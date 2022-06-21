Shantal Mayo – Hector Herrera Wife, her Family and more 

Shantal Mayo is famous for being the wife of Atletico Madrid star Hector Herrera. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite many barriers in her life, Shantal has achieved an enormous amount of success in her professional and personal life. She has the support of a caring family that has helped her to be the person she is today. She is very famous on social media and makes a lot of public appearances and enjoys attention and stardom.

Hector Herrera has achieved huge success with Atletico Madrid and is currently a crucial asset of Cholo Simeone. However, today we are not going to discuss his career. Today we are going to take a close and detailed look into the interesting life of the wife of Hector Herrera – Shantal Mayo. Without further ado let’s get started!

Shantal Mayo Facts & Wiki

Birthday November 15, 1990 Place of Birth Pachuca, Mexico Nationality Mexican Residency Spain Boyfriend Hector Herrera Job Entrepreneur Instagram @shanmayo Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Evelyn Ledesma and Mariana Ledesma (sisters) Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Shantal Mayo Childhood and Family

Shantal Mayo was born on November 15, 1990, to a Mexican family. Her father and mother did an excellent job raising the child. They educated her with good ethics and values that moulded her personality.

Shantal Mayo was born in a Mexican family. (Credit: thrillng.com)

The capacity to manage pressure at such a young age is truly incredible, and her family is the reason for that type of behaviour. She also has two sisters named Evelyn Ledesma and Mariana Ledesma. The family is very close and often goes to dinner together. Follow along to learn about the career and day-to-day life of the stunning wife of Hector Herrera.

Shantal Mayo Education

Shantal went to a local high school. She was an enthusiastic student and enjoyed the process of studying. Later on, her technique to maintain higher concentration helped her excel in her entrepreneurial journey. Whether the Beautiful Mexican lady went to college is a complete mystery to us.

Shantal Mayo career

Shantal was passionate about building something on her own and she decided to give it a shot when he moved with Hector Herrera. The Mexican beauty was determined to launch a product that would solve a crucial problem for her customers and would help make the world a better place. She became successful in her endeavour after launching her clothing line which caters to the need of a vibrant and diverse customer range.

Shantal also has a marketing agency by the name of Stay on Social. Her company helps businesses and individual content creators market their products and content on different social media platforms.

Shantal is an entrepreneur. (Credit: unfoldedmagzine.com)

Shantal Mayo Net Worth

Shantal has a significant net worth which mostly represents her earnings from businesses. She is very different from the typical WAG regarding bank balances. She mainly invests her money into the business. She also has the support of her husband who earns a lot from his professional contract with Atletico Madrid. Their added income is so huge that it ensures a luxurious lifestyle for them.

Shantal Mayo and Hector Herrera relationship

Hector Herrera met his wife when he was playing for Pachuca back in 2008. From the very beginning, they knew they had a connection. After some time, they found themselves deeply in love. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years.

Shantal followed her man to Portugal and Spain. The pair makes a lot of public appearances and seems to be a happy couple. The duo tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony where some of their close friends and family members were invited. That’s why we currently don’t know the date of their marriage.

Hector Herrera met his wife when he was playing for Pachuca back in 2008. (Credit: Oh My Football)

Shantal Mayo and Hector Herrera Children

Shantal and Hector are extremely fortunate couples since they have two wonderful children. Shantal gave birth to the couple’s son, David Herrera, in 2009, barely a year after they met. In 2015, the couple had their second child, a lovely daughter, Mia Valentina Herrera.

Hector Herrera with his wife and children. (Credit: footballers-wags-kids.tumblr.com)

Shantal Mayo Social media

Shantal is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She sometimes promotes her brand through her social media channel. Mostly she posts adorable pictures of herself and with her husband and children.

FAQs about Shantal Mayo

When did Shantal Mayo and Hector Herrera get married? They got married in a private wedding ceremony. What is Shantal Mayo doing now? She is an entrepreneur. How old is Shantal Mayo? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Shantal Mayo? She is Mexican. What is Shantal Mayo’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.