was born on 9 April 1987 in Tolouse, Haute-Garonne to an father Fair Rivelino and mother Elise. He has four siblings and was raised in a Parisian suburb.
Isabelle husband, Blaise Matuidi
Matuidi began his football career at six, playing for his hometown club US Fontenay-sous-Bois and CO Vincennes. He was even selected to attend the prestigious Clairefontaine academy.
In 2004, Matuidi signed with Troyes and made his professional debut in the 2004-05 season. After participating in the 2008-09 edition of the UEFA Cup with Saint Etienne, he played European football for the first time.
Matuidi was transferred to PSG on a three-year deal in 2011. He won 16 domestic honors during his time with the club, Including four consecutive Ligue 1 titles.
He later joined Juventus, winning the domestic double in his first season, followed by two more consecutive league titles. Matuidi is currently associated with the MLS club Inter Miami.
Let us not forget that Matuidi is a 2018 World Cup winner and Euro 2016 runners-up.
Isabelle and Blaise Matuidi Kids
Their love story began at a very young age when Blaise met Isabelle in Troyes. After years of dating, Blaise romanticized his dream girl in the Grand Rex theatre as Isabelle was waiting for a Star Wars movie. Still, the screen played the montage of their pictures with a big question mark, to which Isabelle said yes.
In 2017 they tied the knot, which was attended by all of their family and friends. They have four children together. In May, their first daughter was born, and within the next three years, they gave birth to one son and a daughter. (Mylene, Naelle, Eden)
In 2021 Isabelle gave birth to a baby girl named Nahla Ivy Matuidi.
Isabelle Matuidi Career, Profession, Net Worth
Isabelle is a really talented female. She is a trained osteopath and has a certificate in banking as well. In addition, she is the founder and CEO of GIMmini Kids, which makes her a successful Entrepreneur.
She is also a social media influencer with 100k followers on Instagram and has a net worth of $500,000 in 2021.
Worth FAQs about Isabelle Matuidi
|When did Isabelle and Blaise Matuidi get married?
|They got married in 2017.
|What is Isabelle doing now?
|She is the CEO of GIMmini Kids
|How old is Isabelle?
|Isabelle is 34 years old
|Is Isabelle an American citizen?
|No, Isabelle is French
|What is Isabelle’s net worth?
|Isabelle has a net worth of $500,000