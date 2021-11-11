Erika Choperena is a child psychologist by profession. She is the wife of World Cup-winning striker Antoine Griezmann.

Choperena comes from Spain, and She is known for being the wife of Atletico Madrid star striker Antoine Griezmann.

Erika Choperena Facts

Birth Place Spain Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth (2021) $ 7,50,000 Salary (2021) NA Age 31 Date of Birth March 5, 1991 University San Sebastián University Nationality Spanish Spouse Antoine Griezmann Children 3 children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Erika Choperena and Antoinne Griezmann Families

Erika was born on March 5, 1991, in Spain. There are not many details about her family, but she shares a great connection with them.

Antoine Griezmann with his wife

Antoine Griezmann was born on March 21, 1991, in Macon, France, to father Alain, who was the town councilor, and Mother Isabelle was a former hospital staff member supervising the cleaning team.

Erika Choperena husband Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann began his playing career with his hometown club Macon. He was rejected by several clubs in France because of his size and lightweight frame but is now considered one of the best players of his generation.

Griezmann in Real Sociedad

He was offered a youth contract by Real Sociedad, and from there, his professional football journey started. He won the Segunda Division in his first season itself.

In 2014, he was offered a contract to join Atletico Madrid for a club record of 30 million Euros. Again, he created history, winning the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and La Liga Best Player. He is also the club’s fifth highest all-time goal scorer.

Antoine Griezmann made a name for himself at Athletico Mafrid

Griezmann became the fifth most expensive player when he signed a deal with Barcelona in 2019. However, his performance there was above par, and he returned to Atletico Madrid in 2021.

Antoine made his debut for the national team France at the age of just 22. He won the Silver Boot when France won the World Cup in 2018 and was the man of the match in the final.

Antoine Griezmann won the World Cup with France in 2018 (Image credit: Getty)

Erika Choperena and Antoine Griezmann Kids

The French Forward met Erika Choperena in San Sebastián in 2011 when Griezmann was associated with Real Sociedad. They crossed paths as Erika was studying at a boarding school next to where he trained.

Griezmann with his newborn daughter (Instagram)

It took Griezmann a year to win Erika’s heart. After dating for almost 6 years, they got married on June 15, 2017. They have the biggest of coincidences in life as all of their children share the same birthday.

They had their first child, Mia, in 2016, Second child in 2019, and third child in 2021, all sharing the same birth date of April 8.

Two daughters of Erika and Antoine Griezmann (Instagram)

Erika Choperena Career, Profession, Net Worth

Choperena has a degree in pedagogy which means she is a child psychologist, but she is passionate about fashion. Erika had a fashion blog named “Cordially Erika.”

Erika Choperena wife of Antoine Griezmann (Instagram)

Erika has a net worth estimated to be about $750K and makes from being a social media influencer with 349k Instagram followers.

Worth FAQs about Erika Choperena

When did Erika Choperena and Antoinne Griezmann get married? They got married on 15 June 2017. What is Erika doing now? She is a social media influencer and child psychiatrist How old is Erika? Erika is 31 years old Is Erika an American citizen? No, Erika is Spanish What is Erika’s net worth? Erika has a net worth of $750,000