Christopher Kamara popularly known as "Kammy" is a former English midfielder who represented many teams in the second division of the English League and also is a famous TV presenter

Chris Kamara played as a defensive midfielder for many second-division teams after getting relegated from the Premier League after playing there for four seasons. Despite being in the Premier League for just four seasons, The former English midfielder had around 20 years of his professional career.

Chris didn’t stop earning after retiring from football. He started not just one, but three other businesses. He was a successful analyst for many sports media. Without any delay, let’s get started to know more about him.

Chris Kamara Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Middlesbrough, England Father’s Name Alimamy Kindo Kamara Mother’s Name Irene Kamara Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $25 million Age 64 years Date of Birth 25 December 1957 Nationality English Jobs Presenter, Analyst, ex-Manager, Pundit, Singer Height 1.85 m Wife Anne Kamara Social Media Twitter

Instagram

Chris Kamara Net Worth and Salary

Chris Kamara is said to have a net worth of $25 million as reported by CAKnowldge. The former English midfielder did not only don the midfield but also established good revenue ways to don his net worth. He earned much as a professional footballer but his earnings contributed only a little to his total net worth.

The salary details of Chris Kamara are not available as his time as a player was so long back. He earned those figures by serving as a manager, an analyst, a pundit, and even a singer for a surprise.

Chris Kamara Personal Life

Chris was born on 25 December 1957 in Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England to the couple Alimamy Kindo Kamara and Irene Kamara. His siblings were Maria Kamara and George Kamara. His father was a heavy gambler and lost much of his wealth and even pushed him to a state where he would ask Chris’s mom for money to provide food for all three kids.

Chris suffered a lot of racial abuse during his young age being one of the fewest black families in Middlesbrough. Owing to his father’s insistence, Chris Kamara joined Royal Navy at the age of 16 and went on to play in the Royal Navy’s football team.

Chirs Kamara left his fans heartbroken after he broke down in tears revealing the health condition he is suffering from right now. He accused himself of ‘feeling like a fraud’ as a broadcaster due to the condition apraxia of speech – difficulty in speaking even when every muscle is functioning normally.

The fans went speechless after seeing his recent tweets about his health condition mentioning that it doesn’t feel like him anymore on TV and felt like someone had taken over his voice box.

Chris Kamara Previous Clubs

Chris Kamara signed his first professional contract at Portsmouth in November 1974. He was then sold to Swindon Town after spending three years at the club. He returned back to Portsmouth in 1981 and was traded to Brentford in the same year.

In 1985 he re-signed for Swindon Town and helped the club achieve two successive promotions to the second division. Later he signed for Stoke City in 1998 and after a successful time there, he moved to Leeds United in 1990. He went on a loan for the clubs Sheffield United and Middlesbrough before joining Sheffield on a permanent basis.

Chris Kamara International Career

Chris Kamara’s father was from Sierra Leone so Chris got a chance to play for the African cup of Nations in 1992 representing the country but he declined the offer. Chris, unfortunately, didn’t get to play for England in his 20 years of footballing time.

Chris Kamara Jobs

𝐔𝐍𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐕𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄, 𝐉𝐄𝐅𝐅!



Relive the Premier League's highest ever scoring match… 🤯☄️pic.twitter.com/0bs2iVLWtL — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 29, 2022

Chris joined Bradford City as a player-coach and even got appointed as the manager in 1995 and took the club from relegation to promotion out of the second division. He left the club in 1998 and joined Stoke City as a manager.

Chris did not stop just being a manager, later he joined Sky Sports and presented a number of shows and programs till now. He has also worked as an analyst and a pundit for Sky Sports.

Chris Kamara Wife – Anne Kamara

Chris Kamara tied the knot with Anne Kamara on 29 May 1982 and the couple has been leading a happy life till now. They gave birth to two sons Ben Kamara and Jack Kamara. Anne seems to be off the spotlight of the media as there is not much information available about her.

Chris Kamara Other Works and Charity

Apart from these things, Chris even followed his passion and sang a song titled ‘Sing 4 England’ which was released as England’s officially sanctioned tournament for Euro 2012. He released two albums in consecutive years in 2019 and 2020 for Christmas.

Chris Kamara’s name was added to the Show Racism the Red Card Hall of Fame in 2004 and as a player, he suffered a lot due to Racism. He was also awarded ‘The Above & Beyond in Memory of Sir Bill Cotton award’ for his contribution to charity.

Chris Kamara’s sponsor details are not available but should have had one as he was one of the important players. We don’t see Chris Kamara endorsing any product or brands on his social media but there are chances that the famous presenter will have one.

Chris Kamara Cars and Tattoos

Looks like Chris Kamra is not a fan of tattoos. The English midfielder has not been spotted with a single tattoo on his body. Chris Kamara started loving cars even when he was young. He has a bright-yellow Chrysler Alpine hatchback, a Mercedes 190E, and a Jaguar I-Pace in his garage and would love to add a Tesla Roadster, and a Bentley Flying Spur in his garage.

