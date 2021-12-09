Chloe Wealleans-Watts: Mason Mount girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family

Chloe Wealleans-Watts is a singer from Northumberland and is known as the girlfriend of one of the best-attacking mid-fielders in Mason Mount.

Watts comes from Northumberland, and she is known for being the long time partner of UEFA Champions League winner Mason Mount.

Chloe Waelleans-Watts Facts

Birth Place Northumberland, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign NA Net Worth (2021) $ 10 million Salary (2021) NA Age 22 Date of Birth 1999 University NA Nationality British Spouse Mason Mount Children No Social Media Instagram,

Chloe and Mason Mount Families

Chloe was born in 1999 to her mother, Claire Wealleans. She has a younger brother named Cole and a sister named Cleo, Nothing much information is disclosed about her family.

Mason Mount with his girlfriend Chloe (Pinterest)

Mason Mount was born on 10 January 1999 in Portsmouth, England, to father Tony, a former non-league footballer who later coached local clubs.

Chloe Wealleans-Watts boyfriend, Mason Mount

Mason Mount joined Chelsea in 2005 and, just at the age of 18, was promoted to Chelsea’s senior team. He won two FA Youth Cups, the UEFA Youth League.

PORTO, PORTUGAL – MAY 29: Mason Mount of Chelsea celebrates winning the Champions League following the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Carl Recine – Pool/Getty Images)

He joined Vitesse and Derby County on consecutive loans between 2017 and 2019. Mount established himself as an integral part of Chelsea in the last two years as the team won UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in 2021.

PORTO, PORTUGAL – MAY 29: Mason Mount of Chelsea celebrates with the Champions League Trophy following their team’s victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Carl Recine – Pool/Getty Images)

Mount made his senior international debut for England at just 20 and was a part of the team at UEFA Euro 2020.

Chloe and Mason Mount Kids

Mason met Chloe in 2017 and began dating soon after that. The singer shared a photo with Mount in Dubai last year. They have no kids, but their relationship is going strong.

Chloe Profession, Career, Net Worth

The Northumbrian girl started entering the competition at the age of 14. In 2013 she won the Teen Star competition and had never looked back since then.

Chloe is the girlfriend of Chelsea mid-fielder Mason Mount (Instagram)

Baby Girl Music invited her to join their artist development program. She even competed in the Open Mic UK finals in 2014. As of now, Chloe is a member of the 303, an all-girl band. She appeared in 303’s first single, Whisper, released in 2018 and won several singing competitions.

Chloe is a singer and a model by profession (Instagram)

Chloe is active on social media, modelling, and works under Storm management. In addition, she performs music on stage, radio, television and in films.

FAQs about Chloe Wealleans-Watts

When did Chloe and Mason Mount get married? They are not married What is Chloe doing now? She is a singer and a model How old is Chloe? Chloe is 21 years old. Nationality of Chloe? Chloe Wealleans is British What is Chloe’s net worth? They have a combined net worth of $10 million.

