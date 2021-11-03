Victoria Beckham: David Beckham wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Victoria Beckham is an English singer, songwriter, and television personality. She is the wife of one of the best midfielders of his generation David Beckham.

Victoria comes from the English land of Essex, and She is known for being the partner of football legend David Beckham.

Victoria Beckham Facts

Birth Place Harlow, Essex, England Father’s Name Anthony William Adams Mother’s Name Jacqueline Doreen Star Sign Aries Net Worth (2021) $485 million Salary (2021) NA Age 47 Date of Birth 17 April, 1974 High School St. Mary’s High School Nationality British Spouse David Beckham Children Four Children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Victoria and David Beckham Families



Victoria Beckham was born on April 17, 1974, in Essex, United Kingdom. She was born to her father, Anthony William Adams, an electronics engineer, and her mother, Jacqueline Doreen, a hairdresser. She is the eldest among her brother Christian Adams and sister Louise.

SEVILLE, SPAIN – JUNE 15: David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham attend the wedding of real Madrid football player Sergio Ramos and Tv presenter Pilar Rubio at Seville’s Cathedral on June 15, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

David Robert Joseph Beckham was born on May 2, 1975, in London, England. He is the son of Sandra Georgina, a hairdresser, and David Edward Alan, who worked as a kitchen fitter. David has two sisters, Lynne and Joanne. Beckham is known for his bending long-range free-kicks.

Victoria Beckham husband, David Beckham



Whenever we hear the name David Beckham only one thing comes to our mind his brilliant free-kicks from a long-range, especially the one he scored while playing with Manchester United. That goal is still recognized as one of the best. His professional club career began at an early age with Manchester United with players like Ryan Gigs, Gary Neville, Phill Neville, Paul Scholes.

David Beckham attends the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 21, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Beckham was the scorer when United won the FA Youth Cup in May 1992.Beckham made his first-team debut at the age of just 17 with United, and there he won the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice, and the UEFA Champions League in 1999.He made his debut for England at 21, made 115 career appearances, and appeared at the three FIFA World Cup and two UEFA Euro.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 11: David Beckham of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the third goal in the 1996 FA Charity Shield between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on August 11, 1996 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images)

Beckham has played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Millan, and Paris Saint-German when it comes to club football. In addition, he was named by Pele in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players. Beckham was also inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2008.



CADIZ, SPAIN – AUGUST 28: (L-R) David Beckham, Ronaldo, Raul Gonzalez and Julio Baptista celebrate after Ronaldo scored during a Primera Liga soccer match between Cadiz and Real Madrid on August 28, 2005 at the Ramon de Carranza stadium in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

He is the first player to win leagues in four countries. Beckham retired after a 20-year career and won 19 major trophies. David is currently the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and Salford City.

David Beckham is regarded as a British Cultural Icon.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – APRIL 18: David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami CF, greets fans prior to the game between Inter Miami FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy at DRV PNK Stadium on April 18, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Victoria and David Beckham Kids

Victoria and David crossed paths in the Manchester United players lounge in 1997, and both were famous in their careers. They announced their engagement in 1998 during a press conference.Their first child Brooklyn was married four months before their wedding. They got married on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, Ireland.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 03: England and Real Madrid football player David Beckham and wife Victoria pose at “The David Beckham Academy” launch party at Creative Artists Agency on June 3, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. The reception was a celebration in the partnership between sports and entertainment AEG and Beckham, which has established the Los Angeles and London locations of the David Beckham Academy. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AEG)



They welcomed their second son Romeo on September 1, 2002, and their third son Cruz was born on February 20, 2005. The couple moved to the US after Beckham signed a deal with LA Galaxy. The couple welcomed their first daughter on July 10, 2011. After David’s retirement, they all moved back to England.

LE HAVRE, FRANCE – JUNE 27: David Beckham is seen in the stands with his daughter, Harper, prior to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

However, they again renewed their wedding vows in a private ceremony in 2017. On July 4, 2021, they celebrated their 22nd anniversary as a mark of being together for such a long time.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 26: Romeo Beckham (C) receives the support of his family, brother Cruz Beckham (L), father David Beckham (2nd L), mother Victoria Beckham (2nd R) and brother Brooklyn Beckham (R) after taking part in the junior marathon during the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 26, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham Career, Profession, Net Worth

Victoria pursued a career in music. In 1994, she joined the all-female group, the Spice Girls, with the name Victoria Adams. The group’s first singles album named “Wannabe” went to number one in the United Kingdom and 35 other countries. After that, she rose to popularity as a member of Spice Girls. They sold over 100 million records worldwide. In the Spice Girls, she was nicknamed the Posh Spice.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Victoria Beckham attends the World premiere of “The Class of 92” at Odeon West End on December 1, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Beckham became an internationally recognized style icon and fashion designer. Her brand label was named the designer brand of the year in the UK. Victoria was appointed as the OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours. She has a joint net worth of 355 million Pounds. She is currently working as a fashion designer for several brands.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in the Royal Box on Centre Court before the Gentlemen’s Singles Final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

FAQs about Victoria Beckham

When did Victoria and David Beckham get married? They got married on July 4, 1999 What is Victoria Beckham doing now? Victoria Beckham is a fashion designer How old is Victoria? Victoria is 47 years old Is Victoria an American citizen? No,Victoria is a British citizen What is Victoria’s net worth? Victoria has a net worth of $485 million.

