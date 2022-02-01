Who Is Natacha van Honacker? Meet The Wife Of Eden Hazard

Natacha van Honacker is majorly known as the wife of Real Madrid star Eden Hazard. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Eden Hazard is currently playing with one of the most famous clubs in the world. However, even before moving to the Bernabeu, the Belgian star wreaked havoc in the Premier League playing for Chelsea. Therefore, there is no shortage of admirers for the 31-year-old. However, very few know about the love of his life – Natacha van Honacker. So, today we will find out what the Belgian beauty is up to nowadays.

Natacha van Honacker Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1992 Place of Birth Belgium Nationality Belgian Residency N.A Husband Eden Hazard Job Housewife Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Natacha van Honacker Biography

Natacha is from the same neighbourhood, Hazard. The duo has known each other from a very young age. Currently, they maintain a healthy relationship and have increased the size of their family over the years.

Natacha comes from a humble Belgian family. She is very secretive about her personal life and doesn’t share much information online. Therefore, it has been challenging for us to get a detailed view of her life and career. However, we have put together an informative article that will help you connect the dots with the available information. So follow along!

Natacha and Hazard have been together for a long time. (Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images)

Natacha van Honacker Childhood and Family

Natacha was born in 1992. As we mentioned earlier, she has maintained a secret lifestyle; we couldn’t find any information about her father and mother. We don’t know their names and what type of jobs they did. However, her childhood and family facts are currently under review, and we will update the article as soon as we find new data.

Natacha van Honacker Education

Natacha completed her high school education at a local institution. We don’t know whether she continued her studies after that. After completing her early education, she moved with Hazard to France. So she might not have been able to get a university degree.

Natacha moved to France with Hazard.

Natacha van Honacker career

Natacha has been with Hazard from a very early age. When Hazard moved to France after signing for Lille, she followed him. Furthermore, she became pregnant at a very young age. So starting a career was very difficult for her. With the professional growth of Hazard, it wasn’t even necessary for her to earn money.

From what we know, she is a full-time housewife. She is also an excellent cook and a passionate reader. Natacha has a secret recipe for Pizza that the other family members love. Natacha is also very passionate about travelling. Her favourite destination is New York. Furthermore, the Belgian beauty has also visited famous places worldwide. Disneyland in Paris is one of her vacation destinations.

The Hazard family at Disneyland. (Photo was taken from Sports Virsa)

Natacha van Honacker Net Worth

As we mentioned earlier, Natacha is a full-time housewife and doesn’t have any other jobs. Her husband Hazard is one of the highest-paid superstars in La Liga. The Belgian footballer currently earns €13 Million per year and has a net worth of €100 million. With that type of money, the Hazard family undoubtedly lives a luxurious life.

Natacha van Honacker and Eden Hazard relationship

Hazard first met with Natacha when he was 14-years of age. Even though Natacha didn’t feel the attraction after the first meeting, it was love at first sight for Hazard. He was shy at that time and couldn’t approach her the first time. However, soon after, the Pair started going out together and found the connection.

In 2005, Hazard decided to move to France after signing a contract with Lille. At that time, the duo was deep into love, and the separation might have been a challenging phrase for them. However, soon after completing her studies, Natacha moved to France to stay in a live-in relationship.

After several years of being together, they finally got married in 2015. It was a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Natacha has been a fierce supporter of Hazard throughout his career. She also made some important career decisions for Hazard. She played a significant role in Hazard’s move to Real Madrid. The Belgian star also revealed that he asked Natacha to decide whether to move to PSG or not.

Natacha at Stamford Bridge. (Photo was taken from Alamy.com)

Natacha van Honacker and Eden Hazard Children

Hazard became a father at the age of only 19 when Natacha gave birth to Hazard’s first child, Yannis, on December 19 2010. In 2013, the couple welcomed their second child – Leo and two years later, their younger son, Samy came to the earth.

Natacha van Honacker Social media

Unlike other wives of famous football stars, Natacha doesn’t like the stardom and excessive media attention. So she has chosen to keep her private life away from the public eye and doesn’t have any account on famous social media pages.

FAQs about Natacha van Honacker

When did Natacha van Honacker and Eden Hazard get married? Natacha and Eden got married in 2015 after nine years of dating. What is Natacha van Honacker doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Natacha van Honacker? Natacha is 30 years old. Nationality of Natacha van Honacker? Natacha van Honacker is Belgian. What is Natacha van Honacker’s net worth? She is a housewife and doesn’t earn money currently.

