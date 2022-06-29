Abbey Clancy – Peter Crouch Wife, her Family and more 

Abbey Clancy is a renowned model and she is the wife of former England striker Peter Crouch. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background Abbey has achieved paramount success in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with former England striker Peter Crouch and has welcomed three children together.

In this article, we are going to learn about the nitty-gritty of their relationship. So, stay tuned! Peter Crouch had a fabulous career in England. While playing with several top-tier clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham, and Aston Villa, the Englishman scored a bunch of goals.

He was a joy to watch during his prime years and we can understand why he has taken up such a large space in Abbey’s heart. The duo has been together for a long time. So, let’s dive deep into the article to find out more about the stunning wife of Peter Crouch,

Abbey Clancy Facts & Wiki

Birthday 10 January 1986 Place of Birth Liverpool, England Nationality English Residency England Partner Peter Crouch Job Lingerie and Catwalk Model Instagram @abbeyclancy Height 1.75m Weight 55 kg – 60 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) $3.4 million

Abbey Clancy Childhood and Family

The second of Karen (née Sullivan’s) and Geoffrey Thomas Clancy’s four children, Clancy was born in Liverpool’s district of Woolton. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family.

We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. She has three siblings with whom she has maintained a healthy bond. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Peter Crouch.

Abbey Clancy Education

Abbey went to St Mary’s Primary School and St Julie’s Catholic High School. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to London After completing high school graduation.

Abbey Clancy Career

Abbey is a professional model. She rose to fame after coming second in Britain’s Next Top Model in 2006. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous brands including Arena magazine, Triumph Bonneville Motorbike, Sports Illustrated magazine etc.

Abbey is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. She enjoyed her role and excelled in several opportunities. As her status got bigger she landed modelling work from UK Esquire, Umbro sportswear, LOVE magazine’s Advent Calendar, and British Elle.

Abbey also runs a clothing line of her own named AW ’19 collection. Her vision and hard work have taken the brand to immense heights. They have kept their prices affordable for regular people which has attracted a lot of customers.

Abbey Clancy Net Worth

Abbey’s net worth is $3.4 million, mostly from her successful modelling gigs and businesses. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch relationship

Peter Crouch met with his wife in 2006 after Abbey appeared in Britain’s Next Top Model. The duo first met at a party hosted by their mutual friend. The Englishman was playing for Liverpool at that time, and he was already a superstar.

Peter Crouch met with his wife in 2006. (Credit: Instagram)

Abbey was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career. The duo got married in January 2011. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch Children

Sophia Ruby, Liberty Rose, Johnny, and Jack are Abbey’s four children. She gave birth to the couple’s first son in January 2018 before giving birth to their second in June 2019. Peter Crouch, Abbey’s husband, announced the birth of their third son on June 4, 2019.

Peter Crouch with his children. (Credit: Instagram)

Abbey Clancy Social Media

Abbey is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she loves spending time with her family and they often travel to exotic places to spend free time.

Abbey has a large social media fan following. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Abbey Clancy

When did Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch get married? The duo got married in 2011. What is Abbey Clancy doing now? She is a model and a businesswoman. How old is Abbey Clancy? She is 36 years old. Nationality of Abbey Clancy? She is English. What is Abbey Clancy’s net worth? Her net worth is $3.4 million.