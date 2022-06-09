Nicole Berry – Dele Alli Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Made in Chelsea newcomer Nicole Berry is the rumoured girlfriend of English midfielder Dele Alli. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Nicole is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the girlfriend of English midfielder Dele Alli. Despite being pretty young, the English beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article. So, let’s get into it.

After coming out of the MK Dons academy, Alli was spotted by Tottenham Hotspur and they signed him in 2015. Since then the Englishman has shown some attractive talent on the pitch which earned him praise in the initial years. However, as his career grew, he couldn’t deliver the expected output and was shipped to Everton on a loan spell in the winter of 2022.

Nicole Berry Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Canada Nationality Canadian Residency London Partner Dele Alli Job Instagram star and a model Instagram @nicoleindiaberry Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Nicole Berry Childhood and Family

Nicole was born into a wealthy Canadian family. Her nationality is Canada, and she is currently staying in London. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.

Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Dele Alli.

Nicole was born in a wealthy Canadian family. (Credit: Instagram)

Nicole Berry Education

Nicole hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Nicole Berry career

Nicole India Berry, when she first joined Made in Chelsea, stated that she is not from Chelsea, but rather from Toronto, Canada. She is presently working as a model and is represented by a number of agencies all over the world. Nicole has representation with The Four Models in Manchester, LinkModels International in London and Europe, B&M Models in Toronto, Canada, and Select in Los Angeles and Miami.

Nicole is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her rumoured relationship with Dele Alli became public in 2021.

Nicole is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Nicole is pretty young, but we believe she is determined to pursue a career in the modelling industry. She already has a massive fanbase in her CV. If she takes it to the next level, she could become the next big thing.

Nicole Berry Net Worth

Nicole doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth without the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.

Nicole Berry and Dele Alli relationship

Dele Alli was seen dining with Chelsea footballer Ben Chilwell, 24, and Nicole’s model companion Sofia Cretaro before heading to Chiltern Firehouse. The Everton star first made the move through Instagram DM, but the Canadian beauty made sure that he does some extra work to get her. She didn’t reply to his first four DMs before agreeing to a date.

However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks. The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. Nicole is believed to be highly invested in modelling and can’t take the risk of being overshadowed for being the girlfriend of a football star.

Dele Alli with his rumoured girlfriend Nicole Berry. (Credit: ojbsport.com)

Nicole Berry and Dele Alli Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Being very young, they have a long time on their hands to make the big decision.

Nicole Berry Social media

Nicole has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The Canadian beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. We couldn’t find any images of Dele Alli on her channel. Our guess is the couple wants to keep their relationship low-key.

Nicole has a huge social media fan following. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Nicole Berry

When did Nicole Berry and Dele Alli get married? They are yet to get married. What is Nicole Berry doing now? She is an Instagram star and a model. How old is Nicole Berry? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Nicole Berry? She is Canadian. What is Nicole Berry’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.