Matt Turner 2022: Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Matt Turner net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend, cars and more

Today we are going to take a look at the net worth of Matt Turner who has become one of the best goalkeepers in MLS in the last season. The 27-year-old star enjoyed his best spell to date last season and gained popularity for his incredible achievements.

Turner won the Supporters’ Shield last year, playing with the New England Revolution team. Not only for club competitions, but the shot-stopper also excelled for the national team as well. By keeping the highest clean sheets in the tournament, he helped the USMNT team secure the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2021.

Turner’s impressive performances attracted the attention of Premier League heavyweights Arsenal. It is believed that the Gunners are close to completing a £5.8million deal for the goalkeeper. Looking at his excellent CV, it seems the goalkeeper could give a tough competition to Mikel Arteta’sfirst choice keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Birth Place Park Ridge, New Jersey Father’s Name N.A Mother’s Name N.A Star Sign Cancer Net Worth $1.5 Million Age 27 Date of Birth 24 June 1994 Nationality American Position Goalkeeper Youth Clubs Fairfield Stags (2012–2015) Senior Clubs Jersey Express (2014–2015), New England Revolution (2016-2022), Richmond Kickers (loan), Arsenal (2022-) Achievements (Selected) CONCACAF Gold Cup (2021), Supporters’ Shield (2021)CONCACAF Gold Cup Golden Glove Award (2021), CONCACAF Gold Cup Best XI (2021), MLS All-Star (2021), MLS Goalkeeper of the Year (2021) Girlfriend Ash Lynne Children N.A Sponsorships N.A Social Media Instagram

Matt Turner net worth and salary

Matt Turner has been with the New England Revolution team for six years. He climbed the senior team’s ladder and recently became the first-choice goalkeeper. Even though an average American star earns a lot lower than the yearly wages of top European players, Matt used to make a handsome salary of $375,000.

Turner’s net worth is believed to be $1.5 Million, which primarily represents his earnings from his football contract. We couldn’t fetch any details about his business ventures or endorsements, so it’s still unknown whether he has any different sources of income.

Arsenal paid a handsome £5.8million for the American goalkeeper. Reports have started emerging that the Gunners’ no. 2 Bernd Leno is likely to leave Arsenal before the end of the winter transfer window. In such a situation, Turner will be an essential player for the squad. Even though we couldn’t fetch the details about the wage amount that Arsenal is currently offering to the goalkeeper, he would likely get a much better paycheck than the New England Revolution contract.

Matt Turner has a net worth of $1.5 Million. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Matt Turner Club Career

Matt Turner started his football journey from a young age and got the hang of the goalkeeper role when he played for his college, Fairfield University. He kept 21 clean sheets in 39 appearances for his college.

After showing his skills in a professional trial at New England Revolution, he was awarded a professional contract in 2016. However, due to his lack of experience, he was shipped to United Soccer League club Richmond Kickers on a loan move in the first season. He made his professional debut against Toronto FC.

On March 3, 2018, Turner made his MLS debut after returning from his loan spell. Since then, he has been with the team and made considerable contributions. His best period came in the last two years. He was voted the Revolution Player of the Year in 2020. In 2021, he gave an incredible performance in the MLS All-Star Game and saved two penalties in the process. He also won the MLS goalkeeper of the season award last season.

Turner won the best keeper of MLS award last season. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Matt Turner International career

Turner made his national debut on January 31, 2021. He gained the no. 1 spot in the USMNT team within only one year. Turner played a crucial part in America’s Golden Cup triumph last year. He kept five clean sheets in the tournament – most by any player and won the Golden Glove award. He has cemented his position in the first team, and it seems his career will only go upwards.

Matt Turner is currently the no. 1 goalkeeper of the American national football team. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Matt Turner Family

Turner was brought into the world on 24 June 1994. Turner hasn’t disclosed any information about his father and mother. We couldn’t fetch information on whether he has siblings or not. We are still hunting for more details and will update the article if we find relevant data. So stay tuned!

Matt Turner Girlfriend – Ash Lynne

Turner is currently in a relationship with Ash Lynne, a fitness instructor. They have been together for a long time. However, the couple has chosen to keep their private life secret and doesn’t share much information online. They frequently share photos on their Instagram page. But, from their activity, it’s still uncertain whether they are planning to get married soon or not. The pair currently doesn’t have any children.

Matt Turner with girlfriend Ash Lynne.

Matt Turner Car and Tattoo

Turner doesn’t have any tattoos on his body currently. He hasn’t yet shared any information about the type of cars he owns. We tried to search his Instagram profile for pictures, but we failed to find any image of his ride.

Matt Turner Social Media

Turner is relatively active on Instagram. He mainly shares clips from his matches and training sessions. Sometimes, he shares photos with his girlfriend, Ash Lynne. But mostly, he doesn’t like to attract media attention to his private life and keeps a low online profile.

