Anna Grygier – Lukasz Fabianski Wife, her Family and more 

Anna Grygier is famous for being the wife of West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Anna Grygier is the childhood sweetheart of Lukasz Fabianski. Despite having massive fame online, she doesn’t share much personal information other than her photos. She has been with Fabianski during the whole career journey, hence over time she has become the closest person that Fabianski goes to whenever he feels down.

The Polish beauty mostly keeps a low-key profile, but we have managed to gather a lot of information about her intriguing lifestyle. After a massively successful spell at Swansea, Lukasz Fabianski was signed by West Ham in 2018. Even though he started as a backup keeper, he rapidly moved to the starting XI after showing some top-notch performances.

Currently, he has become a reliable player for his team. It remains to be seen how his career progresses, but for this article, we are more interested in his love life. So follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of Lukasz Fabianski.

Anna Grygier Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1983 Place of Birth Kostrzyn nad Odrą, Poland Nationality Polish Residency London, UK Partner Lukasz Fabianski Job N.A Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Anna Grygier Childhood and Family

Anna is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world.

Anna Grygier was born in Kostrzyn nad Odrą, Poland. (Credit: Viva.pl)

We believe she was born around 1983, but due to the lack of information, her birthdate is not confirmed. She was born in Kostrzyn nad Odrą, Poland, in the same locality as her partner. She hasn’t shared much about her parents.

Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Anna, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing her characteristics. We are unsure whether the Polish beauty has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information about the beautiful wife of Lukasz Fabianski. So stay tuned!

Anna Grygier Education

Anna completed her education in Poland. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams. We don’t have any information about her further education; hence we are unsure whether she enrolled in college for further studies.

Anna Grygier Career

Anna used to work as a banker in Poland in the initial years of her professional life, however, what she is doing now is unknown. We believe the Polish beauty is currently a housewife. She travels a lot, as she loves nature and meeting new people.

Anna used to work as a banker in Poland. (Credit: Viva.pl)

Sometimes, she goes to the stadium to support Fabianski. As The Hammers goalkeeper spends most time in training or matches, he doesn’t get much time to fulfil the household requirements and daily chores, so Anna stays at home and oversees the activities. She is also a mother, so her responsibilities have increased as well. Now, she spends most of her time with her son.

Anna Grygier Net Worth

Anna hasn’t shared her net worth yet. We don’t know her current role, so it’s hard to guess how much she earns. We believe she gets money from her boyfriend. Being a top star at West Ham, Fabianski’s wages are significant, so the Polish star uses the money to provide her family with a luxurious life.

Anna Grygier and Lukasz Fabianski relationship

Lukasz Fabianski went to the same school as his wife; hence the duo met in high school. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting.

The duo tied the knot in 2013. (Credit: Oh My Football)

When Anna met Fabianski, he wasn’t a star of the game. However, Rute wasn’t impressed by his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision. They started dating in the year 2005 and have remained inseparable since then. After several years of ups and downs, they finally tied the knot in 2013 at the Collegiate Church in Szamotuły.

Anna Grygier and Lukasz Fabianski Children

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jan Fabianski in 2015. They have shared some beautiful snaps of the newborn on their Instagram handles. The duo felt proud after becoming parents for the first time, it was overwhelming initially, but they managed the job pretty well.

Lukasz Fabianski beside his wife and son. (Credit: Instagram)

Anna Grygier Social media

Anna is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. We couldn’t find any account of her on major social media platforms. Fabianski respects his wife’s stance regarding social media and doesn’t post a lot of images on his own account either.

FAQs about Anna Grygier

When did Anna Grygier and Lukasz Fabianski get married? They got married in 2013. What is Anna Grygier doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Anna Grygier? She is 39 years old. Nationality of Anna Grygier? She is Polish. What is Anna Grygier’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.