Lisa Goncalves – Andre Gomes Girlfriend, her Family and more  

Lisa Goncalves is famous for being the girlfriend of Everton star Andre Gomes. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lisa is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Andre Gomes for quite some time, she managed to keep it secret for the initial few months. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning.

However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Andre Gomes. Andre Gomes tried his luck at Barcelona, but it didn’t work out as planned and he was obliged to take the exit road in order to rejuvenate his career.

The Portuguese midfielder secured a move to Everton in 2019 and since become a regular in the Premier League. Even though the change in environment was difficult at first, he always had the love and support of his beautiful girlfriend which made things enjoyable for him.

Lisa Goncalves Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Porto, Portugal Nationality Portuguese Residency Porto, Portugal Partner Andre Gomes Job Dentist Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Lisa Goncalves Childhood and Family

Lisa’s date of birth is currently unknown. She was born in Porto, Portugal. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do.

Lisa was born in Porto, Portugal. (Credit: Instagram)

We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging. However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Andre Gomes.

Lisa Goncalves Education

Lisa spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Porto. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. Right after completing high school, she enrolled at a medical institution to study dental science.

Lisa Goncalves career

Lisa is a professional dentist. She was passionate about helping others from childhood. When she became old enough to understand her potential, she decided to pursue a career in medical science. The Portuguese beauty has since been engaged in making people’s lives better through her love and care. Even though she is young, she has cured a lot of patients and has earned a big reputation around her locality.

Lisa is a professional dentist. (Credit: Instagram)

Lisa is also a huge supporter of her boyfriend. Whenever she gets any free time from her busy schedule, she attends the matches at the Goodison Park to cheer for her partner. Even at home, she helps Gomes maintain a cheerful and calm mental state.

Lisa Goncalves Net Worth

Lisa’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price. But we don’t know how much she errands per year. Lisa’s boyfriend makes a lot from his professional contract, hence their added income gives them the freedom to enjoy life.

Lisa Goncalves and Andre Gomes relationship

Andre Gomes met with his girlfriend while he was playing for Benfica. However, the duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates.

From the beginning of their relationship, they were pretty committed and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Even though they have remained inseparable for a long time, they have had their share of long-distance relationship problems as Lisa has been working at Porto, while Gomes is currently residing in Liverpool.

Andre Gomes met with his girlfriend while he was playing for Benfica. (Credit:

They might move in together in the following years. As they are quite young, they haven’t thought about marriage until now. But they could break the happy news at any time.

Lisa Goncalves and Andre Gomes Children

The couple doesn’t have any children. The duo remains highly busy in their respective field and doesn’t get much time to take care of household responsibilities. They might not be best suited to take care of a child at this point.

Lisa Goncalves Social media

Lisa is not a big fan of social media. She maintains strict privacy regarding her private information; naturally, she doesn’t risk being tracked down by the press through social activities. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private.

Lisa Goncalves (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Lisa Goncalves

When did Lisa Goncalves and Andre Gomes get married? They are yet to get married. What is Lisa Goncalves doing now? She is a dentist. How old is Lisa Goncalves? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Lisa Goncalves? She is Portuguese. What is Lisa Goncalves’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.