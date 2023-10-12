James Frank Redknapp popularly called Jamie Redknapp is a former English footballer who currently works as a pundit on Sky Sports. In this blog, we will get to know more about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more.

Jamie Redknapp is a Liverpool icon and also a very famous pundit in the English media. He made more than 295 appearances in the Premier League for many top teams including Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur. Jamie represented the English national football team 17 times and retired from football in 2005.

Jamie Redknapp and ishowspeed. (Credits: Instagram)

Jamie Redknapp Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Barton on Sea, England Father’s Name Harry Redknapp Mother’s Name Sandra Harris Star Sign Cancer Net Worth £12 million Age 50 Birthday 25 June 1973 Nationality English Position Centre-Midfielder Senior Clubs Bournemouth, Liverpool, Tottenham, Southampton Height 1.83m Wife Frida Anderson Social Media Instagram

Jamie Redknapp Net Worth and Salary

Jamie Redknapp is estimated to have a net worth of around £12 million. The former midfielder has earned pretty well from his footballing career. Also, Jamie is still earning well from working as a pundit and wishes to increase his net worth.

Jamie Redknapp Club Career

Jamie Redknapp started his early career by joining Tottenham as a youth player. Jamie declined their professional contract offer as he wanted to play under his father Harry Redknapp who was a manager of AFC Bournemouth at that time.

After that, he went on to play for the Premier League giants Liverpool where he established himself as one of the best players of all time and made more than 300 appearances for them. He returned to Tottenham Hotspurs again and played for two and half seasons for them and later joined Southampton where he played under his father Harry Redknapp again.

Jamie Redknapp International Career

Jamie Redknapp was known to be a creative midfielder and was so technically skillful. He was also known to take precise and powerful free-kicks making him one of the best in his positions. The talented midfielder received the chance to represent his home country. Despite suffering from injuries in his career, Jamie had 17 caps for the England national football team and scored 1 goal.

Jamie Redknapp’s networth is £12 Million. (Credits: Instagram)

Jamie Redknapp Current Job

Jamie currently works as a pundit for Sky Sports full-time. He began his media career in 2004 by joining BBC as a pundit for the European Championships. He then became a regular pundit alongside Garry Neville on Sky Sports and also a regular columnist.

He became England’s one of the most famous pundits for using the word ‘literally’ often in his sentences. In 2010, he received the ‘Foot in the Mouth Award’ from the Plain English Campaign for his poor use of English.

Jamie Redknapp’s Personal Life

Jamie Redknapp was born on 25 June 1973 to the couple Harry Redknapp and Sandra Harris in Barton on Sea, England. He had a brother Mark Redknapp who is a model now. His father Harry was a manager of many top English clubs including West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspurs, and Queen Park Rangers FC. Jamie Redknapp was also the nephew of the Chelsea legend and the current manager of Everton FC Frank Lampard.

Jamie with his wife Frida (Credits: Instagram)

Jamie grew up with his father Harry on the south coast as his father was coaching AFC Bournemouth at that time. He went to Twynham School and started playing for the Sunday league youth teams with his older brother at the time.

Jamie Redknapp Wife – Frida Anderson

Jamie Redknapp married the model Frida Anderson at the Chelsea Registry Office located in London in 2021. The recently married couple gave birth to a baby boy named Raphael Anders Redknapp. Jamie was previously married to Louise Nurding, who was a famous pop singer in 1998.

Jamie and Louise gave birth to a boy in London named Charley Redknapp in 2004. And in 2008, they gave birth to their second child Beau Henry Redknapp. After 17 years of married life, the couple got divorced in December 2017. Jamie and Frida Anderson are leading a happy life now with their newborn child and hope they will be enjoying their time together.

The former midfielder has been seen endorsing a number of products till now including products like Avon, Beko, Burton, Thomas Cook, and Walkers. Jamie might have had sponsors while playing football as he was a famous player. His sponsor’s details are not available right now.

Jamie Redknapp Tattoos and Cars

Jamie Redknapp doesn’t really seem to be a fan of tattoos and his body is never spotted with tattoos, unlike some other players. He enjoyed driving cars maybe a bit too much as he was banned from driving for six months due to overspeeding. He was spotted driving a Mercedes across London many times and we believe that it is not the only car that he has in his garage.

Jamie is an Audi ambassador. (Credits: Instagram)

