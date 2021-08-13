Fern Hawkins – Harry Maguire Wife, Net Worth, Kids, Career and Family

Fern Hawkins is best known as the wife to be Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is one of the top names currently in the world football. The 28-year-old is a Sheffield United boy. However, he made a name for himself at Leicester City. The Foxes signed him in 2017 from Hull City. The player will soon begin another season with Manchester United. Off the field, Harry Maguire is engaged to Fern Hawkins.

Harry Maguire for Manchester United

Let us know more about Harry Maguire’s wife, Fern Hawkins.

Fern Hawkins: Harry Maguire wife?

The player is not yet married. However, he has a woman in his life. In 2018, Maguire got engaged to Fern Hawkins. Like Maguire, Hawkins is born and bred in Sheffield. Unsurprisingly, the couple have been together ever since Maguire was playing for Sheffield United.

via Fern Hawkins Instagram

She is a student of science and physiotherapy. Hawkins graduated with first class honours in 2017.

Fern Hawkins has a huge following on Instagram. She has 80.4k followers on the platform. She regularly posts about her husband and family and her adorable dog – Simba.

Hawkins is a popular figure among the Harry Maguire fans. She was famously snapped along with her husband during the FIFA World Cup Russia. The image is subjected to many memes on Twitter.

Harry Maguire and Fern Hawkins engagement

The duo got engaged in February 2018. The news was revealed by Hawkins via Instagram. She posted the following on her handle –

“On Saturday night, Harry made me the happiest girl in the world & asked me to marry him in the most perfect way.”

The couple are yet to get hitched.

Harry Maguire and Fern Hawkins children

The couple had their first kid in April 2019. They were blessed with daughter – Lillie Saint Maguire. Lite hearted jokes were shared by football fans as she was born exactly 9 months after England’s victory over Colombia in the Quarter-Finals of the FIFA World Cup.

via Fern Hawkins Instagram

Fern and Harry soon had their second child. In May 2020, Fern gave birth to another daughter – Piper Rose.

Fern Hawkins Net Worth

Information about what Fern Hawkins does for a living is unknown. Hence, a net worth could not be suggested.

However, according to transfermarkt, Harry Maguire’s has a salary of €41million. Something which he sure would be sharing with his fiancee.

The English centre-back is the world’s most expensive defender ever. Manchester United signed Harry Maguire for a report 70 million pounds. The player had a difficult few moments intially. However, he has managed to overcome that patch. Currently he is one of the top players in the country.

He played a prominent role in England’s journey to the final of Euro 2020. He will soon linkup with Raphael Varane at Manchester United. Along with the Frenchman, Maguire could form one of the best defensive partnerships in the world.