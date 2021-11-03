Victoria Beckham: David Beckham wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Victoria Beckham is an English singer, songwriter, and television personality. She is the wife of one of the best midfielders of his generation David Beckham.
Victoria comes from the English land of Essex, and She is known for being the partner of football legend David Beckham.
Victoria Beckham Facts
|Birth Place
|Harlow, Essex, England
|Father’s Name
|Anthony William Adams
|Mother’s Name
|Jacqueline Doreen
|Star Sign
|Aries
|Net Worth (2021)
|$485 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|47
|Date of Birth
|17 April, 1974
|High School
|St. Mary’s High School
|Nationality
|British
|Spouse
|David Beckham
|Children
|Four Children
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Victoria and David Beckham Families
Victoria Beckham was born on April 17, 1974, in Essex, United Kingdom. She was born to her father, Anthony William Adams, an electronics engineer, and her mother, Jacqueline Doreen, a hairdresser. She is the eldest among her brother Christian Adams and sister Louise.
David Robert Joseph Beckham was born on May 2, 1975, in London, England. He is the son of Sandra Georgina, a hairdresser, and David Edward Alan, who worked as a kitchen fitter. David has two sisters, Lynne and Joanne. Beckham is known for his bending long-range free-kicks.
Victoria Beckham husband, David Beckham
Whenever we hear the name David Beckham only one thing comes to our mind his brilliant free-kicks from a long-range, especially the one he scored while playing with Manchester United. That goal is still recognized as one of the best. His professional club career began at an early age with Manchester United with players like Ryan Gigs, Gary Neville, Phill Neville, Paul Scholes.
Beckham was the scorer when United won the FA Youth Cup in May 1992.Beckham made his first-team debut at the age of just 17 with United, and there he won the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice, and the UEFA Champions League in 1999.He made his debut for England at 21, made 115 career appearances, and appeared at the three FIFA World Cup and two UEFA Euro.
Beckham has played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Millan, and Paris Saint-German when it comes to club football. In addition, he was named by Pele in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players. Beckham was also inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2008.
He is the first player to win leagues in four countries. Beckham retired after a 20-year career and won 19 major trophies. David is currently the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and Salford City.
David Beckham is regarded as a British Cultural Icon.
Victoria and David Beckham Kids
Victoria and David crossed paths in the Manchester United players lounge in 1997, and both were famous in their careers. They announced their engagement in 1998 during a press conference.Their first child Brooklyn was married four months before their wedding. They got married on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, Ireland.
They welcomed their second son Romeo on September 1, 2002, and their third son Cruz was born on February 20, 2005. The couple moved to the US after Beckham signed a deal with LA Galaxy. The couple welcomed their first daughter on July 10, 2011. After David’s retirement, they all moved back to England.
However, they again renewed their wedding vows in a private ceremony in 2017. On July 4, 2021, they celebrated their 22nd anniversary as a mark of being together for such a long time.
Victoria Beckham Career, Profession, Net Worth
Victoria pursued a career in music. In 1994, she joined the all-female group, the Spice Girls, with the name Victoria Adams. The group’s first singles album named “Wannabe” went to number one in the United Kingdom and 35 other countries. After that, she rose to popularity as a member of Spice Girls. They sold over 100 million records worldwide. In the Spice Girls, she was nicknamed the Posh Spice.
Beckham became an internationally recognized style icon and fashion designer. Her brand label was named the designer brand of the year in the UK. Victoria was appointed as the OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours. She has a joint net worth of 355 million Pounds. She is currently working as a fashion designer for several brands.
FAQs about Victoria Beckham
|When did Victoria and David Beckham get married?
|They got married on July 4, 1999
|What is Victoria Beckham doing now?
|Victoria Beckham is a fashion designer
|How old is Victoria?
|Victoria is 47 years old
|Is Victoria an American citizen?
|No,Victoria is a British citizen
|What is Victoria’s net worth?
|Victoria has a net worth of $485 million.
Read more: