Who Is Jorgelina Cardoso? Meet The Wife Of Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria Wife Jorgelina Cardoso Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Jorgelina Cardoso came from a humble Argentine family. She had her limitations, but that didn’t stop her from travelling the world and supporting her husband wherever he has gone. Even though, the duo has been together for a long time. Many fans have misconceptions about their relationship. Jorgelina doesn’t share much private information online and that’s why it’s quite challenging to track her down. However, we have gathered all the important information about the stunning Argentine lady. So follow along to know more about the wife of Angel Di Maria.

Jorgelina Cardoso Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 11, 1982 Place of Birth Rosario, Argentina Nationality Argentinian Residency Paris Husband Angel Di Maria Job Housewife Instagram @jorgelinacardoso26 Height 5ft 4in(162cm) Weight 58 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christian Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Jorgelina Cardoso Childhood and Family

Jorgelina Cardoso was born on July 11, 1982, making her 40 years old. She is seven years older than Di Maria. Well, that’s a huge age gap. So now we know who is the more mature partner in the relationship. Her father’s name is Papito Lindo. She hasn’t disclosed much information regarding her personal life. That’s why we currently don’t know her mother’s name and what job she did. We are uncertain whether she has a sibling. Our information suggests that she belong to a religious family. We are still investigating the missing pieces and will update the article if we find any new data.

Angel Di Maria and wife Jorgelina Cardoso at Ballon d’Or ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jorgelina Cardoso Education

Jorgelina spent her childhood and early adulthood in Argentina. That’s why she completed her education at a local institution in her own country. After graduating high school, she enrolled at the University of Buenos Aires. She hasn’t disclosed yet which course did she took. However, we believe she was an intelligent and hard-working student. Her unique abilities include efficiency in a lot of foreign languages. She speaks fluent French, Spanish and English.

Jorgelina Cardoso career

Jorgelina is a full-time housewife. We are uncertain whether she pursued any different role early on in her career. But, currently, she is the lady boss of the Di Maria family. Looking after their child and making decisions around the house is not an easy task; however, she has performed her role extensively.

Jorgelina also plays a significant role in taking important career decisions for Di Maria. One notable mention is that when the Argentine star footballer got to play for Manchester United, the family had to move to Manchester for a year. However, Jorgelina didn’t like the place at all and pushed her husband to move to Paris. Professionally, the move has worked out very well for the Argentine star.

Di Maria and Jorgelina during vacation. (Picture: Instagram Jorgelina Cardoso)

Jorgelina Cardoso Net Worth

We are uncertain about Jorgelina’s source of earnings at this point. That’s why we don’t have any knowledge about her net worth. We are actively searching for the missing details and will update the article if we find relevant data.

On the other hand, Angel Di Maria earns a handsome amount of money from his PSG contract. His current yearly wage is believed to be $7 Million, and he has a total net worth of $18 million. With that kind of money, the family affords a luxurious living in Paris.

Jorgelina Cardoso husband, Angel Di Maria

Di Maria started his senior team journey with local team Rosario Central. Soon his incredible abilities and breathtaking skills were scouted by top European teams. He spent a successful spell at Benfica. In 2010, Real Madrid signed him and made him a star. The one year spell with Manchester United didn’t go very well. But since joining PSG in 2015, he has been a top forward. He has over 150 goals and 240 assists in his club career. However, his career with the Argentina national team is even more beautiful. Recently he became the nation’s hero after scoring a goal in the final of Copa America 2020.

Jorgelina Cardoso and Angel Di Maria relationship

Jorgelina and Di Maria have been together for a long time. They met more than a decade back. We are uncertain exactly where and when they meet. We currently don’t know whether it was love at first sight. However, the duo stayed together and fought many difficulties on the road. They tied the knot in 2011, and it has been 11 years that their marriage has stood still. All of their friends and family members attended their beautiful wedding ceremony in Argentina.

The duo has been together for more than a decade. (Picture: Instagram Jorgelina Cardoso)

Jorgelina Cardoso and Angel Di Maria Children

Jorgelina and Angel Di Maria have two children together. Their first daughter, Mia Di María, was born in 2013. Due to premature birth, their newborn baby was put into a particular facility. But after six months hospital discharged her claiming to be perfectly healthy. The duo welcomed their second daughter, Pia Di Maria, on November 3, 2017.

Angel Di Maria with wife and beautiful daughters. (Picture was taken from sportsburnout.com)

Jorgelina Cardoso Social media

Jorgelina has gained popularity on Instagram. Currently, she has 464k followers. She mainly posts pictures of their family and images of their two beautiful daughters. She is not the typical WAG that likes to showcase her beauty, and that’s why she doesn’t post solo pictures much.

FAQs about Larissa Saad

When did Jorgelina Cardoso and Angel Di Maria get married? The pair got married in 2011. What is Jorgelina Cardoso doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Jorgelina Cardoso? She is 40 years old. Nationality of Jorgelina Cardoso? She is Argentinian. What is Jorgelina Cardoso’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

