Tania Lara – Pablo Fornals Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Tania Lara is famous for being the girlfriend of West Ham midfielder star Pablo Fornals. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Tania has become the biggest supporter of Pablo Fornals. The Spanish beauty has progressed emphatically in her career. From the love perspective, she has one of the most thriving love stories in the football world. Being a secretive person, she doesn’t share much on the internet, that’s why fans know very little about her.

Pablo Fornals joined West Ham in 2019 and since then he has become a crucial part of the Hammers’ squad. The Spaniard has developed himself into a top-notch professional and has given some influential knocks that helped the team secure a respectable position on the Premier League table. Now, let’s find out more about the stunning girlfriend of Pablo Fornals.

Tania Lara Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 11, 1996 Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency England Partner Pablo Fornals Job Interior Designer Instagram @tannialv Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Tania Lara Childhood and Family

Tania was born on July 11, 1996, in Spain. We don’t have much information about her family as the Spanish beauty hasn’t shared much private information on the internet. But, we believe her parents did a fantastic job raising her.

Tania was born in Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

They were highly involved with her childhood life; that’s why most of Tania’s characteristics are influenced by her parents. We are unsure whether she is her parent’s only child or has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Pablo Fornals.

Tania Lara Education

Tania went to a local high school. Even though she wasn’t one of the best students in her class, she had big ambitions from childhood. Later, the Spanish beauty pursued a degree in interior design as she was highly interested in the world of design.

Tania Lara career

Tania was a store assistant in a cloth store in the initial years of her career. Later when Fornals moved to London to play with West Ham, the Spanish beauty followed her boyfriend, leaving her job behind.

Even though Tania is not a professional interior designer, she is planning to enter the field. She was passionate about designing from an early age. So, when she completed her education, she wanted to make a career out of her passion. She might open her own agency in future, but currently, she is only concentrating on building a respectable profile in her industry.

Tania was a store assistant in a cloth store. (Credit: Instagram)

Tania Lara Net Worth

Tania’s current net worth is under review. We believe she has been earning a hefty salary from her interior designer role. But as we don’t know her exact earnings, we couldn’t calculate her net worth.

Tania’s boyfriend Fornals earns a significant salary from his West Ham contract. The pair’s added income gives them the luxury to enjoy life to its full extent.

Tania Lara and Pablo Fornals relationship

Pablo Fornals met with his wife in 2016. It was love at first sight for both of them as they were pretty overwhelmed by each other’s charm. Tania was convinced that her partner was exceptional and could achieve incredible heights. She stood by her boyfriend and supported him in every step of his career.

Pablo Fornals met with his wife in 2016. (credit: Instagram)

Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. They haven’t tied the knot yet, but considering they are young, they have enough time to make such a big decision.

Tania Lara and Pablo Fornals Children

The duo welcomed their first child, a son – Martín in November 2021. They were pretty overwhelmed at first, but gradually they managed the task of parenthood and currently they seem to be enjoying it.

Tania Lara Social media

Even though Tania has an Instagram account she has kept it private. We believe the Spanish beauty doesn’t want to reveal many details about her in the media. She is the kind of woman who enjoys peaceful life without the media’s intervention and thus doesn’t like the idea of sharing everything with the world through social media.

Pablo Fornals and his wife while on vacation. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Tania Lara

When did Tania Lara and Pablo Fornals get married? They are yet to get married. What is Tania Lara doing now? She is an interior designer. How old is Tania Lara? She is 26 years old. Nationality of Tania Lara? She is Spanish. What is Tania Lara’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.