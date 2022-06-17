Sofija Milosevic – Luka Jovic Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Sofija Milosevic is famous for being the girlfriend of Real Madrid’s Serbian forward Luka Jovic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sofija is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the girlfriend of Los Blancos forward Luka Jovic. Even though the Serbian beauty has been long exposed to the spotlight, she hasn’t shared much about her personal life. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article. So, stay tuned!

Luka Jovic sparked brilliance during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, which eventually made the way for him to join Real Madrid. But, the Serbian striker failed to showcase his talents in the Los Blancos shirt and fell from the pecking order. He has since remained a worn-out player and it remains to be seen whether he can rejuvenate his career.

Sofija Milosevic Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 18, 1990 Place of Birth Belgrade, Serbia Nationality Serbian Residency N.A Partner Luka Jovic Job Instagram star and a model Instagram @sofijamilo Height 1.77 m (5 ft 10 in) Weight 57kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Sofija Milosevic Childhood and Family

Sofija was born on March 18, 1990, in a wealthy Serbian family. Her nationality is Serbian, and she is currently staying in Belgrade. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet.

Sofija was born in a Serbian family. (Credit: Instagram)

However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Luka Jovic.

Sofija Milosevic Education

Sofija hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. She graduated from college with a degree in business. The Serbian beauty likes reading the books written by Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky.

Sofija Milosevic career

Sofija is a professional model. She is pretty young, but we believe she is determined to pursue a career in the modelling industry. She already has a lucrative CV as she has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world including Diesel and Jeremy Scott in Milan, Valentino, Calvin Klein, Agent Provocateur, Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren and Tom Ford. She already has a big status in Serbia as a model.

Sofija is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Sofija is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Jovic became public in 2019.

Sofija Milosevic Net Worth

Sofija doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.

Sofija Milosevic and Luka Jovic relationship

Luka Jovic met his girlfriend in 2019. The Serbian footballer was recovering from heartbreak at that time and Sofija’s arrival in his life made him comfortable. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting.

Luka Jovic met his girlfriend in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love and even welcomed a child in the second year of their relationship. The duo remained inseparable since then.

Sofija Milosevic and Luka Jovic Children

Jovic and Milosevic had their first child together, Aleksej Jovic, on September 10, 2020. It is, however, not Luka’s first kid. From his ex-girlfriend Anela Manitaevi, he has a son named David Jovic.

Sofija with his son. (Credit: Instagram)

Sofija Milosevic Social media

Sofija has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The Serbian beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. She has the perfect figure for a model, which creates an alluring status coupled with her incredible fashion senses.

FAQs about Sofija Milosevic

When did Sofija Milosevic and Luka Jovic get married? They are yet to get married. What is Sofija Milosevic doing now? She is an Instagram star and a model. How old is Sofija Milosevic? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Sofija Milosevic? She is Serbian. What is Sofija Milosevic’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.