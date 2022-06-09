Alexandra Ívarsdóttir – Gylfi Sigurdsson Wife, her Family and more 

Alexandra Ívarsdóttir is famous for being the wife of Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Alexandra has already advanced in modelling. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Alexandra and Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The duo has been together for a long time and has spent good and bad phases of life together. Sigurdsson is an Icelandic footballer who currently plays for the Toffees. The attacking midfielder started his professional journey with Reading and progressed in his career. He gave a sensational spell in international tournaments as well.

Since 2017, he has been involved with the Merseyside team and has become a crucial player in the squad. The Icelandic player has a beautiful wife named Alexandra. So without further ado, let’s find out more about the stunning model.

Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Facts & Wiki

Birthday 10th of August, 1989 Place of Birth Reykjavik, Iceland Nationality Icelandic Residency N.A Husband Gylfi Sigurdsson Job Model Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Childhood and Family

Alexandra was born on the 10th of August, 1989, in Reykjavik, Iceland, making her nationality Icelandic. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.

Alexandra was born in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Credit: BCCL)

Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Education

Alexandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Icelandic beauty earned a degree in psychology after completing her college education.

Alexandra Ívarsdóttir career

By profession, she is a well-known model. Alexandra rose to prominence after winning the Miss Iceland 2008 title. Her spouse, Gylfi, on the other hand, is a well-known football player. The pair is extremely supportive of one another and frequently cheers for one another.

Alexandra was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands.

Alexandra Ívarsdóttir is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Net Worth

Alexandra hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.

Alexandra Ívarsdóttir and Gylfi Sigurdsson relationship

Gylfi Sigurdsson met his wife in 2010. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.

The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. In the year 2019, the pair exchanged wedding vows in a stunning location in Italy.

Gylfi Sigurdsson tied the knot with his wife in 2019. (Credit: Oh My Football)

Gylfi and Alexandra both uploaded images from their wedding ceremony on social media. After 9 years of knowing and living with each other, they decided to make it legal and official.

Alexandra Ívarsdóttir and Gylfi Sigurdsson Children

The duo has one child to this point. They haven’t yet shared the anime of the child yet and haven’t posted many images of the newborn either. We will update the article once we find reliable data on that.

The duo has one child to this point. (Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Social media

Alexandra had a massive fan following on Instagram. Using her social media reach she attempted to defend her husband when Gylfi was accused of being a paedophile. However, the situation got out of hand and several hate comments started to pour into Alexandra’s account. That’s when she deactivated her verified profile.

FAQs about Alexandra Ívarsdóttir

