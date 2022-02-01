Pepe Wife Ana Sofia Moreira Wiki 2022- Age, Job, Family, Kids, Net Worth and more

Who Is Ana Sofia Moreira? Meet The Wife Of Pepe

Ana Sofia Moreira is a doctor by profession and is majorly known as the wife of Portugal football star Pepe. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Pepe is known as one of the most threatening defenders of this generation. The former Real Madrid star has gathered a lot of fame due to his controversial career. However, his legacy makes him a top personality in Portugal, followed by a large fanbase. Currently, he is playing at FC Porto and has given some top-notch performances in the UEFA Champions League. It seems the 38-years old central defender is going strong.

However, our subject isn’t Pepe’s life for today’s discussion. The Portuguese star has an entirely different personality in his private life and is currently married to a beautiful Doctor. Well, that might be a little strange for some of the fans that followed his on-field journey. However, it’s good to know that Pepe has a strong supporter in his home that knows how to stitch him up after he returns from brutal on-field clashes. So today, we will unfold many exciting facts about the life of Ana Sofia Moreira.

Ana Sofia Moreira Facts & Wiki

Birthday September 8, 1988 Place of Birth Portugal Nationality Portuguese Residency N.A Husband Pepe Job Doctor Instagram @asofiamoreira Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $1.5 Million

Ana Sofia Moreira Biography

Ana comes from a humble Portuguese family and achieved significant success in her professional life. She became a part of the Portuguese star Pepe in 2006. The pair maintains a healthy relationship and currently have a large family with two beautiful children.

Ana has always been ambitious about his career and future goals. Later in the article, we will find where she graduated, how she ended up becoming a doctor, and when she met with Pepe. So follow along!

Ana and Pepe met back in 2006. (Credit: Unfolded Magazine)

Ana Sofia Moreira Childhood and Family

Ana was brought into the world on September 8, 1988. The doctor lady likes to keep her personal life away from the public eye. She hasn’t yet disclosed any information about her father and mother in the media. We also failed to find out whether she has any siblings or not. However, we will continue our search and update the article with relevant data. So stay tuned!

Ana Sofia Moreira Education

Ana enrolled in a medical institution in Porto, Portugal. She graduated with a medical degree. We couldn’t fetch the institution’s name due to the lack of information. However, from what we know, she was a studious girl and had big ambitions for her career from childhood. She also liked to help others.

Ana Sofia Moreira career

Ana is currently an established doctor. She is very passionate about her job and has gained fame professionally for her incredible commitments. We are uncertain whether she is working at a hospital or has her own clinic.

Ana studied medicine at a university in Porto. (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com)

Pepe Wife Ana Sofia Moreira Net Worth

Ana currently has a net worth of $1.5 Million. It mainly represents her earnings from the medical profession. She also has a large fanbase on Instagram, and the number of admirers is continuously growing. And so in the future, she can use her reach as an influencer to bank even more money.

Ana Sofia Moreira and Pepe relationship

Ana and Pepe met in 2006. The Portuguese was playing for FC Porto at that time, and Ana was studying in her medical institution, which is also at Porto. We are uncertain whether Pepe visited the doctor to get a check-up and ended up falling in love, but one thing is sure after a few meet-ups, the pair knew they had a connection. The couple continued their dating for nine years before tying the knot in 2015. The private wedding ceremony was mainly attended by close friends and family.

Ana Sofia Moreira and Pepe Children

The pair has two beautiful girl children. Ana gave birth to their first daughter, Angeli Sofi Moreira Ferreira, On August 27, 2012. The couple welcomed their younger daughter, Emily Moreira Ferreira, in 2015.

Wife Ana Sofia Moreira and Pepe with their two beautiful children. (The photo was taken from Tumgir.com)

Ana Sofia Moreira Social media

Ana is very active on social media and mostly posts pictures with her husband, Pepe and two kids. The Portuguese doctor also seems passionate about travelling as she has posted some photos from her vacation time on Instagram. She currently has a large fanbase of 71.9k followers.

Ana also has a Twitter account under the name – @asofiamoreira3. She is not very active on her Twitter handle.

FAQs about Ana Sofia Moreira

When did Ana Sofia Moreira and Pepe get married? Ana and Pepe got married in 2015 after nine years of dating. What is Ana Sofia Moreira doing now? She is a doctor. How old is Ana Sofia Moreira? Ana is 33 years old. Nationality of Ana Sofia Moreira? Ana Sofia Moreira is Portuguese. What is Ana Sofia Moreira’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $1.5 Million.

