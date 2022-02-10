Who Is Helene Svedin? Meet The Wife Of Luis Figo

Helene Svedin is famous for being the wife of Portuguese legend Luis Figo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Helene has achieved so much in her professional space. From childhood, her dream was to pursue a modelling career and she didn’t have any hesitations over her dream. She had a pretty clear plan and worked very hard to reach her goal. Getting such a wife is a boon and Luis Figo seems to be a lucky man! Destiny brought the duo together and they have remained together since then. Figo’s career is a subject of discussion for many media houses. But today, we are keeping aside his career and focusing more on his love life. Follow along to know more about the stunning wife of Luis Figo.

Helene Svedin & Wiki

Birthday October 22, 1976 Place of Birth Sollefteå, Sweden Nationality Swedish Residency Manchester Husband Luis Figo Job Model Instagram @helenesvedinfigo Height 5 ft 9 in (1.75m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) $1 Million – $5 Million

Helene Svedin Childhood and Family

Helene was born on October 22, 1976. She has managed to keep her personal information away from the public eye. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her father and mother, and we are uncertain about what kind of jobs they do. We couldn’t find out whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating to find relevant information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Luis Figo.

Helene Svedin is a successful model. (Credit: Daily Mail)

Helene Svedin Education

Helene completed her high school graduation from a local institution in Sweden. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her education and what type of student she was. However, we are confident that she had very clear plans for her career from an early age. As she entered the fashion industry at a young age, she didn’t enrol in a university programme.

Helene Svedin career

Helene started her modelling journey at the age of 16. She mostly did photoshoots for magazines in her early years. But to get a grand stage, she moved to Barcelona at the age of 21. She started networking with big fashion influencers in the city and made a good profile of herself. Her career saw a rapid rise at that time, and she gained popularity in the audience. She signed contracts with Wiener Models and East-West Models. Famous New York-based management firm Elite Model Management signed her.

She did catwalks with large brands and was featured in famous magazines such as GQ, Elle, Telva, Marie Claire, and Woman. She became the face of the H&M brand. She also worked with Giorgio Armani, Guess, Kia Motors, Land Rover and L’Oreal.

Helene Svedin was born in Sweden. (Picture was taken from Rich athletes)

Helene Svedin Net Worth

Helene has a whopping net worth of $1 Million – $5 Million. She mostly earned the sum from her successful modelling career. She is financially stable and can afford a luxurious living with her own earnings.

Luis Figo’s net worth is $50 Million. Well, that is a more significant number than his wife. The Portuguese star was one of the best players of his time and played with some of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Helene Svedin husband, Luis Figo

Luis Figo is considered one of the greatest players Portugal ever produced, and Portuguese people worship him as an idol due to his contributions to international football. He started his senior team journey with a local club, Sporting CP. He was spotted by Barcelona, who signed him in 1995. In the next five years, he became a star at the club, and fans craved his presence on the ground. That’s why when he decided to move to bitter Rival Real Madrid in 2000, it was seen as a great betrayal. After a spell with Inter Milan, he retired in 2009.

Luis Figo and his wife Helene Svedin love travelling. (Picture was taken from RichAthletes)

Helene Svedin and Luis Figo relationship

Luis Figo met with his wife Helene Svedin at Joaquín Cortés show in Barcelona. The duo started dating in 1996. We are uncertain whether it was love at first sight. They fell into love and decided to make it official. The couple got married in a lavish wedding ceremony on June 30, 2001, which was attended by all their family, friends and several teammates of Figo.

Helene Svedin and Luis Figo Children

Helene and Luis are proud parents of three daughters. Their first daughter Daniela was born in 1999. In February 2002, the pair was blessed with another daughter named Martina. In December 2004, their youngest daughter, Stella, was born.

Helene Svedin with her daughters. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Helene Svedin Social media

Helene has a huge social media presence. Her Instagram follower base currently stands at 108k. She mostly posts pictures of herself. From her Instagram activities, she certainly likes horses. She also has photos with her daughter and with her husband on her Insta feed.

FAQs about Helene Svedin

When did Helene Svedin and Luis Figo get married? The pair got married on June 30, 2001. What is Helene Svedin doing now? She is a Model. How old is Helene Svedin? She is 46 years old. Nationality of Helene Svedin? She is Swedish. What is Helene Svedin’s net worth? Her net worth is $1 Million – $5 Million.

Read More: